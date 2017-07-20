Is Trump about to dump Israel on Syria?

“Tahrir al-Sham consists of rebel factions that include Nour al-Din al-Zinki (recipients of US funding as recently as 2015), which gained worldwide attention when its members cut the head off of a child last summer."

Michael Scheuer, a former CIA intelligence officer and now an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Center for Peace and Security Studies, said a few years ago that “if it was up to me I’d dump the Israelis tomorrow.”

Trump obviously knows the history of the Israelis and that they have manipulated the United States for decades. He knows that in order to save America, Washington has to “dump the Israelis.” He knows about the powerful forces that are advancing perpetual wars in the Middle East. But he has been allying with the same forces since he took office. That was one reason why he ended up bombing Syria just a few weeks after he took office.

But it seems that there is some light at the end of the Zionist tunnel. It has been reported that “Trump ends covert CIA program to arm anti-Assad rebels in Syria.”[1] Obviously the warmongers and terrorist apologists in the United States are upset. Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, declared:

“We are falling into a Russian trap. We are making the moderate resistance more and more vulnerable. . . . We are really cutting them off at the neck.”[2]

Ilan Goldenberg, a former Obama administration official and director of the Middle East Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, said: “This is a force that we can’t afford to completely abandon. If they are ending the aid to the rebels altogether, then that is a huge strategic mistake.”[3]

A huge strategic mistake? How does Goldenberg explain the fact that the so-called rebels are some of the main problems in the region? Listen to this:

“Tahrir al-Sham consists of rebel factions that include Nour al-Din al-Zinki (recipients of US funding as recently as 2015), which gained worldwide attention when its members cut the head off of a child last summer; and the allegedly moderate US-funded rebel group Fastaqim, which recently allied itself with Ahrar al-Sham, which itself adheres to an extreme Salafist ideology and is a constituent part of Tahrir al-Sham.

“A July 2016 report by Amnesty International condemned both Nour al-Din al-Zinki and Ahrar al-Sham for committing ‘serious violations of international humanitarian law, including abductions, torture and summary killings.’

“Alarmingly, according to a report on February 8 in the Financial Times, ‘MOM-backed commanders’—that is to say, US-backed rebel commanders—‘regularly inflated their forces’ numbers to pocket extra salaries, and some jacked up weapons requests to hoard or to sell on the black market. Inevitably, much of that ended up in Isis hands.’”[4]

Get this. A former US-backed rebel commander declared that “The CIA knew about this, of course, everyone in MOM did.”[5]

For Goldenberg to say that it is a huge mistake to dump the rebel is itself a huge mistake. If Trump is really serious about stopping the so-called rebels in Syria, then he needs to act on stopping the so-called rebels really fast. This also would be an implicit attack on the Israeli regime, which still wants to oust Assad in the region.

The Washington Post still calls the terrorist cell in Syria “moderate Syrian rebels,” deliberately ignoring the fact that those “rebels” have been committing brutal acts of terrorism since the beginning of the war in Syria. In fact, the Syrian civilians themselves declared that there are “no moderate rebels” in Syria.[6] Let us not forget what one “rebel” did a few years ago. He cut the heart out of a dead body and took a bite.

If Trump dumps those terrorists, then Israeli officials will also be upset. Will Trump stick with serious moral principles? Will he tell the regime in Tel Aviv that America is tired of perpetual wars? Will he make a genuine difference? Will he completely stop listening to the Israeli regime with respect to just about anything they say? Will he stop bleeding American soldiers in the Middle East by not listening to an essentially diabolical entity?

