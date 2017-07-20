Is Trump about to dump Israel on Syria?

…by Jonas E. Alexis
Michael Scheuer, a former CIA intelligence officer and now an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Center for Peace and Security Studies, said a few years ago that “if it was up to me I’d dump the Israelis tomorrow.”
Trump obviously knows the history of the Israelis and that they have manipulated the United States for decades. He knows that in order to save America, Washington has to “dump the Israelis.” He knows about the powerful forces that are advancing perpetual wars in the Middle East. But he has been allying with the same forces since he took office. That was one reason why he ended up bombing Syria just a few weeks after he took office.
But it seems that there is some light at the end of the Zionist tunnel. It has been reported that “Trump ends covert CIA program to arm anti-Assad rebels in Syria.”[1] Obviously the warmongers and terrorist apologists in the United States are upset. Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, declared:
“We are falling into a Russian trap. We are making the moderate resistance more and more vulnerable. . . . We are really cutting them off at the neck.”[2]
Ilan Goldenberg, a former Obama administration official and director of the Middle East Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, said: “This is a force that we can’t afford to completely abandon. If they are ending the aid to the rebels altogether, then that is a huge strategic mistake.”[3]
A huge strategic mistake? How does Goldenberg explain the fact that the so-called rebels are some of the main problems in the region? Listen to this:
“Tahrir al-Sham consists of rebel factions that include Nour al-Din al-Zinki (recipients of US funding as recently as 2015), which gained worldwide attention when its members cut the head off of a child last summer; and the allegedly moderate US-funded rebel group Fastaqim, which recently allied itself with Ahrar al-Sham, which itself adheres to an extreme Salafist ideology and is a constituent part of Tahrir al-Sham.
“A July 2016 report by Amnesty International condemned both Nour al-Din al-Zinki and Ahrar al-Sham for committing ‘serious violations of international humanitarian law, including abductions, torture and summary killings.’
“Alarmingly, according to a report on February 8 in the Financial Times, ‘MOM-backed commanders’—that is to say, US-backed rebel commanders—‘regularly inflated their forces’ numbers to pocket extra salaries, and some jacked up weapons requests to hoard or to sell on the black market. Inevitably, much of that ended up in Isis hands.’”[4]
Get this. A former US-backed rebel commander declared that “The CIA knew about this, of course, everyone in MOM did.”[5]
For Goldenberg to say that it is a huge mistake to dump the rebel is itself a huge mistake. If Trump is really serious about stopping the so-called rebels in Syria, then he needs to act on stopping the so-called rebels really fast. This also would be an implicit attack on the Israeli regime, which still wants to oust Assad in the region.
The Washington Post still calls the terrorist cell in Syria “moderate Syrian rebels,” deliberately ignoring the fact that those “rebels” have been committing brutal acts of terrorism since the beginning of the war in Syria. In fact, the Syrian civilians themselves declared that there are “no moderate rebels” in Syria.[6] Let us not forget what one “rebel” did a few years ago. He cut the heart out of a dead body and took a bite.
If Trump dumps those terrorists, then Israeli officials will also be upset. Will Trump stick with serious moral principles? Will he tell the regime in Tel Aviv that America is tired of perpetual wars? Will he make a genuine difference? Will he completely stop listening to the Israeli regime with respect to just about anything they say? Will he stop bleeding American soldiers in the Middle East by not listening to an essentially diabolical entity?
Direct American support and or an invasion by Saudi, either of which will mean civil war in Saudi, attacks on the Fifth Fleet and American bases in West Asia, a massive rocket attack on Israel, and Iranian rocketry in the hands of anyone anywhere from Nigeria to the Philippines willing to point them at American interests. It will also mean that the tabboo against attacking Israeli and American forces will have been broken.
Iran will also build a military infrastructure in Jordan, since the convoys will be easier to hit there than on the open desert further up the road to Kurdistan.
Iran will be welcome in Jordan — of the 10 million or so people in Jordan, 1 million are Syrian refugees, a quarter million are Iraqi refugees, 3 million are Palestinians, and a further 2 to 4 million will be Palestinians as soon as the war escalates and Israel pushes the West Bank and Gaza population into Jordan. A few million actual Jordanians will leave and Jordan will become the new Palestine with Iranian arms and a huge border with israel.
This will enable Iran to open a front on Israel, which America will not take sitting down. There will be direct war between Iran and the USA.
