Daily Beast: Winston Churchill did “an inside job” to get America into World War II

The Zionist Media and other news outlets are slowly but surely catching up with the actual historical account about World War II. The Daily Beast in particular has recently reported that Winston Churchill did “an inside job” in order to get America into World War II. We have been saying this for years.
Churchill knew that the vast majority of Americans did not want the United States to get into a bloody war with Germany, therefore he forged all kinds of fabrications and conducted numerous covert operations in order to seduce the masses.
One of those operations involved the bombing of the British Pavilion in New York in July of 1940. This took the lives of two policemen. One New York City Police Lieutenant Bernard Whalen later declared that “There was a massive investigation at the time. The FBI was involved. You could draw the conclusion that it was an inside job.”[1]
One ought not to be surprised at all, for Churchill was drunk with power and money long before World War I started. As we have argued in the past, Churchill was ultimately responsible for the deaths of millions of Germans and Indians. Churchill was the man who would do just about anything for money; the Jewish oligarchs put him power, therefore he had to kill for them. He had to save them from Hitler. And nothing was going to stop him from accomplishing his mission. Nothing.
If you doubt this statement, then take it from Churchill himself. When civilians were being killed by the thousands during World War I, Churchill did not hesitate to say: “I know this war is smashing and shattering the lives of thousands every moment—and yet—I cannot help it—I love every second I live.”
If Churchill couldn’t care less about the lives of millions of civilians during World War I, then killing a couple of people in New York to get America into World War II was a piece of cake. “At one point the NYPD suspected as much,” says the Daily Beast, “but were stopped from getting to the bottom of the case.” Well, history repeats itself, doesn’t it? Don’t we witness the same thing after the 9/11 attack? The Daily Beast:
“Certainly, there was no better target at the time for a terror attack designed to cause large numbers of casualties and draw national public attention than the British Pavilion at the World’s Fair. It was in some respects the World trade Center of its moment.
“Beginning in the spring and summer of 1939 and again in 1940, a total of 44,000,000 visitors—at a time when the population of the entire country was just 120,000,000 people—flocked to the New York World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows, Queens.
“Three years in the making and spread across 1,216 acres of what had previously been an open-air garbage dump – the ash heap of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby – the biggest exposition ever held cost $160 million to complete (equivalent to $2.3 billion today), not including a specially constructed elevated subway line and other new infrastructure, a phenomenal expenditure during the Great Depression.
“World’s Fair visitors saw “The World of Tomorrow,” the fair’s theme, including early television, self-driving cars, and robots, and strolled fairgrounds and pavilions dominated by futuristic icons and symbols, the Trylon and Perisphere, a 700-foot spire and an orb as wide as a city block through which visitors on a moving stairs viewed a model of the city of the future.”[2]
So, if Churchill and his henchmen could end up blowing that place up and blame it on Germany, then decent Americans would have no choice but to engage in a bloody war with Germany. Now here is the rub:
“In the days just prior to the July 4th holiday, a threat had been phoned into the British Pavilion switchboard operator, warning her to ‘get out of the building. We’re going to blow it up.’ Security thus was extra tight on Independence Day. However, according to Whalen, the Pavilion’s guard ‘wasn’t run-of-the-mill security.’ All security staff were British staffers who had present or past British military affiliations, he says. City policemen remained outside.”[3]
Right after the bombing, the masses moved to “London’s enemies…Americans were now forced to pay attention to the war that they had hoped to ignore.”[4] Whalen, according to the Daily Beast, wasn’t happy about what seemed to be a covert operation.
“His suspicions of an ‘inside job’…were aroused by reports he read in the police investigation files with. He says, ‘indications that police could not speak to security staff without permission, which was not freely granted. If I wanted to solve a crime, I wouldn’t impede investigators in any shape or form.’
“He says, ‘It could have just been the stuffy British attitude, but the authorities at the Pavilion were interfering’ with police efforts to interview security staff members, according to the files he read. Even the U.S. government seems not to have followed up on leads. While he has seen file copies of FBI letterhead material about the investigation, his request to the FBI for files related to the bombing investigation came back empty. The FBI told him they had nothing.”[5]
The interesting thing about all this is that after more than seventy years of the event, the Daily Beast is now trying to set the record straight. Why don’t they write something about 9/11 as well? Will it take them another seventy years to get things straight? And why don’t they tell their readers Churchill’s real masters?
