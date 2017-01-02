Alex Jones Explodes in Blubbering Rage at Mere Mention of My Name

By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor (thanks to Martin Hill for posting about this, and to Jeremy Rothe-Kushel for all of his amazing work)
In February 2007—shortly after I had been driven out of the University of Wisconsin by neocon politicians—I sat for twenty minutes or so with Alex Jones in the control booth of his studio in Austin. During the middle of our interview the power suddenly went out; the studio was plunged into blackness, and Alex started yelling and cursing.
I sat there in the dark next to the fulminating Alex, wondering if we had been zapped by a New World Order satellite weapon. A few minutes later, the lights and power came back on, we finished the interview, Alex gave me a 9/11-was-an-inside-job T shirt, and I departed on what seemed like amiable terms.
Today, Alex Jones is a Trump enthusiast and an apologist for the ultra-genocidal brand of Zionism represented by the likes of Bibi Netanyahu and the rest of the gang that did 9/11 (as well as the pre- and post- 9/11 false flags). Does Alex really not understand that Zionist extremists are the world’s leading practitioners of false flag terror?
Does he not realize that the purpose of 9/11 was to hijack the US military and take out “seven countries in five years” — the seven countries that posed a threat to Israel — in accordance with the Oded Yinon Plan and the 1996 Clean Break document? Does he not know who PNAC was, which country’s extremist leadership it really represented, and why it called for a “New Pearl Harbor” in September, 2000 and got it one year later? Does he not grasp that the poisonous Islamophobia he spreads furthers the whole purpose of the 9/11 Big Lie?
I would be happy to come on Alex’s show to explain and/or debate these issues…and plug my False Flag Trilogy featuring 55 leading public intellectuals, including many regulars on the Alex Jones Show, pushing back against the biggest false flags of 2015-2016.
But I doubt Alex has the courage to debate me. His operation, Infowars, spreads the Islamophobia manufactured by Bibi’s Zionist gang, without a single contrary word from the Muslims they victimize. Like all bullies, Alex (and even more so his acolyte Paul Joseph Watson) are terrified by the thought that one of their victims might actually stand up for himself.
So an ignorant moron like Watson is given unlimited time on Infowars to trumpet ludicrous lies about Islam and Muslims, yet Muslims (including those like me who are articulate native English speakers with Arabic and Islamic Studies Ph.D.s, conversant with the kinds of issues Alex raises on his show) are not only banned, but so banned that Alex’s head almost explodes when our names are mentioned.
Isn’t it interesting that Alex patiently listened to Jeremy Rothe-Kushel right up until Jeremy mentioned my name – at which point Alex lost it, started barking like a mad dog, and cut Jeremy off.
Why am I so scary and threatening to Alex Jones? Is it because I’m not particularly appreciated by the ADL and the B’nai Brith? Well, neither is David Duke — who, unlike me, really could be accused of being a racist, or at least a racialist — yet Alex gave Duke plenty of airtime to speak his mind.
Now that Trump is bringing open Islamophobia into the Oval Office, it’s more important than ever that Muslims be given a chance to explain their point of view. Cowardly refusal to listen, or even acknowledge that such a viewpoint exists, is despicable and morally unacceptable.
Please follow Jeremy Rothe-Kushel’s example and call in or write to Alex Jones asking him to have me on his show.
28 Responses to "Alex Jones Explodes in Blubbering Rage at Mere Mention of My Name"
I live in the UK…..and to reiterate to some of you who seem to be anti zion or anti islam, let me inform you that Islam and Zion (and Jews) are a BIG problem here…..jew Zionists put us down as racists if we stand or talk out against the Islam problem we have here….and YES we know the Zionists are behind the Islam problem….but Islam is a problem….never have a problem with the Hindu’s or Sikh’s or even the mass of Chinese living here….it’s always you’re either an anti semite or an Islamaphobe….that’s the 2 trends here….we know BOTH are hand in hand with each other….we know who the dog is and we know who takes it our for walks to shit on the pavement…..BOTH are the problem
The fertility issue has to be addressed, Europeans and N Americans are breeding at extinction level, thus migrants are coming in to pay off the debt for all the Wars. The best bet is to tackle that issue, religious bickering will not work. You can dilute this by talking fertility rates(75% down since 1950) and national debt. Without that you would not have this religious/culture, shit stirring, crowbar job going on. I have to say though I have never encountered any religious clashing or noticed any and where I am we have a fairly sizeable Muslim populace.
