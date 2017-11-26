Weinstein and the Mossad: Less Than the Whole Story

…by Gordon Duff, VT Senior Editor
I am going to keep this short and sweet. The current Hollywood witch hunt over sexual harassment is totally out of hand and there is a reason for it. The endless tales, now coming out of Britain as well, Hollywood, news media, such as it is, government, all of this is carefully engineered.
The real story, the one Pizzagate was invented to cover, the real reason Weinstein is being used, and we will get to that as well, is the child sex ring run by Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell, out of New York and Mara Lago.
This was a Mossad burn operation that caught hundreds and put them into virtual slavery, key members of regulatory bodies, including and especially the US Department of Energy, the Security and Exchange Commission and House GOP leadership.
Controlling the DOE allows the Kosher Nostra to continue to trade in stolen weapons grade nuclear material, one of the investigations buried after 9/11.
Why do you think Trump is at war with the FBI?
All were burned in sex orgies set up by Trump and Epstein with FBI informant Felix Sater, chieftain of the Kosher Nostra sitting in the wings.
Since that time, everything we read is deflection including the investigation of Russia and the election. Israel rigged the election, not actually “Israel” but the Kosher Nostra which is Israeli run but appears to be Russian and more often that not now works from Russia.
This was the point, leaving the fingerprints of Russia on everything.
As for Weinstein, he became disposable, simply there to provide deflection and to turn the pressure on the liberal media, Hollywood, people like Charlie Rose and eventually after longstanding Mossad targets like Senator Al Franken, seen as a dangerous anti-Zionist. Burning Franken was “huge.”
Weinstein had gotten out of control and a deal was cut to provide coverage, to limit his real crimes, and to silence anyone who would come out with hard material. The Mossad is doing this for him, and this was reported in the media, misreported as the nature of the real charges against Weinstein are nothing.
Behind all of this, and Stew Webb was totally right, are the Satanic organizations, St. Hubertus, Temple of Set and more that swept the military and later Washington, leading to the Franklin scandal, the death of Scalia, so much more, the real meat behind the petty daily crap we are now being fed.
Someone needs to realize that millionaire spoiled movie stars are not real people. Women are being murdered and sold into slavery by the thousands each day while the media is concerned over people that don’t deserve our attention.
Human trafficking on a vast scale takes place across the world, from at risk children by the thousands disappearing into pedophile murder rings at home, like the ones run for DC’s politicians, to the local scandals that never rock places like Columbus, Ohio or Omaha, Nebraska. This is an epidemic and not about the media at all.
After 9/11, drug and human trafficking increased globally 10 fold. This was no accident.
Nothing about 9/11 was an accident. Perhaps it is time that the Ft. Lee “mystery” began to focus on a new direction, why “Ft. Lee,” the home of the Kosher Nostra.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2015/01/12/mapping-911-fort-lee/
All content herein is owned by author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners, technicians or Veterans Today Network (VT). Some content may be satirical in nature.
All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT.
About VT - Read Full Policy Notice - Comment Policy
Peter,
Way to spit it! I think they are the black popes’ errand boys for sure. Where does that group get their orders? Probably that old hag, the queen of England. She’s probably not even the top of the food chain. She’s a fossil. She’s probably over there in her castle jumping on a trampoline right now. They need to let every single one of those slave children and others go right this minute. And somebody who has all the money needs to build them a nice place to live. I’m sick of it. I can’t take it anymore. How am I supposed to act happy and celebrate stupid Christmas when this is going on? War on Christmas? Who ever said that on tv needs to drop dead.
I apologize. I can’t take it. It’s too much. It’s just too horrible. I agree with the management of this publication about people being too stupid to live. Anyone who allows this to continue, anyone who profits from it, anyone who takes money to keep quiet, anyone who refuses to do their sworn duty needs to drop dead. I apologize for these rash comments it’s just too much especially when most people won’t even believe it’s happening. I say boycott them. Don’t go to their stupid movies or wear their stupid overpriced jewelry and fashion items. The only way to cripple these people is through their wallets obviously because I only know of one man whose willing to step up to the plate for real.
