Exclusive/Graphic Video: The Truth Behind Syrian Gas Attacks, will Russia Back Down?

If you wondered why Turkey paid so much cash to General Flynn who is now "ratting out" Russia, the game will be exposed here:

Editor’s note: With the role of George Clooney’s “White Helmets” along with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in exploiting what we believe to be the Turkish Sarin gas attack on Syria yesterday, both VT and Press TV have been under continual cyber attack. Ian’s story yesterday had it right from the beginning and information is flowing in to VT from sources in Turkey, Syria and from Russia as well. With the role of the White Helmets in exploiting this story, we are ready to conclude the serious possibility that this was a planned terror attack and that some US based group, most likely CIA, had a role. We are increasingly suspicious of Clooney as his wife has ties, according to our sources, with Israeli intelligence. Amal Clooney has represented Yulia Tymoshenko, Julian Assange and Mohamed Fahmy, Qatars press puppet with Al Jazeera in Egypt. Clooney is clearly being groomed. UN Security Council video commentary begins at 15:13 in the video below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2clX-d5MXI4

Trump is directly threatening Russia on Syria despite his confusing tweets and rambling and incoherent accusations.

President Trump has proven himself unsound in his reaction, with no evidence whatsoever, and his mixed messages, blaming President Obama for not attacking Syria the last time Turkey and Saudi Arabia used poison gas against the Syrian people. This was 2013 and we have proof American contracting firms took part in the Ghouta attack, as outlined by Ian Greenhalgh yesterday.

The sense of Deja Vu is overwhelming, this story is a full repeat of the ‘Assad used poison gas on civilians in Ghouta’ fairytale of 2013. VT has thoroughly debunked that story, we exposed the role of Israel, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Ukraine , the CIA and the Russian Mafia, all of whom had a hand in the supply of the gas to the Syrian ‘rebels’ who were the ones who used it on innocent Syrian civilians. The story that blamed it on Assad came from the Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a one man disinfo op in the suburbs of Coventry, England run by Rami Abdul Rehman. Once again, as in 2013, it is the tubby little liar Rehman and his SHRO that is behind the lies, once again the ‘Assad did it’ meme is being used to hide the true guilty party – the ISIS and FSA mercenaries.

VT received statements from Syrian intelligence sources and the Syrian Minister of Information today. The Syrian Information Ministry released this exclusively through VT:

“These accusations are not new and the Syrian gov got used to those allegations and claims after every and each military achievement of the Syrian army or before the convening of the UN Security Council or the meetings in Geneva. The aim of this fabrication is cheap political investment at the expense of the living of innocent civilians who are helpless and living in the terrorists controlled area in Idlib. Before the UNSC is finished, we expect to hear that Syria has caused the holes in the ozone layer as well.”

Over the past two weeks, first Damascus came under attack from forces brought in by the CIA and Saudi Arabia from Jordan. Bushels of cash bribed corrupt 2nd tier Syrian home defense forces to allow the terror teams and snipers into Damascus. When this failed, a huge combined operation was stated against the city of Hama by al Nusra.

Turkish convoys brought in arms including TOW and Stinger missiles and significant advances were made threatening this vital city. However, troops were brought down from the north, perhaps as the ploy intended, and Russian and Syrian planes killed well over 2000 al Nusra or al Sham as they call themselves, terrorists.

Then, three days ago, a convoy of new TOW missiles left Hatay, Turkey for Hama. Funny how they get through Syrian controlled areas, that is something we need to deal with. On the convoy were gas masks for up to 2000 and other protective gear including chemical warfare suits from Saudi stockpiles. It was clear a massive gas attack was planned.

We got his information from both Russian and Syrian sources. The attack was to hit Syrian Arab Army forces in Hama and to overrun them and enter the city of Hama. Russia may have planned, and I have to be careful here, to hit this convoy at some point. The convoy had no chemical weapons on it when it left Turkey.

There was a chemical weapons depot in Idlib that was to load shells onto trucks and join the convoy on the way to Hama.

What happened from here shows a lack of coordination between Russian and Syrian information services. Russia says that Syria bombed the storage facility and this bombing caused the civilian casualties when gas supplies of al Nusra were released. Syria says the facility exploded on its own and it sent planes afterward to do reconnaissance. Russia’s version of events is expressed in this SouthFront video:

Statement of Dr. Bassam Barakat:

The statement below is from Dr. Bassam Barakat, of Veterans Today Damascus. As to his official standing in Syria, we are not at liberty to discuss. This is a machine translation from Arabic:

Every time a major and significant military achievement is achieved, the criminal terrorist gangs commit an operational order of their Saudi and Qatari financiers and their NATO leaders to commit a chemical weapons crime (now in Khan Sheikhan) against the poor of our people on a spot of their land that is free of the forces of evil and aggression. After Ashous, the Syrian Arab army and its brave remnants, managed to repel the victory of the Nasserite and the Rahman Corps on the capital of our homeland. These two terrorist forces were financed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar and armed by Britain, France and the United States of America. (terrorist classified UN Security Council resolutions), which is now moving under the name Sham Liberation Authority. (Formerly al Nusra though still al Qaeda according to the US) They are Saudi-funded with its allies from terrorist forces savage Islamic jihadist incitements significant losses represent the number of dead, which exceeded three thousand terrorists and The destruction of most of their booby traps and military equipment during their attack on the towns and villages of Hama. This attack was designed to stop the advance of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies under the command of Brigadier Suhail Hassan in the eastern Aleppo countryside on the axis of Tadef Maskan and prevent him from going to control the airport of the military class and the Euphrates dam and its facilities to be special forces The United States and the United Kingdom to conduct an aerial landing near the Euphrates Dam and occupy and occupy the airport of the military class without coordination with the Syrian state and take its consent (this is a clear breach of international law and the United Nations) without any resistance from their daughter pampered. After these two victories of the Syrian Arab army and its heroic Assyrians with the help of the heroic eagles of the Russian brothers, the terrorists have the taste of death in the countryside of Hama, where their losses to date exceed three thousand dead and the destruction of dozens of tanks containing the highly explosive C-4, flaring, dozens of tanks, rocket launchers, The cars loaded with Baldo_ka and 23 others and others and all this has been bought from NATO countries sponsoring terrorism funds Saudi Arabia and Qatar and passed through Turkey and its president with the consent of the terrorist and criminal murderer of the Syrian people who cry crocodile tears now. ….. Let’s go back to the story of Khan Shaykhun to ask the following questions: 1 – How to ignore such as Muhammad Alush, who is currently in Turkey, who has a license in Islamic law (ie, lying and dabbling) and is taught by the Wahhabite sheikhs of the Saudi Arabian Beasts to know what gas is used and how to deal with But because of his life and his stupidity he talked about heart failure for five hours and this is impossible in the world of medicine because, by the fourth minute, brain cells begin to die, but it is possible to have a coma because of the inhalation of chlorine gas and other chemicals. Net Fares Karam before the day to know that there is a massacre Eimoi will occur in Khan Sheikhun and asked media coverage. The Syrian flight is likely to be based on intelligence that has bombed a weapons depot and manufactured shells and gas turbines containing the highly explosive and explosive C-4 to be placed on a Hellfire cannon to be fired at the positions of the Syrian Arab Army. 