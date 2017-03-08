Jeff Bezos, Amazon endorse holocaust denial! (UPDATED)

By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor
In what amounts to a ringing endorsement of the claims of Holocaust revisionists, Amazon.com has apparently concluded that their books cannot be effectively refuted – and therefore must be banned.
M.S. King, author of The Bad War, has been notified that his book has been banned from Amazon. The explanation:
We’re contacting you regarding the following book: The Bad War: The Truth NEVER Taught About World War II. During our review process, we found that this content is in violation of our content guidelines. As a result, we cannot offer this book for sale.
Amazon did not explain precisely which guidelines had been violated, nor did it cite specific passages. Therefore the “violations” claim is an obvious lie. The real reason King’s book and others were banned is that Jewish-Zionist pressure groups have mounted a campaign (timed to accompany the “cemetery desecration” PR stunt?) aimed at making Holocaust revisionism books unavailable. Obviously they believe the revisionists’ claims are irrefutable — and have convinced Amazon that such is the case.
Are the same people who are knocking over headstones in cemeteries also pressuring Amazon to remove holocaust revisionism books? That would certainly fit their standard “problem-reaction-solution” methodology.
After MS King emailed me about the suppression of his book, I searched Amazon to see if the handful of holocaust revisionism titles I’m familiar with were still there. (Disclaimer: I have only read a few books on this subject and am not a revisionist, just an open-minded truth-seeker and defender of freedom of inquiry.)
So which books have been taken down?
Thomas Dalton’s Debating the Holocaust: A New Look at Both Sides is by far the best book I have read on the Holocaust controversy. It is thorough, precise, well-documented, and lays out a convincing prima facia case that holocaust revisionism needs to be taken seriously. Scholarly, dispassionate, and utterly lacking in anything that could remotely be called “hate” or bigotry, Debating the Holocaust is no longer available on Amazon. And that is an outrage.
Nick Kollerstrom’s Breaking the Spell is also missing in action from Amazon.com. A History of Science Ph.D. with a specialty in chemistry, Dr. Kollerstrom was summarily fired, with no reason given, from University College of London after he published a scholarly article critiquing the evidence for mass execution cyanide gas chambers in the Nazi camps. His book Breaking the Spell lays out his conclusions — including his explanation of how the rumor of mass gassings was initiated by British war propagandists in 1942, then snowballed as the Nazis applied copious amounts of Zyklon-B in minature “gas chambers” to the clothing and bedding of inmates to kill lice and stem that summer’s typhus outbreak.
So now Kollerstrom has not only been fired for voicing heretical views, but he can’t even offer them in book form to the mass reading public.
Another revisionist I’ve read, though not extensively, is Dr. Robert Faurisson. A convert to Islam, Faurisson is wildly popular in Morocco, where his books were recommended to me by academic colleagues there during my year of Fulbright-sponsored Ph.D. research in 1999-2000.
Has Faurisson’s Amazon catalogue been tampered with? I can’t tell; but there certainly is a shocking paucity of affordable Faurisson offerings there. The only volume of his available for less than $40 is the 1981 Journal of Historical Review v.2 n.4 he co-edited with Phillip Beck. The bulk of his work is “currently unavailable.”
How about Germar Rudolf, who (like Faurisson) has actually been imprisoned for his scholarly efforts on this controversial subject? I’m not really familiar with his work, but I understand that he is considered one of the most serious scholars in the revisionism field. Are his books still on Amazon? Apparently they are. But for how long?
Update: Rudolf’s books are in fact being removed – see below
Another very strong pro-holocaust-revisionism voice still up on Amazon is Gerard Menuhin, whose Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil is now selling for $90. It’s a passionate, eye-opening book, capable of upsetting mainstream readers’ preconceptions about a whole range of issues.
Listen to my radio interview with Gerard Menuhin.
And how about David Irving, who is considered a revisionist by Hollywood but not by most actual revisionists? Irving’s supposed masterpiece, Hitler’s War, is still available — for $80. (Apparently there is a market for these disreputable and dangerous books.)
The above list covers the “revisionists” I know anything about.
How about those who argue against them?
Michael Shermer and Alex Grobman’s Denying History: Who Says the Holocaust Never Happened and Why Do They Say It? is available for less than five dollars. Unfortunately for anyone who cares about rational arguments and empirical evidence, Denying History is clearly inferior to Thomas Dalton’s Debating the Holocaust, which is no longer available on Amazon at any price.
