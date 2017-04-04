UPDATED: Idlib ‘Gas Attack’ is same old BS as before

[Update: This story is highly fragmented and confusing, with contradictory reports coming from Syria and Russia and an ‘official’ story being portrayed in the western media that is an utter forgery. We don’t (yet) have all the pieces of this puzzle but we have good sources inside Syria and elsewhere so we will attempt to fill in as many of the pieces as we can.

The origin of the gas attack fairytale is the White Helmets, the fake organisation pretending to help people but in reality, another arm of the coterie of mercenaries and foreign troops pretending to be Syrian rebels or Islamic Jihadis, they have often been the source of the fake anti-Assad stories that have been a feature of this conflict. They have been caught filming their fake videos in places like Egypt and Morocco, using actors, smoke machines and fake blood. Therefore we have no reason to believe this latest tale is any different and utterly fraudulent.

This is the reason the White Helmets were given an Oscar – to give them a false veneer of respectability in preparation for nefarious disinfo operations just like this gas attack nonsense.

This grim fairytale from the White Helmets was then spread to the Western media by the SOHR – they are using one sockpuppet fake to promote and add false credibility to the fake news manufactured by another sockpuppet fake op. We have seen similar operations before, notably with the Israeli disinfo operation Wikileaks who have often published material fabricated by other fake agencies, this type of layered cover and deception operation where fabricated, sexed-up fake news is laundered through multiple layers of sockpuppet operations is becoming standard practice for reporting on the Syrian conflict in the Western mainstream. Investigative journalism is dead, replaced with phony fake news that no-one bothers to fact check before broadcasting.

We are reliably informed that a convoy of latest generation TOW missiles and chemical warfare protective gear was spotted while still in Turkey, it was tracked as it travelled over the border into Syria, specifically into the Idlib province where it was to link up with another convoy that may have been carrying sarin gas.

Adding further difficulty to the task of deciphering just what did happen are the contradictory and confusing reports we are getting from Syria and Russia. The Syrian govt. says the facility producing the gas blew up of it’s own accord, whereas the Russians are saying it blew up because the Syrians hit it with an airstrike. The Russians are saying it was Chlorine gas, the White Helmets are saying it was Sarin.

A chemical weapons shipment run by Saudi mercenaries blows up before it can be offloaded and used to attack the Syrian army in Hama and by the time the SOHR are done with it, it has turned into Syrian aircraft dropping sarin gas on orphanages and the videos shot in Egypt with the smoke machines are dragged out again.

Maybe with the assistance of their Hollywood friends the Clooneys, they can improve the quality of their special effects and make-up in future. Ian]

[Editor’s note: The sense of Deja Vu is overwhelming, this story is a full repeat of the ‘Assad used poison gas on civilians in Ghouta’ fairytale of 2013.

VT has thoroughly debunked that story, we exposed the role of Israel, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Ukraine , the CIA and the Russian Mafia, all of whom had a hand in the supply of the gas to the Syrian ‘rebels’ who were the ones who used it on innocent Syrian civilians.

The story that blamed it on Assad came from the Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a one man disinfo op in the suburbs of Coventry, England run by Rami Abdul Rehman. Once again, as in 2013, it is the tubby little liar Rehman and his SHRO that is behind the lies, once again the ‘Assad did it’ meme is being used to hide the true guilty party – the ISIS and FSA mercenaries.

In 2014, Serena Shim stumbled upon a safehouse run by Jared Cohen and Google Idea Groups, a short distance from a border crossing into Syria between Hatay, Turkey and Aleppo province in Syria. In the safehouse were three Ukrainian secret service who had just buried a load of sarin gas shells from the Republic of Georgia. VT Bureau Chief and former US Army chemical weapons expert Jeffrey Silverman had followed the transit of these WMDs from Lugar Labs, a CIA facility near the Tblisi airport in Georgia. Silverman, working with TV network Russia24, VT and Russia Today, had exposed this facility, funded as a US Agricultural Research Station under the direct supervision of the US Army Biological and Chemical Warfare Facility at Fort Dietrich, Maryland.

After Shim broke this story on PressTV, Turkish president Erdogan asked US vice president Joseph Biden if Shim could be arrested for espionage – we can only imagine what Biden said, based on the clumsily-staged ‘accident’ leading to her death only a few days later. It is also believed that a CIA operative stationed in Libya under the cover of a refugee air worker who had befriended Shim was instrumental in her death. Shim’s death was a warning to other reporters not to tell the truth about these war crimes.

