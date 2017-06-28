_________
Haaretz
U.S. Amassing Spy Planes Off Syria, Aircraft Carrier to Arrive in Israel
The U.S. is amassing intelligence gathering aircraft off Syria, as tensions rise after the White House and Pentagon accused President Bashar Assad of planning another chemical attack.
Three of the most important spy planes in the U.S. inventory have been gathering intelligence off the Syrian coast over the past week, according to plane enthusiasts monitoring air traffic in the region.
According to TheAviationist website, two RC-135 aircrafts and a Navy P-8 Poseidon – which can eavesdrop and pinpoint enemy radio and radar signals – have been “snooping” for hours each day. At the same time, chemical weapons activity was taking place at the Syrian Shayrat air base, the Pentagon said, noting that the base was where the Assad regime’s last chemical attack originated.
While those spy planes were around, President Assad was visiting Russian troops and jets at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, apparently in a show of defiance at U.S. accusations. Syria has denied the allegations that it may be preparing a new chemical attack, insisting again that it has never used such arms.
Meanwhile, the American aircraft carrier the USS George H.W. Bush will be paying a visit to Israel, the first time in 17 years that a U.S. aircraft carrier visited the country. The USS H.W. Bush will arrive on Saturday in Haifa port with a crew of about 5,700 sailors and pilots and about 90 aircraft of various kinds, according to media reports.
The massive naval vessel, which was named after the 41st president of the United States, was deployed to the Persian Gulf to serve as a base from which U.S. fighter aircraft have bombed ISIS targets in Syria, Israel’s Channel 2 noted.
In the 1980s and 1990s, the U.S. Sixth Fleet had a home base in Haifa. The city was eliminated as a port of call in 2000 with the outbreak of the second intifada.
The USS George H.W. Bush is due to spend four days in Israel, the Ynet news website reported, meaning that the American crew will be marking America’s Independence Day in Israel on July 4. Due to its massive size, it is too large to dock in Haifa port itself. As a result, the crew will be brought on shore by ferries. They will then have dozens of buses at their disposal to give them an opportunity to tour the country, Ynet said.
Related Posts:
Posted by Ian Greenhalgh on June 28, 2017, With 2969 Reads Filed under WarZone. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
FaceBook Comments
12 Responses to "U.S. Amassing Spy Planes Off Syria, Aircraft Carrier to Arrive in Israel"
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
Bibi, Rotten-Child & Co. have told Trump & Co. that the ONLY way for Trump to save his ass is to play ball with Bibi & Co. in initiating World War 3. As per Sherlock Holmes, ‘the game is afoot’ – a foot up Bibi’s ass.
All seriousness aside, if or since Bibi & Co. are controlling this game, the means to prevent WW3 exist in retarding Bibi’s warmongering advances (e.g., by preventing Bibi’s air support for ISIS & al-Nusra).
Tillerson’s war!
A catholic priest is arrested, charged with sex crimes, iidentified, and paraded in front of cameras. 7 days ago in Hollywood, Ca. 290 are arrested for pedophile related crimes, but for some weird reason no names, or photos published. National security? Or Jewish choseness? Check it out.
$6 trillion disappears. Hundreds of child molestors are allowed to skate, and resume their “normal” life. Can they be related?
Well the HW Bush carrier crew will at least get some good head. Jewish broads are known as exceptional BJ artists, To the crew I say save your shekels you’re in for a good time.
As a matter of course the crew will not be able to visit the Gaza Strip.
Gee, that’s a big target to be floating around a war zone especially since Russia has the tech to shut it down and turn it into a sitting duck.
Liberty in Haifa? So U.S. sailors get a good dose of zionist propaganda along with a little fun and games and who knows maybe some chemical brainwashing.Or will the GHW Bush get attacked by terrorists with a row boat?
Smell awful even from here.
One of the options presented to Adolf Trump a few months ago in the Hersh Red Line article here https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article165905578/Trump-s-Red-Line.html
Trump‘s Red Line
Von Seymour M. Hersh | Stand: 25.06.2017 | Lesedauer: 24 Minuten
was to bomb Damascus and all possible bunkers where Assad might hide. Perhaps this is what is about to be implemented now. These criminals have no conscience. They do not care about any human life even their own. Just look at the seven dead sailors in Japan and not a shot fired. Adolf Trump is under Israel control just like Congress. He may even have converted to their religion. He wore a cap at the wall a few weeks ago. His daughter converted. In fact it is likely he converted long ago to get along in New York.
Perhaps Adolf Trump plans to become a Rabbi after he is impeached. Wouldn’t he be good at such a post? If you can’t beat them, join them! He could use this as a ruse to have the sex charges dropped.
A big shot 76 year old Catholic Bishop who is about 3 down from Pope Francis has just been charged with sex crimes in Australia. He has been given a leave of absence by the Pope to answer the charges. Since Adolf Trump is an expert at avoiding legal charges, couldn’t a Rabbi Trump be of value to this Catholic Bishop? People who are in their 20’s or more claimed he touched them improperly years ago. Who knows? The Catholic Church is a world wide secret criminal enterprise. Pope Francis is just as good a liar as Adolf Trump. They have been illegally using money donated for church purposes to get perverted priests out of the pokey. What if this scandal had broke while his wife was being blessed by the Pope? Maybe we should elect Pope Francis to be president after Adolf Trump is impeached. Could he be any worse than Adolf?
Time to start worrying. End times for Syria and President Assad and the rise of a mad man waging war on all humanity?
Was that George Cloney who spread the rumours of new Gas attack of President Assad on his very own supporters and Syrian family of citizens? Award Cloney the Nobel peace price!!!!!
“Reports are now flooding social media claiming there have been at least TWO Syrian Arab Army bases attacked within the past hour, by missiles ALLEGEDLY fired by the United States. The attacks are confirmed but the identity of the attacker is NOT confirmed”.
All out war in days? Why have Russian forces begun to withdraw from Afrin? This in the context of Turkey moving a considerable force just north of there. Also. Israel is reported moving tanks and such into the Golan Heights. With the US massing of spy planes, it sure looks like the US is days away from a major assault on Syria to take out Assad. Will Turkey and Israel join in with the US? Is that why they are massing forces inside Syria’s borders? No one seems to know what Russia will do, if anything, when the US strikes.
No one has factored in Iran.