Deborah Lipstadt’s Denying the Holocaust: The Growing Assault on Truth and Memory, possibly the best-known anti-revisionism book, is also the most shockingly vapid. Lipstadt makes little effort to argue her case on its merits, but instead spends virtually the entire 304 pages lobbing hysterical ad-hominem arguments. The only sane reaction to Lipstadt’s unbelievably lame volume is: “If this is the best the anti-revisionists can do, no wonder they have to try to get revisionists’ books banned!” You can get a used copy for less than two dollars and fifty cents.
So here is the takeaway:
Attention, Amazon shoppers! You can still buy bad and mediocre books arguing that holocaust revisionists are wrong — but you are not permitted to buy better books (including at least one very good book, Dalton’s Debating the Holocaust) that might lead you to the opposite conclusion.
Update: This just in from Germar Rudolph (who also published his own blog post “Amazon Mass-Bans Dissident Materials: Hundreds of Titles Erased within a Day”)
Dear Dr. Barrett:
In your latest article, which I read with interest and gratitude, you write about a handful of revisionist books. Well, what an understatement. While Castle Hill Publishers might be the biggest fish in the revisionist teapot, we’re by far not the only ones publishing books in that field. But from our program alone, the following 68 titles were banned on March 6. Use the links provided to see for yourself.
|Title
|ISBN
|Amazon USA
|Amazon UK
|Auswanderung der Juden…
|1591480841
|Amazon USA
|Amazon UK
|Jewish Emigration from the Third…
|1591481252
|Amazon USA
|Amazon UK
|The First Holocaust
|1591481163
|Amazon USA
|Amazon UK
|The Central Construction Office…
|1591481120
|Amazon USA
|Amazon UK
|Die Zentralbauleitung…
|1591480507
|Amazon USA
|Amazon UK
The first two deal with Jewish emigration from the Third Reich prior to the war. It is based on mainstream sources and does not touch upon the extermination issue. The third deals with Jewish fundraising campaigns during and after the FIRST World War, and does therefore already for chronological reason not deal with the Jewish Holocaust of the SECOND World War. The last two books are highly esoteric studies of the organization, responsibilities and activities of the Central Construction Office at Auschwitz, which was in charge of building and maintaining the camp’s infrastructure. It is based on original wartime archival material and is not dealing with extermination claims of Auschwitz at all. The book has even been cited as a source by mainstream historians.
The sweeping mass ban enforced within hours, and the senseless aimlessness and random nature with which it was implemented, clearly show that these books were not pulled because their content was checked and found impermissible, but because someone (probably Yad Vashem) had sent them a list of items to ban, and Amazon simply complied by checking off all the items on that list.
Best regards
Germar Rudolf
Production Manager
-- ========= Castle Hill Publishers & CODOH Book Shop, Customer Service PO Box 243 Uckfield, TN22 9AW, UK
Related Posts:
Posted by Kevin Barrett on March 8, 2017, With 4966 Reads Filed under Holocaust. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
FaceBook Comments
30 Responses to "Jeff Bezos, Amazon endorse holocaust denial! (UPDATED)"
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
7 Mio. people were starved to death in the Holodomor in 1932-1933 in Ukraine alone. Guess that this are more than enough to talk about 6 million people vanished. But none is talking about this .
The Man in the High Castle for an Oscar by Amazon Jeff Bezos & Jahbulon Edelweiss
https://youtu.be/R7qlYcEgqOA
A clever bit of trickery this. In essence, Amazon — a corporate person — is excercising its freedom of expression by banning whatever it wants to. If tge government was going this it would be censorship, but a private person — albeit a private corporate person — can do this and be defended on the grounds of free speech.
This points directly to my theory that these large American companies that are making decisions that would be more in line with those of a modern police state than a commercial organisation are probably at least partially government-owned. It would be very easy for the USG or Israel for that matter, to assemble very large holdings in Amazon, Google, Facebook, News Corp, etc. Posing as many thousands of small investors, a foreign hedge fund, a number of wealthy anonymous investors. How else can their meteoric rise without earnings be explained? Or their non-commercial technology investments — what for example is the commercial point of Google warehousing everyone’s every utterance and movement forever? And why would a savvy bookseller remove controvercial books from his shelf? Does “shick” no longer sell?
“Shock”, not “shick”
Trakkath, what you say about the Vatican, the Jesuits, and the Catholic Church is so ridiculous, it makes me wonder if you are Jewish, or at least a Freemason.
No, I am not member of one of those groups but I have open eyes what is going on in this world and I know the history since 1075/76 which happend in my home town in Goslar/Harz between Heinrich IV and Monk Hildebrand later Pope Gregor VII in the Investitur Controversy. I don´t belong to any group, even left the catholic faith behind me and look for real knowledge. In every group you have to bow down to group consciousnes and this is not my world.
