Trump Humilated: Syria Shoots Down 34 of 59 Cruise Missiles, Russia to Upgrade System Soon

Editor’s note: It is OK for an American to feel good, elated even, if something evil “done in our name” fails.
By Gordon Duff with Dr. Bassam Barakat, Damascus with Press TV Tehran
Breaking: Since putting this story up, Syrian officials agreed to talk to us about this. The reason this story was withheld is explained below, but as “the gloves are off,” we are going public. America’s failure to upgrade its cruise missiles, to harden them against modern ECM and to assume that Syria was defenseless is only part of the story. We might remind readers of the USS Donald Cook as well. America is lucky it didn’t have to tow its two destroyers home, after all, it has happened before.
The last time the US went against Russian ECM, 27 crew members of the USS Donald Cook asked to be “relieved.” Mutiny is a better term. Then there is this epic fail, the RQ 170 Lockheed drone that ECM brought down over Iran:
Below is a photo submitted by the Russian Center for Feril Studies FCFS, of the system used to down US cruise missiles:
Confirmed as true through personal sources in the Syrian security services. Electronic countermeasures were used along with missile interceptions. The missiles were fired over Lebanon in order to avoid Russia’s S400 system or the possibility that a ground based cruise system would take out America’s boats.
Five missiles fell in the surrounding villages, killing 5 civilians and injuring 20. Other missiles fell into the Mediterranean where they could be viewed from the decks of the ships that launched them.
Since President Trump ordered retaliation against VT and its staff, partly for our story destroying the White Helmets to a huge international audience and partly to warn us over a blackmail tape issue, there have been changes. VT is “last man standing.” We are sitting on a number of stories, but there is a difference between a story and something legitimate. What is below is legitimate and now confirmed by our own sources inside Syria.
Veterans Today contacted the Syrian Ministry of Information regarding the bizarre news that 34 Tomahawk cruise missiles had simply vanished. VT had even surmised that some may well have been used against other targets, even going as far as to suggest a possible conspiracy to hit Palmyra to aid the ISIS attack there.
A possible confirmation is simply the number fired, 59. This is what would be required to overwhelm the Russian air defense system based on the number of launchers, both S300 and S400 and other “cruise-capable” systems out there. Russia would keep their best “in the tubes” for any possible air attack, just in case the cruise missile launch was a lead to empty air defense tubes for a B 52 or similar “big show” raid.
In May 2013, Syria sunk an Israeli submarine. In 2015, Iraq captured an Israeli general, some claim he was a colonel, and they sent a copy of his ID card to us when I suggested they were making it up.
The real war, what goes on, is very different that what is reported. Syria, Iraq, Iran and even Russia “under-report” events that would embarrass the US or Israel to the point of humiliation. Both sides have had massive failures, kept secret by the other, and many of the stories VT publishes that others don’t are of this order.
VT was, at one time, a “free zone” for publishing deniable intelligence, kind of a safety valve as it were. Trump ended that when he went after us, and in doing so, used military assets directly against a media platform for failing to carry “fake news,” the new “law of the land according to Trump.”
Before we get into the explanation for the video, I would have a word or two. Photographs showing the dead from the gas attack are being offered for cash, showing the dead getting back up and walking away. We can’t verify this but I will mention this is going on.
Past that we are told that Japan is holding a copy of a Trump blackmail tape, and that this relates to the confrontation with North Korea. If the tape is real, and we have been given the name of the GOP official who has the other copy, someone not well known to the public, then the idea of “Deep State” and blackmail is to be considered.
If this is a conspiracy theory, and it may well be, then Trump was planning this all along, which is my belief. The tape involves the murder of a minor. It may well not exist except that when it was offered to us, at a price we can’t pay, VT was taken down by presidential order.
Press TV/Tehran: Since the firing of 59 Tomahawk missiles on Friday against a Homs aerodrome, a question never ceases to return in all analyzes: 23 of the 59 US cruise missiles have reached their target. And the rest of the gear? What happened to 34 other Tomahawks fired from two US warships deployed in the Mediterranean? The reply is the video that Al-Alam is sending this Saturday: the Syrian DCA intercepted and destroyed the 34 Tomahawk missiles before they reached the Shayrat air base.
The information highlights the decree of the Syrian Presidency for the interception and destruction in flight of American missiles at the minute when the attack began. Other analysts note the role of the Russian radars that would immediately take office after the firing of the first missile. Are these S-300 Syrians or Russian S-400 deployed in Syria? Why did you hide this “scathing riposte” and talk about it only two days after the attack?
