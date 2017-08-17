I hope to report this story on False Flag Weekly News tomorrow – please help us meet our target!
By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor
My correspondent in Spain writes (re: Barcelona vehicular homicide):
It is a “False Flag” Kevin
Hundreds of main and small details.
On top of that: is the Independence of Cataluña for the first october 2017… They are sending the army to Cataluña in order to stop the arrival of the Toyotas from the desert.
I am still waiting for him to send the details, which I will vet and report on False Flag Weekly News tomorrow.
Here are five reasons to immediately suspect a possible false flag.
CONTEXT
1. Spain is experiencing an existential crisis as the Catalonia Independence Referendum, scheduled for October, approaches. Could elements of the Spanish national government, and its NATO friends, be looking for an excuse to militarily occupy Catalonia in advance of the referendum?
2. The date 8/17/17 (or 17/8/17 in the European system) looks like typical illuminati numerology. The digits resolve into two 1s (11) and two 7s (77). (And the 8 is a “1 + 7). Remember the planes that hit the Towers? 11 and 77, of course. Britain’s biggest modern terror event was on 7/7. A suspiciously disproportionate number of false flag events seem to coincide with dates featuring the numeral 11 and its multiples.
3. Israel is angry with Spain, whose municipalities are leading the world in divesting from the Zionist Entity.
SPECIFICS (admittedly skimpy so far, since this just happened)
4. The van driver supposedly began running people over outside a kosher restaurant.
5. The alleged terrorist were considerate enough to have dropped off a passport featuring an Arabic name (Driss Oukabir) when they abandoned the van. The routine drop of an ID card or passport fingering or leading to a patsy is Standard Operating Procedure for false flaggers.
I will try to keep this article updated. Feel free to sound off in the comments!
8 Responses to "8/17/17 Barcelona False Flag?"
It’s being mentioned the ‘Moroccan’ dude reported his passport stolen/missing to the Embassy a few days before this event…..anyway….”passports anyone? “……those dumb Zionists, even my Goy wife said yesterday “funny how every time this happens they find the guys passport don’t you think?”…..I told her she’s just being paranoid
The main question is “Who benefits from it mostly” ? And pointing with one finger to the so called culprits 4 fingers always point to the real culprits. Espec if politicians declare it a terror attack, they are responsible for. MIH and LIH comes to mind.
So once again here too … Passport / ID documents found at terrorism attack scenes:
(1) – 11 Sep 2001 passport found in NYC towers rubble tho aeroplane had ‘turned to vapour’
(2) – 7 Jan 2015 Charlie Hebdo, passport in car in front of Paris Jewish deli where Mossad meets
(3) – 13 Nov 2015 Bataclan Paris passport flew from body ‘after killer exploded his suicide vest’
(4) – 14 Jul 2016 Nice France lorry attack ‘passport found’
(5) – 19 Dec 2016 Berlin Christmas market lorry attack ‘ID found’, after 24 hours of searching lorry cab
(6) – 22 May 2017 Manchester UK ‘suicide bomber leaves ID’ at scene amidst another ‘terror on 22nd’
(7) – 17 Aug 2017 Barcelona deadly terror attack by white van, ‘Spanish passport found in van’
C’mon, Kevin! Fake IDs are standard issue for IS/Daesh (so they can claim responsibility).
However, IS/Daesh should stop using those Tel Aviv addresses for the fake IDs… 😉
Besides, Trump just said: “There’s good people on both sides, both sides…”
Extremely frustrating to watch numerical references being drawn to a single calendar designed by catholics that has been known as a financial calendar for millennia. There are dozens of calendars worthy of observation, but the simplest and the most pervasive is the 260 day calendar based on the human body. That has 20 days, which has descriptors galore in multiple cultures, and 13 numbers which are simply numbers, because more research is needed. The calendar used to predict the landing of the conquistadors to the day does not even get a mention, when it should be taught to grade schoolers and could be easily. This would not identify causation, but might bring some cures to simple things, like the microscope did for microbiology. We can discuss, what type of car, because types of cars are universally known. If I say a van, or a lorry, or a cruiser, most people know what those are. But if I say, “of course it was 1 Ajpu” , everyone is lost. And there is only 20 days to learn, less than the letters in the alphabet. So, have we shut off all things known for thousands of years, and settled on the Gregorian calendar, which is a strictly financial calendar for all numerical reference, or are we ready to see the underbelly of time ?
The entrancement affect of the Gregorian calendar does happen, but is unnecessary if we open to multiple calendars , dependent on what one is looking to observe. If we are talking human behavior and synchronicity with such, then the financial calendar is the wrong tool. Confusion, is the product of that adventure. I can say to people with great confidence, ” If everyone knew the 20 days there would not be such confusion and violence in todays world”. The 20 days can be proven beyond people’s wildest imagination, in scientific terms, unlike the financial calendar which can only be proven with the tally on December 31rst. Ajpu , on the other hand, intimates precision strike, calculated and strategic bullseye, and the underhanded advance of subversive shooting, a marksmen. Check the Olympic gold medal winners in archery for the last 40 years and see. The world view and understanding of the tools available to numerical and calendrical synchronicities, is severely impaired by useage of mono-calendrics, just as agriculture is impaired by mono-culture. Charlottsville glares and is obvious in the 260 day calendar. As are most major events in the study of humanities. How exasperating.
The 260 day calendar is based on,… We have 20 fingers and toes, and 13 major joints in the human body. Ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, elbows and wrists, and the neck to the head is 13. Gee whiz, ya think that’s why 12 disciples and a head ? 260 is also the gestation period for a human baby. The 20 days correlate to the first 20 I-Ching hexagrams and the 20 standard amino acids that ride comets to all points. Trump was born on the 13th day, check the I-Ching, #13,..2nd line sacredtextarchive. That just happened. All human activities are predictable. Free will is the variable. Not many use it. Meat. Try all of that with the Gregorian calendar.