Investiture Controversy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Investiture_Controversy
In 1981 I had a near death experience with 3 month lay down heavily and those catholics left me alone to die. No help but always insults. So I had to find out that organized religion is nothing but big business, and not one jota mercy or love.
“The Controversy of Zion” by Douglas Reed, starts with the origin of judaism and covers history up until the 50’s. Best book I ever read.
Here’s a suggestion… open a forbidden online Library…with all the reference books listed here …..for many millions of students around the world to buy books is not practical and there is a need for fast access to good reference material…..open up the access… library access will prove invaluable
ayelyahbenjamin, an antisemitic library founded by Nazis, will be the headlines of the world press..
Just look for Internetarchive.org and you will find a lot to read.
Well Amazon just showed they are anti free speech protected by the First Amendment in the United States of America so I no longer want to have any business dealings with them.
What choice do you have?
Without the web and YT, 911 would have become another holohoax. Before ehud barak can carry out another “project” they will have to destroy the alternative media first. But the Russians and Chinese now have overhead satellites that can spot a rainbow yarmulke all the way from the Clarke Belt !1
WARNING to KINDLE USERS:
Will Amazon some day reach into our Kindles and erase Forbidden knowledge?
Can we trust it not to do that?
Amazon (so far) hasn’t banned the reviews of these now-banned books.
Here’s my review of Mike King’s “The Bad War””
— [ https://www.amazon.com/gp/review/R1P5WOZT3SQW35/ref=cm_cr_pr_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=1507764995 ]
“One more good reason we need the 1st Amendment!”
(By Pat Kittle, February 19, 2015)
issues discussed that lead to “different conclusions”
“There is no trace of a ‘Hitler order’ to exterminate the Jews;
Key witnesses have either falsified or greatly exaggerated important aspects of their stories;
Major death camps – Belzec, Chelmno, Sobibor, and Treblinka – have all but vanished;
We find little evidence of disturbed earth for mass graves;
We find few remains of the millions of alleged victims – neither bones nor ash;
Mass-gassing with Zyklon-B would be nearly impossible without ventilators and ceiling holes;
Mass-gassing with diesel engine exhaust is practically impossible, given the low level of carbon monoxide;
Wartime air photos of Auschwitz show none of the alleged mass-burnings or cremations;
The ‘6 million’ number has no basis in fact, and actually traces back decades before the war;
Trends in Jewish world population strongly suggest less than 6 million lost; and
The present number of “survivors” – currently over 1 million – implies few wartime deaths” …. …..all without even touching the propaganda machine, Rothschilds raised the “seal” of the imposter…..Truth has sealed its fate
search google for = wahrheit-sagen-teufel-jagen-komplett.pdf but only in german language
the book is not aveilable printed in germany
If you put the phrase “how many people died in the Armenian Holocaust” the first two links a e Wikipedia with 1.5 million and this one with the same estimate http://www.armenian-genocide.org/genocidefaq.html. Note they use “genocide” instead of holocaust in the byline. Maybe the censors use holocaust when they use 6 million or more while switching to genocide for less than 2 million.
I never heard any “reason” given by Jeff Bezos for banning “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook”. I also believe Jim wrote him a letter of protest but never received a reply. Has anyone ever seen a copy of their “Guidelines”? This incident may have led to them.
Dr. Barret, This is my second attempt to post this.
A few months back while reading an article in VT I came across a book which was used for refrence. The title caught my eye, so through Amazon I ordered “The Twilight Lords Elizabeth 1 and the Irish Holocaust” by Richard Berleth. It was not available. However my daughter ordered it through another publisher and it arrived in time for Xmas.
I was very surprised to find the title had been edited. It is now a revised edition. The revised title is “The Twilight Lords Elizabeth 1 and the plunder of Ireland”. If anything else in this book is revised I will not know unless I get an original copy.
Yes, they are taking the word “holocaust” hostage, and trying very hard to not allow the Armenians to us it. It’s the “Holocaust” business. Isn’t it.
It is a Trademark and copyrighted by the chosen ones Joetv and a great shekel spinner in the court of law in the Western World.
David Irving’s “Hitlers War and the War Path” can only be purchased 2nd hand. It version available is the second edition from 1991, not the thoroughly revised 3rd edition from 2001.
David Irving most certainly does not deny what has been branded Holocaust. Indeed, it is a brand, created around 1975. He have different ideas about what happened happened to European Jewry in the 1940’ies, which differ from the canonical tale, as well as the common view amongst those who have investigated the topic honestly and thoroughly, that there were no sign of an intentional policy of massmurder, nor signs of the execution of such a scheme.