The video published by Syrian military sources proves one thing: if Syria and its Russian ally avoided publishing it in the hours following the US strikes, it was to avoid an escalation. But in view of the intense campaign of threats against Syria and Russia, there may no longer be any reason to disclose “the weaknesses of the US missiles” and “the power of the Syrian DCA”.
The United States announced this Sunday by the voice of White House spokesman Sean Spicer not to have warned Russia beforehand of the attack they were going to launch against the Syrian territory. Asked by Fox News, the spokesman said that “we had no contact with the Russian political leaders,” which means that the US did indeed want to “take the Russians short”. But the surprise seems not to have “worked too well”!
Analysts also claim that Russia, whose warships have just returned to the Mediterranean, has shown restraint to avoid a “ballistic war” that could have led to a “nuclear conflict”.
Video source: Al-Alam
Appendix I
Source: http://firil.net/?p=3694
Submitted as technical commentary, machine translated
Related Posts:
Posted by Gordon Duff, Senior Editor on April 9, 2017, With 20417 Reads Filed under Russia. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
FaceBook Comments
42 Responses to "Trump Humilated: Syria Shoots Down 34 of 59 Cruise Missiles, Russia to Upgrade System Soon"
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
HERE’S A GOOD ONE Did the missing Tomahawks get gifted to Israel? Ha ha ha, now that makes sense!,
Russia officially stated that they did not intervene in the bombing. They disputed the caim that 59 were launched. The launch video does not show 59. they probably gave 40 to Israel and fired 19 at Syria. They were not jammed. They are not susceptible to jamming. They are not smart missiles, they are old fashioned dumb missiles.”
Good Thinking!…
Another round of humiliation for Drumpf.with advisors like Mattis and Kushner is it any wonder he hasn’t accidentally destroyed one of the U.S. navy’s ships? Or is that the next plan?
Drumpf is the worst president ever in American history and all the ignorant fools who voted for this monster should be ashamed of themselves. You are going to get what you deserve. More war and less freedom and the very real possibility that America’s economic and financial system will finally collapse within 18 months to 2 years.
As long as America continues with its the disastrous foreign policies that murder millions around the world and at the same time wasting trillions on useless unwarranted wars that only enrich the military industrial complex at taxpayer’s expense, the only real outcome of all this is economic ruin and tyranny.
I will not defend Trump or his son in law Zionist… or anyone around him… but:
But, instead of the glee… for being in the game again Duff… perhaps you might allow that Trump is being fed bad advice to take him down?
Is that what we want? A coup by the out of power party and the intelligence services? And if that is possible… how the hell do you cluck like egotists about that happening?
You just have to make it personal with Trump why is that? You deserved the derision for you election coverage and near destruction of VT.
Let me ask all here…
How many actors, are now using intelligence organiztions for an agenda besides Trump and mostly against him including saintly Russia?
Lets start with Zion,
then Democratic Deep State, Republican Deep State, all of the CFR Round Table networks, the drug importers including the FED and Usury in general, then Israel possibly apart from the American Zionists, then Russia, then China then all of the tide and force and inertia of the NWO from 100 years… then pure Jewish Marxists using say immigration… Wall Street in and out of support and manipulation and then media self editing propagandists, then Mexican et al. radicalized traitors, then truly the crazy Islamic terrorists City of London Brit secret services, then psychotic egotistical senators like McCain and light footed Lindsey, then secret societies like Skull and Bones and no doubt others, then insulted Journalists and you say sources? You mean spies.
As for:
“If this is a conspiracy theory, and it may well be, then Trump was planning this all along, which is my belief. The tape involves the murder of a minor. It may well not exist except that when it was offered to us, at a price we can’t pay, VT was taken down by presidential order.”
You are inferring here that Trump had sex with and murdered a child? Your are actually sicken by your own ego.
As for Trump planning this… he is being fed to the CFR Zionist wolves is my take. And if VT was taken down then look to ISRAEL.
Right now, Russia is analyzing how the 23 (39%) got through, and what to do next time so even less do. Russians are highly resourceful and excellent learners.
Just Kill the Jewish operatives if Tunesian morraco algerian Wahhabist Talmudist all which are reincarnation of satan !
