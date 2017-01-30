Will Trump expose 9/11 – or stage a new one?

By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor
During his first ten days in office, Donald Trump has already managed to endanger his presidency. The Saker, a contributor to my edited book Orlando False Flag, is a Trump supporter – and he is worried. In his article “A ‘Color Revolution’ Is Under Way in the United States” The Saker writes:
Far from having accepted defeat, the Neocons and the US deep state have decided, as they always do, to double-down and they are now embarking on a full-scale “color revolution” which will only end with the impeachment, overthrowal or death of Donald Trump.
I don’t share The Saker’s view that Trump’s main enemies are neocons – neoliberals would be more like it. And, quite frankly, I think Trump is a narcissistic sociopath and a puppet of Bibi Netanyahu, so I wouldn’t mind seeing him go down. But on the off chance that Trump is a better man than I think he is, I hope he takes The Saker’s advice:
Trump has a much more powerful weapon he can unleash against the Neocon: 9/11.
Whether Trump knew about it before or not, he is now advised by people like Flynn who must have known for years that 9/11 was in inside job. And if the actual number of people directly implicated in the 9/11 operation itself was relatively small, the number of people which put their full moral and political credibility behind the 9/11 official narrative is immense. Let me put it this way: while 9/11 was a US “deep state” operation (probably subcontracted for execution to the Israelis), the entire Washington “swamp” has been since “9/11 accomplice after the fact” by helping to maintain the cover-up. If this is brought into light, then thousands of political careers are going to crash and burn into the scandal.
9/11 was a collective crime par excellence. A few men actually executed it, but then thousands, possibly tens of thousands, have used their position to execute the cover-up and to prevent any real investigation. They are ALL guilty of obstruction of justice. By opening a new investigation into 911, but one run by the Justice Department and NOT by Congress, Trump could literally place a “political handgun” next to the head of each politician and threaten to pull the trigger if he does not immediately give up on trying to overthrow Trump. What Trump needs for that is a 100% trusted and 100% faithful man as the director of the FBI, a man with “clean hands, a cool head and a burning heart” (to use the expression of the founder of the Soviet Secret Police, Felix Dzerzhinsky). This man will immediately find himself in physical danger so he will have to be a man of great personal courage and determination. And, of course, this “man” could be a woman (a US equivalent of the Russian prosecutor, Natalia Poklonskaia).
I fully understand that danger of what I am suggesting as any use of the “9/11 weapon” will, of course, result in an immense counter-attack by the Neocons and the deep state. But here is the deal: the latter are already dead set in impeaching, overthrowing or murdering Donald Trump. And, as Putin once said in an interview, “if you know that a fight is inevitable, then strike first!”
Since, in my view, Trump is owned by Bibi, and Bibi did 9/11, the above scenario seems unlikely. But I could be wrong. Wouldn’t it be great if Trump, seeing that he is about to go down, decides to go down with a bang and plays the 9/11 truth card.
Most of the people howling against Trump’s “Muslim ban” have never lifted a finger to help spread the obvious (and forbidden) truth that 9/11 was perpetrated not by Muslims, but by the enemies of Muslims. Therefore they are either morons or cowards. And that goes double for the “Muslim ban” supporters – especially those who, like Alex Jones and PJ Watson, know that the whole purpose of 9/11 was to incite Islamophobia, yet who have nonetheless gone over to the side of the 9/11 perps. Such people (“truthers” who spread Islamophobia) are the foulest, most loathsome pieces of human excrement that have ever existed.
If Trump has a shred of decency and integrity (a big if) he will play the 9/11 truth card. If, on the other hand, he is the narcissistic sociopath he appears to be, he will likely preside over what Captain Eric May has called “911-2B” – another huge false flag on the model of 9/11. This will probably happen during the next 90 days, so as to justify and extend the Muslim Ban. Look for a nuclear flash to incinerate Trump Tower, and maybe a couple of other skyscrapers (the Sears Tower, purchased by Larry Silverstein with his 9/11 insurance fraud profits, has long been a target).
RED Alert! Stay away from Trump Tower and other iconic skyscrapers during the next 90 days! And all of you VT readers, especially those with military and intel connections, remember: If you see something, say something.
Trump has promised to “make America great again,” specifically by bringing back good unskilled jobs for the working class. He cannot possibly come close to fulfilling that promise. His presidency is doomed to go down in flames – it is already almost there, practically crashing and burning, after only ten days! He desperately needs to shock the country and pound his chest as an alpha male “great leader” during a state of emergency, or he is toast. And there are really only two ways to do this. He can either expose 9/11, or stage a new one.
The choice is yours, Mr. President.
Related Posts:
Posted by Kevin Barrett on January 30, 2017, With 4318 Reads Filed under 9/11, Of Interest. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
FaceBook Comments
22 Responses to "Will Trump expose 9/11 – or stage a new one?"
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
There is no builder familiar with skyscrapers that does not know. He will not expose it, because it does not serve his interests. He will want to shoot the guns. He will want to peek behind the curtains of intell agencies with the delight of a UFO theorist getting a pass to Area 51. His cabinet takes delight in the prospect of reaping the fruit of the opportunities 9/11 has presented them with. But even if all that, were not true, Trump would not expose 9/11 simply due to the cowardice and paranoia inherent in his persona. If he does anything similar, it will be that he was frightened into it, and coerced, because his weakness is unwarranted fear.