Possibly the most influential book that has vanished, is called ‘The Six Million – fact or fiction?’ in its current incarnation. A revised fifth edition was released in 2015, and a few months ago it was further expanded in a sixth edition.
I have video of four of his talks here in Atlanta, but buried in hundreds of hours of footage that would take three to four times that much time to edit out in to usable form with framing and context. May I be blessed to have the time some day. The PayPal crowdfunding is beginning to flow and that will help
Hi Kevin, I thought this may interest you. In an article published in VT a book was referenced. The title is/was, “The Twilight Lords Elizabeth 1, and the holocaust of Ireland” by Richard Berleth.
I first ordered the book from Amazon but it was not available. My daughter found it available elsewhere and ordered for me. I was surprised to see the title changed and the word holocaust removed from the title. It is now “The Twight Lords, Elizabeth 1 and the plunder of Ireland.”
I wasn’t too surprised as the Jews are trying hard to prevent the Armenians from using the word Holocaust. After all “the holocaust” is a business, one not to be diluted.
Well I thought I would let others know the power of the Jewish lobbie is real, and this power is used daily to revise history. They are the original revisionists.
Most of the mass atrocities known to history have their “maximal versions” and “minimal versions.” For example, some say over 100 million Native Americans were killed, largely with intentionality (and culpability); others revise that down to 10 million and say it was mostly “accidental and non-culpable” (non-intentionally-spread disease being the main killer). There are also maximal and minimal interpretations of the African slave trade holocaust, the Armenian alleged genocide, Stalin’s holocausts, the “American holocaust” referenced by William Blum, Andre Vltchek and Noam Chomsky, Japanese war crimes during WWII, Allied crimes against Germans, British crimes against the Irish, the British holocaust against India during WWII, and so on. Yet in none of these cases does anyone even argue for the suppression of books featuring minimalist interpretations. The million dollar question is: What is so special about what the Germans did to the Jews that it deserves such special treatment? The answer is that to many Jews, perhaps the majority, the Holocaust has become a new, fanatical, fundamentalist religious cult. And these Jews are so absurdly over-represented in positions of power that they can foist their insane cult on the rest of us. Sorry to be so blunt, but that is the UNDENIABLE truth.
No, Mr. Barrett, the truth is that since Otto von Bismarck threw out the Vatican and it´s vasalls form Germany in 1871 the Catholic Church in rome declared war on germany, abusing the Joos of germany to get their goal fulfilled to bring germany to it´s knees. It began in 1075/76 when the monk Hildbrand declared himself Gregor VII and king of the world over Heinrich IV. It goes on with the 30 year war in Europe over Protestantism and since then we are in constant war with Rome. I think the idea of the Holo is born by Jesuits to make german christs culprits for eternety. If money in the boxes sing, the soul will to heaven jump.Follow the money and who benefits most. This letters of Indulgance were invented by Rome.
Trakkath:
As Mike King points out, it’s the Pope who literally bows before those “Joos”:
“Israeli President Reuven Rivlin paid a visit to Pope Francis in Rome, accompanied by his personal secretary Rivkah – an Orthodox-Jewish woman. When a person usually greets the pope, they shake his hand and bow down. But when Rivkah’s turn came to greet the pope, she explained to him that for religious reasons she could not shake his hand, nor could she bow down since he was wearing a cross. The pope then covered his cross with his hand, and bowed down to her!”
— [ http://tomatobubble.com/id890.html ]
The truth will pop up again and again until it is noticed. No way to supress it in the end because truth is the platform for life. All lies are building on sand where the whole house of cards would crash. So no problem to publish it in own ways and sell it or give it for free as PDF.file. The enemy of truth is already being judged.
Trakkath: Its time for solidarity, Christians, Whites, Slavics, Japanese, and many others are at war, our enemy its the judeomasonry. We make the mistake to stay silent when we have to double our efforts and speak up. To begin with, on religious grounds, nobody has to buy food stamped with kosher approval seal because that’s a tax collected by the rabbi. It cannot be understood why gentiles are so easily scattered and unabled to organize resistance. In times of open judaic advancing on our fundamental rights. Whatever Bismark had with the Church or viceversa, has been left behind by an exemplary coexistence of Germany’s Christianity. Democracy, freedom and Independence cannot be trampled or decided by a hostile global tyrannic and despotic minority, under the excuse of a secluded superiority supported by corrupt officials. We at VT, can start asking Bezos to revise his decision as lessening and harmful to our basic rights,the majority rights and that of those that true seekers, which him knows, are also, his overwhelming numbers patronage..