From China at North Korean border :
Daily Press, “Medium, 150,000 troops spread forward rumors on the northern border”
Reporter : Kwon Sun Mi
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=auto&tl=en&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.chosun.com%2Fsite%2Fdata%2Fhtml_dir%2F2017%2F04%2F10%2F2017041001086.html
As the United States announced its independent North Korean behavior and moved the United States Navy’s nuclear-powered Calvinus (CVN-70) carrier class to Singapore, the Chinese army has deployed about 150,000 troops in two groups to prepare for unforeseen circumstances. “The report said. It is because of the prospect of taking “military options”, such as preemptive attacks on North Korea, just as the United States has launched an air raid on Syria.
출처 : http://news.chosun.com/site/data/html_dir/2017/04/10/2017041001086.html
@kaho
“China denies any deployment of troops near North Korea”
http://presstv.com/Detail/2017/04/12/517766/China-Korea-deployment
If false, then who spread the lie and why?
This reminds me of how NATO several times has accused Moscow for doing X and Y, while Moscow then shows its hand to deny a false accusation. The clearest example is from summer/fall 2015 when NATO was accusing Moscow for having deployed S-400’s in Syria (before Ankara downed the Su-24).
THAT WHICH NATO FEARS THE MOST THEY ACCUSE X AND Y OF DOING.
The message is, now we need two or three missiles for every one we want to hit the target. The manufacturers will be quite pleased. When Donald does war, the populace groans on one side, and the champaign corks pop on the other.
The picture you post of the downed missile has grid fins (also known as lattice fins). The Tomahawk does not have grid fins, nor does the US Harpoon (your 9/11 Pentagon picture shows the launch of a Harpoon). A number of Russian missiles have grid fins, but that’s not a Harpoon or a Tomahawk downed in the olive grove.
Nobody else has asked, so I will, even though this might seem minor. What about the other 2 missing missiles? Can’t the press count? Do the math, simple subtraction. From article above: “Press TV/Tehran: Since the firing of 59 Tomahawk missiles on Friday against a Homs aerodrome, a question never ceases to return in all analyzes: 23 of the 59 US cruise missiles have reached their target. And the rest of the gear? What happened to 34 other Tomahawks fired from two US warships deployed in the Mediterranean?”
I beleave this all than a Jammer 0-8 Mhz can redirect the missiles , hopfully a few redirected back to sender ISISrael / Hellaviv and other HQ of Khazar mafia ! Assad can now take ISISrael and USraeli, any where anytime, since the shot without warning or war declaration, or even without being a part of the war officially, worse than that, USg alleged to be counter Terrorism, the one which USG created and armed with A- Z WMD ! I don’t see any reason for muslim world now to act against yankees anyway, anywhere and anytime, with or without notification or reason. I see also why some countries, never give up their national securities and weapons up, as did Ghadafi by landing in cemetry and Assad as being now blackmailed for using the CW . the same CW which was sent to turks via Constant Romainian to Georgian LABs and from there to Turkis Ghazientep and finaly to AZIZ ! We know also that the S. Hirsch dismanteld the case that the C wepons of ghadi was stolen and or transferd to syrian ISIS and Turkey for self service, why non of these fools used these weapons against Mossad and IDF , but bunkerd and used it against syrian civilian, this is the key, mutiple uses of disarming of C weapon from tripoli, at the same time disarming the Assad C weapons. such a zick Zack tactic will cause that no one more beleaves in anything coming out of diabolical west. I am a human lover, but I wish the jews will recieve a few portion of that Sarin so to experience the real and not fake Holucaust
Someone ought to comment on the situation on the border between SE Syria and Jordan.
( lots of rumors – maybe more than that )
And also the situation outside China and Korea.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4394490/US-naval-ships-head-Korean-Peninsula-official.html
LS…
Trump ! The one and only Gas Monkey !
Those guys in Texas have to change their names !
Trump is Reagan in reverse mode. Surely taking the empire down.
Could someone please explain the missile intercept video to a layman a little. What is happening there? The perspective seems to change, why is that? How come the contrails are so bright? What are the repeated flashings after the interception? Any idea where this was filmed? Thanks.
You might want to take a look at the press.tv article
http://www.presstv.ir/DetailFr/2017/04/09/517371/Frappe-US–les-S400-ont-fonctionn
where you’ll find a more elaborate explanation. The explanation is in French, and you
could try ‘google translate’ if your french needs a refresher. Anyway, it says the footage
shows the interception of the missiles.
» cette vidéo diffusée ce samedi par Al-Alam qui pourrait l’apporter : la DCA syrienne a
intercepté et détruit les 34 missiles Tomahawk avant qu’ils n’atteignent la base aérienne de Shayrat… «
To me it seems like the camera is mounted on a drone, or plane moving with a certain speed.