Agreed. There is no evidence suggesting Trump is likely to risk his pampered lifestyle and life to turn on his Zionist benefactors in the interest of the people. The Saker is a good source, but there are some things his is just wildly wrong about [e.g. read anything where he brings up WW2].
Greetings David, i will not deny your or Poppadop’s analysis and conclusion. But if this conflict, who gains the power in the US, escalates more, than such a prodecure to open the 09/11/01 court case again is a major threat against Trump’s enemies. Because Trump is difficult to calculate, they fear already his spontaneous ideas and intentions. 09/11/01 is really an instrument of power, an ace in his sleeves.
Ed, Who would he threaten with the truth, Iran ? Israel ? Banks ? Congress ? ,….and what would be the motive ? All anybody has to do to be great again is add Great in front of their first name, like Great Britain.
Lol, good argument. They forgot to change the name of Britain, Small Britian would fit better now, or DK, Divided Kingdom. But David (i assume you are an US Citizen), you US guys are difficult (to understand) people and ignorant (i apologize for the negative meaning). Following John’s arguments and the debate on VT, you are never satisfied with anything. Most editors and readers want a change of foreign (and internal) US policy which lasted already continously one century. But if you elect a president who will change it, he is a sick asshole. If a new president has the majority in congress and the senate, he is a fascist, so you do not need any congress and senate anymore, if they are only posted to control the an immobile powerless president, you could dice some controllers, it is cheaper. You complain about Trumps decree, but in reality you are passport-racists. You, the US people, are so ignorant, that nobody cares, you kill Millions somewhere else. But if a US Citizen is captured in a foreign country the fleet is leaving harbour. You do not know in any kind of political creation what you want.
David & Edward, you are both joking of course? The “great” in Great Britain is a comparative term denoting size. With Brittany (Bretagne) in France being the homeland of the Celtic Bretons (still seeking independence) and Great Britain (Grande Bretagne) being their larger homeland.
“But if you elect a president who will change it, he is a sick asshole.”
To be fair, Ed, a president who will change it and a president who claims he will change it are two completely different things. Keep in mind that Trump was consistent enough that the banksters allowed him to remain an American billionaire and New York City real estate mogul for decades.
Is it really that hard for you to believe Americans would look at Trump as just another puppet president? Did you forget many of us still remember the “hope and change” narrative and how much of a farce that was?
Kevin: Bibi-Boy Bannon is now on Trump’s National Security Council — replacing the JCS Chair & DNI.
Bannon & Trump already perpetrated false flag violence on Inauguration Day and tried (unsuccessfully) to do so at the next-day Women’s March.
From the White House, Trump-NSA Bannon is privately controlling a budget for false flag groups that is larger than what Soros contributed to anti-Trump groups (with none of the Soros groups being violent).
Thus, unfortunately, another 9/11-type false flag Op may soon be deja vu all over again.
quote- I think Trump is a narcissistic sociopath -unquote. Dr. Barrett, this statement is 99% obviously correctly analyzed. But please tell me, who in the US, except narcissistic sociopaths, will become president? It is not a fact that the US masses love narcissistic sociopaths? And apart from our personal opinion about Mr. Trump, how many enemies as the FED, some of the 16 intelligence services, some military leaders, the neo-liberal press release, some Wall-street-hyenas, foreign Obama bootlickers as Merkel, do you think, he is able to fight at the same time? Mr. Trump sells himself as an nationalist. And he need Allies, too. It is not logical, that among the jews, he is searching for the nationalists as Netanyahu to keep the globalists in stalemate?
Nationalism is an insane 19-century European invention. Anybody who takes it as a false god to be worshipped is nuts. 9/11 (like the JFK assassination, etc.) was done by Israeli and to a lesser extent American nationalists, in service to nationalism. So were almost all the other worst crimes of the past two centuries. Only utter morons with rotten souls, people like Alex Jones, fall for the “globalists bad nationalists good” pablum.
Dr. Barrett, i do not like Jones, he is in the show bizz and not the news bizz. Your ideological argument about Nationalism is shaped in the usual arguments, which are no arguments. Globalism and its destruction of identities is jewish thinking for the fate of the gentiles. The worst crimes were not done by the nationalists, but by globalists as the Brits fighting the nationalists. Every fifth human on the planet is a Chinese. Do you think really they care about your ideological ideas of religious globalism?
ayelyahbenjamin, there is evidence that the US already has deep space capabilities……courtesy of the same ‘group’ that provided the technology to the Nazis (albeit a bit too late in the WWII game) but sufficient to scotch Admiral Byrd’s little foray to Antarctica after WWII.
This is a long time ago, you ever was invited in a UFO short trip? Please tell me, i would like to become invited, too.
