Trump Humilated: Syria Shoots Down 34 of 59 Cruise Missiles, Russia to Upgrade System Soon

By Gordon Duff with Dr. Bassam Barakat, Damascus with Press TV Tehran

Breaking: Since putting this story up, Syrian officials agreed to talk to us about this. The reason this story was withheld is explained below, but as “the gloves are off,” we are going public. America’s failure to upgrade its cruise missiles, to harden them against modern ECM and to assume that Syria was defenseless is only part of the story. We might remind readers of the USS Donald Cook as well. America is lucky it didn’t have to tow its two destroyers home, after all, it has happened before.

The last time the US went against Russian ECM, 27 crew members of the USS Donald Cook asked to be “relieved.” Mutiny is a better term. Then there is this epic fail, the RQ 170 Lockheed drone that ECM brought down over Iran:

Below is a photo submitted by the Russian Center for Feril Studies FCFS, of the system used to down US cruise missiles:

Confirmed as true through personal sources in the Syrian security services. Electronic countermeasures were used along with missile interceptions. The missiles were fired over Lebanon in order to avoid Russia’s S400 system or the possibility that a ground based cruise system would take out America’s boats.

Five missiles fell in the surrounding villages, killing 5 civilians and injuring 20. Other missiles fell into the Mediterranean where they could be viewed from the decks of the ships that launched them.

Since President Trump ordered retaliation against VT and its staff, partly for our story destroying the White Helmets to a huge international audience and partly to warn us over a blackmail tape issue, there have been changes. VT is “last man standing.” We are sitting on a number of stories, but there is a difference between a story and something legitimate. What is below is legitimate and now confirmed by our own sources inside Syria.

Veterans Today contacted the Syrian Ministry of Information regarding the bizarre news that 34 Tomahawk cruise missiles had simply vanished. VT had even surmised that some may well have been used against other targets, even going as far as to suggest a possible conspiracy to hit Palmyra to aid the ISIS attack there.

A possible confirmation is simply the number fired, 59. This is what would be required to overwhelm the Russian air defense system based on the number of launchers, both S300 and S400 and other “cruise-capable” systems out there. Russia would keep their best “in the tubes” for any possible air attack, just in case the cruise missile launch was a lead to empty air defense tubes for a B 52 or similar “big show” raid.

In May 2013, Syria sunk an Israeli submarine. In 2015, Iraq captured an Israeli general, some claim he was a colonel, and they sent a copy of his ID card to us when I suggested they were making it up.

The real war, what goes on, is very different that what is reported. Syria, Iraq, Iran and even Russia “under-report” events that would embarrass the US or Israel to the point of humiliation. Both sides have had massive failures, kept secret by the other, and many of the stories VT publishes that others don’t are of this order.

VT was, at one time, a “free zone” for publishing deniable intelligence, kind of a safety valve as it were. Trump ended that when he went after us, and in doing so, used military assets directly against a media platform for failing to carry “fake news,” the new “law of the land according to Trump.”

Before we get into the explanation for the video, I would have a word or two. Photographs showing the dead from the gas attack are being offered for cash, showing the dead getting back up and walking away. We can’t verify this but I will mention this is going on.

Past that we are told that Japan is holding a copy of a Trump blackmail tape, and that this relates to the confrontation with North Korea. If the tape is real, and we have been given the name of the GOP official who has the other copy, someone not well known to the public, then the idea of “Deep State” and blackmail is to be considered.

If this is a conspiracy theory, and it may well be, then Trump was planning this all along, which is my belief. The tape involves the murder of a minor. It may well not exist except that when it was offered to us, at a price we can’t pay, VT was taken down by presidential order.