I don’t know what the source of light is. Maybe it’s just hot exhaust gases – glowing hot.
The source is said to be Al Alam.
BTW II recall our tracer bullets burned with a red flame.
Strontium salts are added to fireworks in order to create red colors
this just keeps getting uglier and uglier. I have to admit I was reluctant to believe all these stories about “gloves required” Trump. more accurately, I did not want to believe the stories. then things got out of control really fast and now I’m left with little choice. trump is truly a monster. good thing VT is here to keep a light shining on these evil asshlose.
There are at least 20,000 US troops in Iraq and Syria (special forces, Navy Seals and regular army and marines) right now. Couple this with all the heavy equipment being shipped through the port of Beirut and the Gulf of Aqaba, then through Jordan into Syria, we see clearly Trump is getting set to invade Syria–big time. The cruise missile assault yesterday was but a prelude to the coming invasion, which is likely already underway. Trump is moving fast trying to keep Russia off balance and ill prepared. Russia can’t or won’t try to match US moves in the region. Putin will have to decide on nuclear war or get out of Syria. Trump is gambling Russia, after putting up a little fuss, will leave Syria and then Assad to his fate. The Pentagon feels it can quickly take Syria with only 150,000 troops, but, of course, we can expect more aerial assaults in the days ahead. There is also heavy activity in the Golan Heights by Israel. We can bet they will play a role.
HUNCH:::::::::
May be this was a TrumPutin joint exercise!!!!!!
++ RKM Genocidials do NOT just destroy old WMD but genocide as many people as possible so they get more $$$$$$$ for upgrades!!!!!!!
Genocide gives RKM highs like nothin else!!!!!!
We are NOT dealing with humans folks. RKM NOT HUMANS!!!!!
thanks, as always, for posting this information, Gordon – it’s great to get the flip-side of all this.
I’m no military expert, but I do know that the air-defense system Syria has in place is more than capable of destroying incoming, relatively slow cruise-missiles, and is most likely the reason why the US and others haven’t enforced a no-fly policy over Syria, despite all the sabre rattling and “holding off on a decision” (yeah, right) – because they can’t, anything conventional, at least, that flies overhead will be destroyed. And it’s due an upgrade? LOL, let’s see what happens.
Interesting times.
p.s. were those in-coming missiles nuclear tipped? That bang sure suggest so.
OK, I suppose you got the info from Cernovich ?
https://medium.com/@Cernovich/h-r-mcmaster-manipulating-intelligence-reports-to-trump-wants-150-000-ground-soldiers-in-syria-83346c433e99
The story suggests Trump is manipulated by false intel :
H. R. McMaster Manipulating Intelligence Reports to Trump, Wants 150,000 Ground Soldiers in Syria
Current National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond “H. R.” McMaster is manipulating intelligence reports given to President Donald Trump, Cernovich Media can now report. McMaster is plotting how to sell a massive ground war in Syria to President Trump with the help of disgraced former CIA director and convicted criminal David Petraeus, who mishandled classified information by sharing documents with his mistress.
A key piece to the U.S.-Syria Tomahawk 23/59 puzzle is “AEGIS Fail in Black Sea, Ruskies Burn Down USS Donald ‘Duck'” (2014) at http://www.veteranstoday.com/2014/11/13/aegis-fail-in-black-sea-ruskies-burn-down-uss-donald-duck (“Is this why Keshe Was Poisoned?”).
Duff implies in the 23/59 article that the Russian ECM tech used was initially developed by Mehran T Keshe — NOT developed FOR Russia, but further developed BY Russia (for situations such as this).
Notice that the Keshe tech (if that’s what it is) was use solely for defensive purposes, which is a condition of Keshe’s disclosures of what might be described as Electro-Magneto-Gravitics (EMG). EMG tech is mostly beyond what the U.S. has probably developed. Notice the salivating U.S. ECM general (above).
Mehran T Keshe spoke at the National Press Club in Washington DC at an event that I helped to arrange. Keshe, others & I offered the Keshe tech to the U.S. with the “solely defensive” condition. Answer: No.
My take is that they are digital signals, a virus-wave, created by certain secret data algorithms, that inserts itself into communication streams. Perhaps a rebroadcasting of fake gps-signals.
Dr Susta, I believe your story of having offered Keshe Tech (EMG) to USA and others for “solely defensive” purposes. But I have a question. How on earth was Keshe supposed to enforce the “solely defensive” condition? Any country could have lied up front. But even if honest at first, they could change their minds later, and just say, “Conditions have changed since we gave you that promise.” And exactly WHO gets to decide whether an action is purely defensive? What authority decides? I’m not doubting you, but I would like to know how this plan was supposed to work.