Good Taxi services and decent takeaway shops.
We are more friendly Oop North mind.
Kevin, although you are rather sensible at times. You ask for justice from Alex Jones!?
This tells me that you do not seek help from your creator, you ask it from the media: the disgraced media at that. You probably don’t believe in the day of judgement, which caused you to cry like a baby. You empower people by begging them for favors.
I have been reading your stuff from time to time, sometimes you make sense: on issues regarding social issues as any educated person is expected to do. However, you do not show any signs of wisdom: knowledge? somewhat. Wisdom? No!
I believe that either you have not read Qur’an, or you do not have faith. A lot of people have been subsidized by Iran. However, when you are bought you cease to be righteous.
I can assure you that you are not righteous! Want to debate? Support your nonsense from Qur’an.
Kind regards,
Nasir
Dear JohnZ, you claimed:
“JohnZ January 3, 2017 at 6:12 am
Kaho, religious dogma has been the undoing of humanity for centuries and we’re talking about the Jewish borne Christian/Islamic versions as well. None of these three has any corner on peace. Let the records explode the myth.”
Explode a myth from Al-Qur’an. I challenge you. You should not get careless where you can not even tell if there is a difference in all three religions. That is a lazy and imbecilic attitude. The three Abrahamic religions are mutually exclusive, as we stand today. While I can immediately point out that Genesis, as presented in the OT and NT are provably wrong (yes, the 6,000 year careful but temporary deception), you cannot find such a thing in Al-Quran. So at least inform yourself before start making your sweeping statements.
Nasir
Jones was once an honest voice in the past and stood on principle for the issues he espoused. Sadly, he found a way to sell out to the Zionist anti-Muslim agenda for a pocket full of shekels and turn logic on its head.
Unfortunately, he is not the only one on that particular bandwagon of Church Mega-Meisters where Hagee, Hinn and co., have turned literally millions of Christians to the Zionist camp.
Revelations 2:18 For I testify to every one that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book: If any man shall add to these things, God shall add unto him the plagues written in this book. (Douay-Rheims Bible).
@Kaho
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Lerner_Spectre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFE0qAiofMQ
Jones and Watson are a pair, that’s for sure and it’s plain to see who is funding them. Maybe Jones is paying Watson with the money he makes selling male enhancement pills. Those pills I suspect do more than enhance sexual function.
It becoming quite clear that sooner or later something very nasty is going to happen here, in the states again and all hell will break loose. Of course we will know who will be behind it but once again Muslims will be the the patsy as they were for the San Bernardino shootings.
What is happening in Europe is a crime in itself. Deliberate and with malice that so many unwanted are being brought in to cause so much havoc and chaos. Many of the great European Cities are near ruins. Paris, over run by Somalis who care nothing for civilized manners and who knows how many zionist operatives are in the mix?
My sympathies go to the people of my ancestral homeland, Germany, who are under assault from millions of unwanted refugees, many of them with phony documents and so many causing so much crime and chaos. Merkel is finished. Kaput! The German people are going to elect a true nationalist and France may very well do the same.
Watson hails from Manchester area, after N London I think it is the next most Zionist area in England. Just my perception though. It is sad if folks are still hanging onto every word from Jones, although I still think he has just about been of assistance.
Icke is better for beginners, guess he represents the Moon, Jones the Sun.
Heavy stuff.
The video clip just tells you what Alex Jones actually stands for. No amount of evidence will satisfy him or PJW. Whether he likes it or not, he is playing into the hands of his own oppressors–and he knows this by now. The late Michael Collins Piper used to call him “the garbage man.”
He looks like he eats a lot of garbage.
Garbage in= garbage out.
I have suggested that we all… respectfully on Alex’s sites ridicule his the “Saudis” were central in the 911 attack and other gaps to bring him to… this response. Now next up… force him to declare that Israel was or was not involved in 911.
As for your word “blubbering” what the hell is that about? Stop with the childish insults my friend. He is no fatter than Duff.
Alex is brilliant… a kind of genius, not as well considered as yourself but extremely talented. Watson is very smart… they have both either taken the bait about Muslim immigration or are consciously pushing an agenda. But Alex says that Muslim immigration is… NWO action to force compliance through terrorism, over and over too. And Jones has too warned about every issue almost that VT has also and for a decade.