The chemical weapons used in the Ghouta war crime were trucked through Turkey to Gaziantep then taken from there to Aleppo by NGOs, hidden in ambulances or in trucks supposedly carrying relief aid.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that the gas released in Idlib was the result of a Syrian airstrike on a terrorist missile factory. They mix the chemicals on site then put them inside old propane gas cylinders which they then fire into civilian areas using their crude mortars; the training to do this was supplied by Israel.

The Free Syrian Army specialised in using these mortars and they are a Turkish proxy, therefore I think we can reasonably assume that the people ultimately responsible for this war crime are the same people who were responsible for the 2013 gas attack in Ghouta. Ian]

Al-Arabiya

Assad regime responsible for ‘awful’ Syria ‘chemical’ attack: EU’s Mogherini

EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday the regime of Bashar al-Assad bears “primary responsibility” for a suspected chemical attack that killed at least 58 people in a rebel-held town in Idlib, Syria including 11 children under the age of eight on Tuesday.

“Today the news is awful,” Mogherini said in an interview with media organisations in Brussels on the sidelines of a EU-UN conference that was meant to focus on the post-conflict situation in Syria.

A Syrian military source strongly denied the army had used any such weapons.

The attack caused many people to choke or faint, and some had foam coming out of their mouths, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, citing medical sources who described it as a sign of a gas attack.

The air strikes on the town of Khan Sheikhoun, in the south of rebel-held Idlib, also wounded more than 60 people, said the Observatory, a British-based war-monitoring group.

“This morning, at 6:30 a.m., warplanes targeted Khan Sheikhoun with gases, believed to be sarin and chlorine,” said Mounzer Khalil, head of Idlib’s health authority, adding that the attack had killed more than 50 people and wounded 300. “Most of the hospitals in Idlib province are now overflowing with wounded people,” he told a news conference in Idlib.

Warplanes later struck near a medical point where victims of the attack were being treated, the Observatory said and civil defence workers said.

The civil defence, also known as the White Helmets – a rescue service that operates in opposition areas of Syria – said jets struck one of its centres in the area and the nearby medical point.

It would mark the deadliest chemical attack in Syria since sarin gas killed hundreds of civilians in Ghouta near Damascus in August 2013. Western states said the Syrian government was responsible for that attack. Damascus blamed it on rebels.

Military denies

The Syrian military source on Tuesday denied allegations that government forces had used chemical weapons, dismissing the accounts as rebel propaganda.

The army “has not and does not use them, not in the past and not in the future, because it does not have them in the first place”, the source said.

A joint inquiry for the United Nations and the global chemical weapons watchdog has previously accused government forces of toxic gas attacks. France called for an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting about Tuesday’s suspected attack.

Reuters photographs showed people breathing through oxygen masks and wearing protection suits, while others carried the bodies of dead children, and corpses wrapped in blankets were lined up on the ground.

Activists in northern Syria circulated pictures on social media showing a purported victim with foam around his mouth, and rescue workers hosing down almost naked children squirming on the floor.

Most of the town’s streets had become empty, a witness said.

The conflict pits President Bashar al-Assad’s government, helped by Russia and Iranian-backed militias, against a wide array of rebel groups, including some that have been supported by Turkey, the United States and Gulf monarchies.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Russian planes had not carried out air strikes on Idlib.

Syrian and Russian air strikes have battered parts of Idlib despite a ceasefire that Turkey and Russia brokered in December, according to the Observatory.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the suspected attack, Turkish presidential sources said. They said the two leaders had also emphasised the importance of maintaining the ceasefire.

Population ballooned

Idlib province contains the largest populated area controlled by the anti-Assad rebels – both nationalist Free Syrian Army groups and Islamist factions including the former al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front.

Idlib’s population has ballooned, with thousands of fighters and civilians shuttled out of Aleppo city and areas around Damascus that the government has retaken in recent months.

US air strikes since January have also hit several areas in the rural province where militias have a powerful presence.

The United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have been investigating whether Damascus is adhering to its commitments under the 2013 agreement, which averted the threat of US-led military intervention.

In a report in October last year, the inquiry said that government forces used chemical weapons at least three times in 2014-2015 and that ISIS used mustard gas in 2015.

Following the 2013 Ghouta attack, the Syrian government joined the international Chemical Weapons Convention under a US-Russian deal.

The government, which denied its forces were behind the Ghouta attack, also agreed to hand over its declared stockpile of 1,300 tonnes of toxic weaponry and dismantle its chemical weapons program under international supervision.

Damascus has repeatedly denied using such weapons during the six-year war, which has killed hundreds of thousands and created the world’s worst refugee crisis.