JS hit the nail on the head.
Obviously Keshe was a naive ignorant natural scientist, albeit with a good heart, that didn’t know the enemy of humanity.
Liberal democracy means equal say but one cannot have the worlds best plumber doing an electricians chores.
With 180k troops in Syria, the White House staff should be required to go through 8 weeks of basic training, starting with Trump, Bannon and Kushner. And take McCain’s passport away.
I had been wondering what became of these missiles. I had a hunch that it was ECM, simply because there were no reports of other targets hit or massive missile launches, which are readily visible. Then there was the claims of the Donald Cook, which fits this scenario quite well. If this is in fact the definitive results of our sucker punch, all I can say is ‘Well Done!’ I also imagine the Chinese leader, upon hearing this result, might have had occasion to call the Orange Buffoon and congratulate him on his very public fiasco. Suck it up, Pentagram bitches. Oh, yeah, I’m sure Bibi has shit his pants by now.
DCA = Defensive Counter Air ?
Another aspect of the Syrian attack was Trump’s double insult & humiliation of China’s President Xi, who was visiting Trump in Florida as the missiles landed … the timing was no accident, but a specific insult & threat to the Chinese President by Trump & his Jared Kushner / Gary Cohn junta
Acting just like a New York mob thug bully, Trump smugly announced to Xi that attacks were underway as they spoke, Trump threatening deaths amongst China’s close public ally Russia, in other words menacing Xi right to his face … Trump then doubled Xi’s humiliation by menacing China’s next door neighbour & half-protégé North Korea, Trump sending warships towards NK as President Xi took his flight back to China … If you know Asians & their concept of ‘face’ & being treated with respect, you will understand how major this is
China is holding fire, but for Xi & China, it’s clear that President Trump-Kushner is a low-life deserving no respect or trust whatsoever, & that USA gov has gone over the edge … No wonder some say “Trump is a faux president & stalking horse who has been installed to bring down what’s left of the U.S. system & economy”, i.e., Trump’s task is to just collapse America & maybe blow up the world too
On the side theatre, I wonder if Trump the Stump & Co. are aware of N.Korea’s arsenal of bio-genetic weapons? According to the Gordon, they are the world leaders in this type of biological weapons. My hunch is that they’ve perfected a particular strain aimed at a “tribal group” of sickle cell anaemia carriers. Hence 666 Kushner and his cohorts, are all squirming in their plush NY pads.
Thanks for the Vids and the Photos. German public and private TV news, including the Spiegel support the official story of the Pentagon, but the majority of the Germans do not believe it. The German vasall whores in Berlin have to support the Trump admin. Please stay firm and steady, simply please survive. I wait for the day all official US war news-stories in history will be seen and discovered as total bullshit.
Let’s see now, that 34 missiles at one million each so that makes 34 million now setting at the bottom of the Med.
Oh well, there’s plenty more where those came from and after all it’s only money.
Money that could be better spent on infrastructure repair and replacement. Or more rightly to repair and rebuild Syria.
Not to mention the damage done to what’s left of America’s image as America now has no legitimacy.
The buffoon who now occupies the Oval Office has been proven a fraud and an intellectual and moral dwarf.
I wonder what all these Trump voters are now thinking? And to all those who continue to support that mental midget, time for the lot of you to own up and admit you were all stupid enough to vote for that fraud.
I’m elated! Yes and what’s the point of holding back anymore? Syria needs to make Raqqa a highest priority now. McMaster wants 150,000 troops on the ground in Syria-asap. So this has got to be done. The globalist cannot have Syria!!
Great news! I’m elated! Yes and what’s the point of holding back anymore? Syria needs to make Raqqa a highest priority now. McMaster wants 150,000 troops on the ground in Syria-asap. So this has got to be done. The globalist cannot have Syria!!
150,000 U.S. troops in Syria would make a target rich environment for those Russian thermobaric rounds.
I won’t feel sorry for those American troops who start returning in flag draped coffins.
Besides if Trump puts 150,000 troops in Syria, we can put a few million well armed Americans in Washington.
@johnz
hordes of a few million don’t even need arms. just overrun everything. yea, we lay down our lives. so what? some things are worth that.
The number 15o ooo, isn’t it from two years ago?
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/609757/Putin-ISIS-Islamic-State-Syria-Raqqa-troops-soldiers-air-strike-jets-military