There is a fanaticism at the heart of Islam and at the heart of all 3 Abrahamic religions. If there is a G o D we must come to “him” by our own judgement not by “submission.” Obeisance is not a concern of the great creative spirit that rules the Universe… worship is the oldest face of control and a very human face.
yes call Alex Kevin… get him on your show or you on his without… going on one of your rants about Israel which are true but would not help and are sorry one sided. Simple facts about 911. But lets recall too… that nothing happened without the Rockefeller high WASP secret society cabal concerning 911 or… its coverup.
It is not just about Israel or Zion… and, Alex points at Jews all the time, every show… (supposedly hates the ADL and the SPLC which yes could be a face)… he just does not ID them as such. That is the only way one gets to his listenership.
As for David Duke… a comment below. In fact he thought that Duke would embarrass himself was my take… when in fact almost all of his thoughts were in line with Alex WHO DID NOT DISPUTE ALMOST any of them. Suggest you listen to that interview.
I suggest you open a back channel to Alex and try to state your case, Duff is not capable of that. I still think Alex may be fully on our side.
I can tell you that many of us are sick of the stupid ego on all sides of the alternative press and VT at the top is guilty.
“If there is a G o D we must come to “him” by our own judgement not by “submission.” Obeisance is not a concern of the great creative spirit that rules the Universe… worship is the oldest face of control and a very human face.” Really? … sounds like ego-centric new age mombo jumbo. Remember the one who holds your soul in His hand. He is a Mysterium Tremendum even for a Helping Mind.
If there were previously any doubt about it, today’s investigatory actions against Netanyahu led Alex to fully “out” himself as an apologist for Likud. He might regret that alignment in due course.
Jews as Barbara Learner-Spectre promote the Muslim invasions to Europe to mix us up in the long run with the oriental idiots the Orient is sending us. So the Jews remain the only people with intelligence. So Dr. Barrett’s conclusions about many false flags are plausible, to make us busy with our Muslim terrorist problems, divide and conquer, a kind of diversion or Goy power with useless tasks. The Learner-Spectre’s know that they have to speed up the development of European weakness, because the Muslim-Euorpean incompatibility is not quick enough. But the globalist Jews ignore the Asians, a terrible failure.
Ed… You forgot to mention the idiots the West sends to the East all the time. Europe, selfish childish Europe with its tribal wars of WW1 and WW2 demonstrated how idiotic Europeans are for letting their debt slavers the Khazars ruin their lands and send them as a plague to other lands, killing and looting. Ed you fancy yourself a student of history, yet it seems to me your studies are lumited to tiny Europe. Every perspective has 180 degree blind spot. So please remember when bigotory begins to take over your sometimes flawed logic, that prejudice is build on fear and ignorance. The East has had civilizations for over 5 thousand years. How long has it been since the West has come out of the darkness imposed by the Church? 500 years ago, when they discovered that any body can read a book in a library in Granada, Spain. Remember Ed, the things that Europeans are so very fond of is silk and gun powder both come from the East. It is time for peace. It is time for another Renaisance in Europe. This time, we who know and love the East as we do the West, hope for spiritual a renaisance. The Material Renaisance has run its course with Europe spiritually bankrupt. By the way, if any European had read the Quraan before they killed Galelio, they would have known the Earth is a sphere. In the 14th century, “stupid” Muslims calculate the energy that would be unleashed from splitting an atom. They calculated it to be enough to pulverize Baghdad of their time. Who is stupid, Ed?
The ones who build libraries and hospitals in the lands they conquer or the ones that bomb libraries and hospitals in the lands they conquer. Carl Jung was right when he said that every exterior superiority is belied by an interior inferiority. The Khazars have managed to render Christianity with one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel. Now they have turned on Islam, using Christians again, to try to destroy it because iIslam has prohibits debt slavery.
What, «Spectre»???
According to Wikipedia SPECTRE=”Special Executive for Counterintelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion”. I always thought this was a pure invention by Mr. Ian Fleming.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SPECTRE
« SPECTRE is an NGO, and is not aligned to any nation or political ideology, »
I think Khalid has many good points here.
However, it was Giordano Bruno who was burned at the stake in Rome on the 17th day of February of the Lord’s Year 1600, his ashes thrown into the Tiber – and not Galileo Galilei. The latter managed to escape Bruno’s fate by renouncing his scientific insight concerning our planet. The point of contention was not the Earth’s shape (e.g. round versus flat), but whether or not the Earth moved [through space]. Roman Catholic dogma required a fixed Earth as the immovable centre of the universe.
Kaho, religious dogma has been the undoing of humanity for centuries and we’re talking about the Jewish borne Christian/Islamic versions as well. None of these three has any corner on peace. Let the records explode the myth.