This should be at the bottom, not the top.
It’s bullshit. Don’t believe a word of it.
Trump cannot turn on Israel, even if he wanted to, which he doesn’t — he was installed by Israel and intends to further Israel’s goals before America’s.
Leaving Assad alone not only runs against Israel’s goals, it also runs against America’s ambitions — The ultimate goal of the US is to secure its grip on the entire World by breaking up all of the World’s countries on the model of Central America or Yugoslavia. Nowhere is exempt; not even the UK or Spain or Italy, let alone Syria. The more troublesome a region, the more fine-grained the partitioning. Syria is a troublesome region.
They plan on splitting off the coastline into small and weak mini-states like Croatia, Montenegro, Djibouti, Kuwait, UAE, Etc.
The original plan of then carving up the rest into ethnic reservations seems to be in flux. The competing plan now seems to be turning Kurdistan into a regional power. If this goes nowhere, they will return to the original one of multiple landlocked CIA permanentwarstates, but they seem to be giving the Kurdistan plan a go first.
Kurdistan is more easily sellable to the sheep, including the Europeans — the Kurds can be packaged as an oppressed people more easily than say the Sunnis.
The challenge is that they are landlocked and pre-industrial, and will need a conduit to take out the oil and bring in guns. Turkey and Iran and Syria will not provide this access since the Kurds have ambitions to annex their Kurdish-populated areas also.
That leaves Jordan. The US will have to open up a corridor from Jordan to Kurdistan in either Iraq or Syria. The Israelis now prefer the Kurds to the Moderate Rebels because the Jordan/Kurdistan corridor will block Iran’s access to Syria and Lebanon. Russia and Iran and Turkey will fight this vigorously.
If the US is able to create this corridor, Turkey and Iran and thus Russia will become much closer.
Israel is concerned because the US Moderate terrorists have drawn Iranians right onto their Northern border. They like an American Kurdistan permanentwarstate because the corridor to service it will block Iran from Syria and Lebanon.
Turkey and Iran will collaborate to open a new corridor from Iran through Turkey to Syria. Russia will help, rather than hinder, this. This is likely to be fairly successful. The US will counter by pushing the Kurds West to block this off — Turkey will bomb Kurdistan.Russia will help.
If the Kurds remain in favour, the US will also try to expand their territory into Iran and Turkey.
In Iran they will try to take the Area of Iranian Azarbaijan, blocking access to Turkey. Iran will open a route through Armenia. Azarbaijan will attack Armenia to separate Iran and Armenia. The Kurds will also be pushed south through the Zagros Mountains towards the Gulf but will struggle to hold Khuzestan’s open plains which are also Iran’s oilfields, without American Support.
3 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli troops
By MOHAMMED DARAGHMEH and IAN DEITCH , Associated Press
Jul. 21, 2017 11:03 AM ET
JERUSALEM (AP) — An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops. Three Palestinians were killed and several dozen injured by live rounds, rubber bullets and beatings, medics said.
http://tinyurl.com/ybcvgvag
I highly doubt it. Too many, far too many Jews in Trumps admin along with the staffers all over state dept and other US institutions. Also, the plans for breaking Syria up have long been in the works, publicly known since Wesley Clark’s opening up about 5 in 7.
They’ll just find another way. Either with Trump spearheading it or having the idea of pretending to have the CIA and the military “go behind his back” and start trouble. That saves his face with idiot nationalists in the US while continuing the blueprint.
According to the “New Plan for the ME” :
« Syria will fall apart, in accordance with its ethnic and religious structure, into several states such as in present day Lebanon, so that there will be a Shi’ite Alawi state along its coast, a Sunni state in the Aleppo area, another Sunni state in Damascus hostile to its northern neighbor, and the Druzes who will set up a state, maybe even in our Golan, and certainly in the Hauran and in northern Jordan. This state of affairs will be the guarantee for peace and security in the area in the long run, and that aim is already within our reach today. »
So they mention a Druzian state in South Syria, but nothing about a Kurdish state in North Syria. (But the document dates back to the eighties.) Also the “falling apart”-part turned out impossible without a strong ferment added externally. The plan evidently also includes a splitting up Jordania.
Jonas: In your first reference to Trump, you say “Trump obviously knows the history of the Israelis and that they have manipulated the United States for decades.” Horse Pucky! Please provide ONE (1) credible reference showing that Trump “obviously” knows this history.
