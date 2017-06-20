Jerusalem, Nicosia and WW3

By Gilad Atzmon
Cypriot press reported last week on a large joint Israeli-Cypriot military drill.
The following Israeli video publicises an elite Israeli commando brigade engaged in aggressive military routines around Cyprus’ Troodos Mountain range.
How did this came about? How did the Cypriots, who are known to support the Palestinian cause, become a province of the Israeli empire?
An Israel-Europe gas pipeline deal is the answer.
In the beginning of April we learned about a proposed 2,000 kilometer subsea pipeline connecting gas fields located offshore in Gaza and Cyprus with Greece and possibly Italy.
The pipeline agreement among Israel, Italy, Cyprus and Greece leaves both the Turks and the Palestinians out. While Gaza faces a critical energy crisis with electricity reduced to less than three hours a day; Israel aims to collect billions of dollars from a significant natural gas reserve located off the Gaza shore and well within Palestinian territorial water (assuming such a term exist).
Yuval Steinitz, Israel’s energy minister, hailed the pipeline project expected to be in operation in 2025 as the “beginning of a wonderful friendship between four Mediterranean countries.” Of course, not all related Mediterranean nations are included in the deal. We can foresee that this is a recipe for disaster: the pipeline and the gas installation are soft targets. The region is volatile. Cyprus is putting its sovereignty at risk. It may, within a short time, God forbid, become a battle ground for some merciless global operators.
Cyprus leadership realises that it has to become an Israeli province if it wants an oil pipeline that dispatches plundered Palestinian natural gas. And as the video reveals, Cyprus is now protected by its Israelite big brother. The Israeli-Cypriot joint military drill was performed to deliver a message to Turkey and other regional players: any attempt to interfere with their gas theft project will be met by Israeli military brutality.
… time that soldiers start to understand what they are fighting for. Maybe they do …
Victoria Nuland in the past couple years has spent much time in Cyprus and she was – I’m sure – trying to find a way around the islands sovereign constitution and autonomy. By the looks of it she bought plenty of cookies and money with her – as in Kyiv, Ukraine. The press gives her a low profile so that she can continue her Israeli cover and I call her the ” Godmother” just like in the Godfather but she is even a more ruthless killer. Follow her around in order to see which country gets ” Whacked” next ! Always like to read you Gilad – good music too!
Once the greater Israel has fallen into place this pipeline will make much sense and profit.
Turkey is already out of the picture with EU, Russia will be made the new enemy in the uprising international conflict and Nato will establish itself in the ME. The modern day Zionist Robin Hood: Steal from the poor in the name of God of Israel and you’ll be blessed with superiority.
Thanks Gilad. I heard a neocon say: We are Jews, we just take what we want. Is this really a mindset or just another peace of false information?
If it is true. There you have it. We want Palestine we take it. We want America’s wealth we take it. So what is a little gas between friends.
israel would do that?? noo. I can’t believe israel would be such pricks
Thank you Gilad.
Our good friends, in fact our special friends, these who share so much with us, like our culture, our cultural ways, our democracies, in fact, so told Mr. Bibi US Congress, who generously rewarded same with lot´s of applause, we are the same people. So, our brothers, those who think and act like us (?!-?), anyway, steal Palestinian gas and sell it to the Europeans. Of course, this implies, that we, the American and European goyim, would automatically do the same.
Yes Israel, go for it, we are backing you all the way, and better show any folks who perhaps get the idea to loot your loot, how powerful you are. After all, what are loot protectors for ops, I mean armies for.
I am so proud to be on the right side, with the right people. Only the other day, I read this very good article, that we, the righteous ones, are very close to ascend, yes, something like going to heaven, or better still, we are going to be closer to God, and, what´s more, friendly ET´s are going to help us.
They will take us, only the good ones, that is, straight into the 5th. Dimension (we are really so good, w´ll skip the 4th.) Many people are not aware of this, but we, God´s children, made in God´s own image, are capable of much more than we are aware! In fact, we are God-like. There.
What´s more, there will be full disclosure soon. Many of our people are already in Tibet, to be closer to the ´Daily Lahmarsch´ and lots of righteous Americans are already much ascended in the higher parts of Afganistan, currently helping the world in huge agricultural projects. Ascension is indeed near. …wait a minute … what? Say again? What? Palestinians? Can´t hear ye …what?
Yes, as I said, I am so glad to be on the right side.
The “highs” of Afghanistan have already ascended millions of Americans into superiority and righteousness. No “Daily Lahmarsch” counsel needed here Gary.
Imagine the fire works a single person could make with a gun or bomb or just a match.
Gaza’s offshore gas fields they want it all……..shame on you all stealing from the poor …. a blood pipeline…in the main vein