The nonsense cooked up by those phony Hebrew con artists is no different than that of Joseph Smith, L. Ron Hubbard, or the Catholic Church.
Khalid, as Mr. Atzmon said, the traders cause the promoting of military actions. The only real motivation for the crusades were harbours of the East-Mediterran coastline to charge the former silk-street. But do not forget. This area, the Levante, was not a muslim country. The Levante was occupied by the Muslims, too, in the name of a desert raiding God. And beside the major battles as the Battle of Lepanto, we see with the historical view many unreligous alliances, driven by mercantile interests. The reaction of the Europeans, when they faced the loss of the Eastern Mediterrean harbours as Acre (Akkon), was the maritime development of the Portuguese around Africa. And Dr. Barrett’s one-dimensional view on the Muslim paradise in Spain hides the a.m. circumstances of multi-ethnical economic alliances. When Isabella of Castillia won the rule over nearly the enitire Spain, she was confronted with the usual strategy of the weaker military powers, who undermine the system from within. So she expelled all possible enemies as Edward Longshanks did it before in Britain. Khalid, please take into account that humans are predators, as the entire universe is it. Your mentioned bigottry is the result of philosophic demands. Abrahamitic religions are exspecially designed for bigottry. In the consequence European behaviour was steered by Oriental propaganda inventions. The history of heathen conflicts is much easier, they were direct, not hidden by a divine purpose. In favour of Dr. Barrett,
i would like to draw your attention to the most famous historical fake news, the song of Roland, where the 12 Paladins of Charlemagne lost their lifes in a heroic rear action against the muslims in northern Spain, a total lie. The Basques and the remains of the Gothics slayed the raiders of Pamplona. The cultivated paradise in Spain was a result of a bought culture by Arab leaders. Mainly Persian scientists used antique knowledge of the Romans, Persians, Mesopotamians, Egytians and Hellenics. The ability to sail on the High Seas were taken from Northern Europe. On the Hebrides (North of Scotland) you find more than 5000 year old water toilets, too. The Arabs themselves had only a nomad culture with Horse-breeding and carpet knots. Khalid, in Europe this antique knowledge was destroyed by the Christians, to monopolize the knowledge as an instrument of power, so we had the dark middle-ages.
This answer fits for you?
Ed, there you go again. “Muslims, too, in the name of a desert raiding God. Actually Ed, the raiding stopped and the silk road was freed from Byzantine and Persia. This is how come 50 million Chineese adopted the religion of the desert. It was not by the sword, it was by the example of fairness the Arab traders exhibited. Ed, they just kept their word.
I am all to familiar with the song of Roland. But are you aware that the Grand Charlemagne “liberated” Spain with Arab mercenaries?
Pax vobiscum Ed.
Thanks Kaho, you are correct.
Kudos to you Dr B, and to Jeremy too. It’s indicative of the dangerous path Jones is on, that when he was lauded to the skies on a Moscow TV show recently, he crouched in the inset window, tense as a cat in a barrel of nails. The crazed host blew Jones up into a great friend of the Russian people, a people he has meticulously slandered each and every time Russia crops up in his rants.
Jones is not a polished act. He hides in his Austin lair, from where his stooging for his owner, the Bronfman Jewish crime family in Canada and their Zionist tentacles, can be safely articulated without revealing his true allegiance.
Kevin, be proud this perverse distinction has come to you, that Alex Jones freaks at the mere mention of your name. That’s testament to your consistency in advancing truth.
He ain’t gonna put you on Kev, not after his big fall out after the David Duke visit. His numbers fell after that interview.
Alex Jones’ most famous 911 quote, “I’ve looked into it, Israel couldn’t have done it”. DUH !!!!
I say, don’t even bother.
Alex should not throw around “mentally ill” so glibly.
I wonder if part of his reaction, quite honestly, has to do more with association and how he
has been written about here by others.
That said, I did notice, and it seemed obvious, a bit ago that there was a shift to very
stark anti-Islam sentiments. Watson is egregious. You also notice it in the headlines. The
content often softens the headline, but it is still ugly. Many people no doubt get their content
from the headlines, and do not look further. Off the top of my head I can recall one from the
past week or so: “The ‘religion of peace’ strikes again” or something along those lines.
Anyway, Alex should have you on. It would be one hell of a discussion. And it is a damning
insight, really, that he would not have someone, not necessarily you (though that would be great),
but someone like you, on….