VT writers & others have semi-conclusively shown that Russian, Israeli & U.S. ‘Kosher Nostra’ oligarchs & gangsters provided big money to Trump when Trump’s businesses went bankrupt +/-5 times and skewed & rigged U.S. elections for Trump & Co. Trump also helped to elect Bibi. Both Trump & Bibi are beholden to the Rotten-Childs & RKM. To save their own butts, Trump, Bibi & the Saudi ‘d-Ruler’ want WW3.
After providing Pollyannaish ‘motivations’ for Trump to clean up his act, you ask: “Will Trump stick with serious moral principles? Will he tell the regime in Tel Aviv that America is tired of perpetual wars? Will he make a genuine difference? Will he completely stop listening to the Israeli regime with respect to just about anything they say? Will he stop bleeding American soldiers in the Middle East by not listening to an essentially diabolical entity?” … No.
Given Trump’s first 6 months in office, your final questions are naive at best — bordering on sycophantic ass-kissing and/or CYA for Trump. With Trump’s Saudi weapons sales, Trump’s bombing & attacks on Yemen & Syria and Trump’s continuing support for Bibi & Co., a better question is: “Are You Daft?” 😉
History is a string of events where we do not always know exactly how they are interrelated. Some times we do, other times we only find out after years have passed, and in some cases we never find out.
Donald Trump obviously knows about the problems that Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands cause :
« In his interview with Israel Hayom, Trump said the White House would continue to study the issue of settlements. “But, no, I am not somebody that believes that going forward with these settlements is a good thing for peace,” he said. »
Personally I know very little about Israeli politics, except for what can be heard on the news. And so I think all points of view are interesting. There is a very broad zone between belief and knowledge.
https://www.voanews.com/a/trump-interview-with-israeli-press-renews-confusion-over-us-mideast-policy/3718749.html
On the other hand, in many cases it became clear that DT’s knowledge of history leaves something to be desired. As example a recent article in the Strategic Culture Foundation journal :
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/07/19/president-trump-needs-history-lesson.html
« President Trump Needs a History Lesson » by Professor Michael Jabara CARLEY
.
Trump has no intention of ever doing anything that wouldn’t be absolutely in keeping with the Israeli agenda. VT has laid out in multiple articles how Trump was ‘elected’ thanks to Israeli meddling and is an Israeli puppet who has surrounded himself with Israeli assets like Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon.
Yes.
It’s a bit early to celebrate the end of the war.
This is very good news, but will it make any difference if Trump loads up Syria with American troops replacing the CIA rebels? Say he doesn’t send more troops to Syria, then what is the point of the three airbases in the north,or what some estimate to be at least eight (probably ten) operational compounds being built in Kurdish controlled areas and in S.W. Syria? Could it be Trump’s plan is to replace CIA rebels with regular military and Special Op forces? In which case, how does Israel lose?
Regular troops would certainly be more loyal to the U.S. than CIA operatives if that were the case. Just consider, with the U.S. bases in Syria, supposedly to keep the peace, Israel would not want an incident whereby it would accidently tangle with U.S. aircraft or forces, as opposed to Russian. It would be a media disaster for Israel. End of Israel’s covert war against Assad….period.
Response to the last three questions? Trump has the moral backbone for all that? You’re dreaming dear.
“War is a racket”. Today’s corruption, the theft of state funds, is so blatant it’s absurd. 9/10/2001 on national TV, Rumsfeld admits US $3 Trillion is missing from DOD. 9/11/2001 at the Pentagram 30 forensic accountants are gathered for a meeting to begin investigating the theft. All 30 vanish when hit by an invisible plane. (never waste an opportunity). Today the # has doubled to $6 Trillion. An unbelievable amount. Gone in the dust of war? Another lie. That equals a billion a year for 1000 years. GTFO. Do the math America. And we argue over the cost of health care. Are we crazy? Everyone should refuse to pay any tax until the crimes are punished. There should be a nationwide work stoppage. Something needs to be done even if it’s wrong. Over history has there ever been theft of this magnitude?
This is exactly what needs to happen. Civil disobedience until all crimes of the corrupt Governments are solved and the traitors are disposed off. Unfortunately if One pulls another ones head out of their own rectum to show the light of truth the lamb’s head moves straight back to where it came from.