Lurking behind these immediate concerns, the oligarchy’s intentions with Brexit and Trump, no matter what his own thinking is, may be to trick Brics into a split, China & Russia intending to secure their ties with Pakistan and sacrificing the ties with India. The recent unexpected death of the Russian ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, is welcome for the enemies of Brics. Now since the angloelites probably have deep infiltration within the islamic networks, (not least in the form of financial networks) they can afford a doubleplay, only pretending to be less friendly, but in reality maintaining leverage to interfere with Chinas and Russias islamic partners. I hope India realizes that the conflict with Pakistan was engineered by the British just for the purpose beginning to show up now and that India doesnt loose faith in the concept of a multipolar world.
Ayelyahbenjamin, I just cannot help thinking that a major crisis, should it occur, will concern outer-space. As you say this planet is on heightened alert , something happening in outer-space would be a real head turner especially from 9/11, what that something is I do not know, but think about this. About a month ago I read that Russia and China are ready to sign a treaty to not put weapons in space, will Trump agree to sign such a treaty, the US military has said before that they like space dominance so that could be a no-no. So what could take place that would stop that treaty being signed and give cause to the New World Order to put weapons into space. I see another false flag coming.
This is a really good text. And proposal. FBI are the most pressed turtle-head social laboratory in the USA. Any president, not just Trump, could use a trustful patriot in that bureau. But as 9/11 taught us, only thing FBI did was to make sure that Islamophobia takes its steady roots into society. By questioning, checking, intimidating etc (compliments of the research of some of the greatest Orwellian paranoids of the 20th century). Maybe there are American patriots working in the FBI and they had no clue what was going on during and after 9/11 but so far they have managed to learn, gather about where was this breach of security, at highest business and political offices in the USA (hardly coming from some clay-and-mud dusty Afghani mosque). Maybe some of these imaginative or presumed FBI patriots would step up and surgically challenge the narrative in such an unlikely deep state psychopathy recurrence. But trust no hope. Like the author here said it was an agency success rather than what was called urbi et orbi the 9-11 agency failure.
The usually talkative Trump has been tight lipped on 9/11. I have seen a video with him puportedly at the scene shortly after. He has commented he knew Lucky Larry and thinks highly of him. I have never heard a peep from him that he is or was surprised at how lucky Larry was that day. I have never heard a peep out of him about the NY Federal Judge who blocked all challenges to the official lies. I have never heard or read anything indicating he knew of the corrupt transaction with the Port Authority or that they were slated for demolition anyway due to asbestos. But he lives in NY and is not stupid. He talks to many people. I believe he knows much but is carefully avoiding a fight on this. Jim Dean has described the current situation with immigrants as “deep doo doo”. In fact Trump just fired Sally Yates tonight. He could fire anyone in the Justice Department at any time so I do not think another investigation is viable. Should he suddenly indicate he accepts the alternative view by Kevin and others, this would be like a bomb going off in the country. I can’t see it happening unless some dramatic change of events occurs and even then it is difficult to visualize this happening. Even today if you mention anything other than the official lies the phrase conspiracy theorist is immediately used against you just like Sandy Hook. He has also never to my knowledge indicated he questions Sandy Hook or Boston Bombing either.
Donald Trump’s hands were clean of 9/11 and cover-up crimes when on video record he inferred bombs and demolition, now as President he has the filth of the cover-up lurking around him and in readiness…Rockefeller’s words “All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order”….. not now that the whole planet is on a heightened alert with way more than meets the eye, the nations are no longer asleep and maintain vigilance….while President Trump may walk a tightrope he doesn’t have to walk the plank
now that the notion of “false flag” is common, a false false flag is a solid possibility.
Mijj: Bannon & Trump already perpetrated false flag Ops — at the inauguration and at the Women’s March (attempted, but women stopped the violence before it could occur).
My guess is we will be seeing a wave of terror attacks over the next couple of months to justify the orange bafoons executive orders…
The biggest false flag – garrison size, is the Stars and Stripes. We know the flag Washington flies under and it certainly is not the American flag, it is the STAR OF DAVID. The flag that Washington fought under to win our independence was The Stars and Stripes.
The Stars and Stripes thanks to the treachery of the Zionist NeoCons among us, is now nothing more than a flag of convenience to be trampled in the dirt by those who falsely pledged their allegiance to it only to operate for a foreign entity and against US power, prestige and prosperity.
And Mr. President, do not allow yourself be trumped by your visitor on February 15, the Israeli ingrate, Mr. Netanyahu. Yes, the man who won thirty-seven ovations in Congress this last September from the fawning Israel acolytes much to the chagrin of your apoplectic predecessor. Ask him when you get a moment, how it was being handler for Pollard when he compromised American national security and the 1,200 members of the CIA to the tender mercies of a foreign power.
Tell him too, that on reflection, the consequences of moving the American embassy to Jerusalem and flying the Stars and Stripes there is impractical and unsound because the move will unleash forces from Morocco to Indonesia that will militate not only against viable US economic interests but isolate the State of Israel even more.