How do you get numbers for making statements like “After 9/11, drug and human trafficking increased globally 10 fold.”? Seems if you can get numbers, you can get the perps!
anyone can get the numbers based on What trend Increased especially & when it’s a field like Human Sex Slaves , it’s an estimate based on the General Human conditions ( mind You ISIS loved to Declare it’s doings ) , YES the Main Culprits can be listed BUT it won’t be much use to know who they are IF they have acquired Immunity or Protection through the Mafioso game called B’nai Brith or ADL etc.
To get the Smart and generations Old Criminals it requires a little bit of EXTRA Smarts and some EXTRA time since in this case the Humans are late Starters in this game of ” Jewish ” domination over Everybody .
Thesbians pretend for a living. They are not the sort we should be consulting for wisdom. It is an unfair and inappropriate burden to ask of them.
The rash of sexual allegations were on time, and ongoing for reasons beyond mans thoughts. But that does not mean certain people would not take advantage of the cover. It is time for the politician to earn his or her paycheck. Stand up straight and pay attention. The low born cometh. And the “high” born will yield.
The other thing is, this is why they protect each other about sex stuff. It is a death sentence and the group agreement to keep certain things off limits, can seem as a cascade when the bets are off.
This appears to be a restrained but deadly outbreak.
Mr. Duff,
Please correct me if I am ignorant of the facts. My understanding is that the charter documents for the enterprise called The United States of America does not merely grant the right to its citizens to overthrow a tyrannical government but demands such as a personal responsibility. Isn’t that impossible without the consent and participation of the U.S. military and its intelligence agencies? I know they are using at least some of those people for black magick rituals. If there is darkness surely there must be light.
Respectfully Yours,
Tara
Shout out, O.D. I like your newest comments.
I would like to respectfully ammend my comment to include law enforcement as I have discovered that the FBI has field offices all the over the Middle East and Africa. As soon as they all internalize that the law and the Spirit of the Law is rarely the same animal in this rodeo and then adhere to the Spirit of the Law everything could be fine…
Thank you for indulging me.
Tara
Since the Weinstein scandal became news I have been busy trying to figure out who Harvey pissed off so bad that this happened. The subsequent deluge of victims, and accused raised my eyebrows as it all seemed too much, over done if you will. to a point where the only thing that made sense is this flood of information is designed to make the normal people immune to any further caring. If correct this will lead to all the perverted politicians remaining in office without consequence. In essence the guilty will no longer be blackmailable, at least not for “diddling”. This doesn’t meant our trusted officials will gain a conscience, and suddenly grow a pair and begin living up to their oath of office. No, it will be business as usual but more openly corrupt, and sadistic. This “free for all” is alive and well.
so here it is Evident that Any Khazar Criminal can get Mossad to Work for him to avoid ” False Defamation of Jews ” , mind You the Alleged Hijacking of Nations of Goyim which the ” Jews ” have fought since ages is Evident in the Globe of 2017 , what the “Jews ” Claim is ” Defamations ” & False Charges is a Proven Fact , the Enslaving of USA & the West by Zionist Bribery & Blackmail is widespread , so the Classic Gentile reprehensions & Objections seem true, despite the Works by ADL , B’nai Brith etc , so the Gentile were Correct in trying to Evict the Khazar Evil and remain free People throughout the Ages ..
Mossad is a Huge Evil , Far Reaching , Any ” Jew ” can be Turned on & off by Mossad to serve the Purposes of Mossad so Basically the Number of Mossad Operatives is ALL ” Jews” who will do Anything for the Tribal Goals . they Spy , they Blackmail , they Lecture nonZionists for not Complying with the Tribal Agenda .
then While this Mafia keeps working for their Tribal Goals at whatever the cost , in these actions they commit crimes and gain the reputation of an Evil but that is nothing to Worry About because the State of Israel will Accept ALL the Rejects willingly and Happily .
Many Observed Criminal ” Jews ” found recluse in Israel after the Actions of ” Jews ” had left them badly Blacklisted by the Observant Goyims .
Comments are closed.