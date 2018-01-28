What New World Order Agents Won’t Tell You About Vladimir Putin and Russia

Ask yourself this question: when was the last time that any American president got an approval rating of 86%? And who was that president? Donald Trump? Barrack Obama? George W. Bush? Bill Clinton? George H. W. Bush? Ronald Reagan?

Do you know why New World Order agents and the Neocon superstructure hate Russia and its leaders, particularly Vladimir Putin? Do you know why they simply cannot stand why Russia is now challenging many of the pernicious principles that make up the New World Order ideology?

The answer is quite simple. Vladimir Putin got elected in 2000, and after almost eighteen years, what has he produced? Listen to this:

“Before Putin’s election, Russia had a $9,889 GDP per capita by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). The figure had almost tripled by 2017, and has now reached $27,900. Russia has the highest GDP per capita among its fellow BRICS countries, with the next-highest, China, having just $16,624.

“The PPP takes into account the relative cost of living and the inflation rates of countries in order to compare living standards in different nations. The average nominal monthly wage has grown almost 11-fold from $61 to $652. Unemployment has contracted from 13 percent to 5.2 percent. Pensions have grown over 1,000 percent in the same period from $20 to $221.

“Russia is the sixth-largest economy in the world by PPP, with a $4-trillion GDP. PwC has predicted that, by 2050, the country will become the largest economy in Europe by this measure, leaving behind Germany and the United Kingdom.

“Back in 1999, the Russian economy by PPP was worth only $620 billion. So, in the last 18 years, Russian economic output in these terms has increased by 600 percent.

“Inflation rates have decreased from 36.5 percent to 2.5 percent by the end of 2017. The total value of assets of the Russian banking system has risen 24-fold to $1.43 trillion. Capitalization of the Russian Stock Market has grown more than 15-fold to $621 billion.

“When Putin was elected in 2000, Russia had just $12 billion in reserves, accompanied by a public debt, which was almost equal to the country’s economic output at 92.1 percent. Things have changed markedly in 18 years, as Russia’s public debt has now shrunk to 17.4 percent of GDP and reserves have increased to $356 billion.

“Low debt and growing reserves helped the country to live through the economic crisis of 2008 and the recession of 2014-2016, caused by a fall in oil prices and Western sanctions.”[1]

In short, Vladimir Putin has changed the political, economic, and even agricultural landscape of Russia. Of course, he does have his shortcomings, as all human beings do. There are certain issues that he has to tackle: he has to ask Netanyahu to stop attacking Syria or face consequences. He has been very firm in criticizing US policy in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere. But he has not essentially fleshed out a vibrant critique of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is actually the man largely responsible for the war in Syria and elsewhere.

But one has to give credit where credit is due. Whatever you may want to say about Vladimir Putin and Russia, the Russian president has generally been hated by New World Order agents. He has also done a fairly decent job in putting Russia back to its moral, economic, and political place.

Obviously NWO agents do not like that enterprise because Russia, in their view, seems to threaten their very existence. UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has indirectly proved this point by advancing a really incoherent or crazy idea about Russia. He said:

“What they [Russia] are looking at doing is they are going to be thinking ‘How can we just cause so much pain to Britain?’ Damage its economy, rip its infrastructure apart, actually cause thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths, but actually have an element of creating total chaos within the country.”[2]

Russia has the power to create “total chaos within the country”? How stupid can that be? And where is the evidence for this crazy assertion?

Furthermore, if New World Order agents were really interested about serious democracy, then they would have realized that Putin has a stamp of approval among the vast majority of Russians. Many of the major Zionist media outlets agree that Putin’s approval rating is astronomically high.[3] “Almost nine out of 10 Russians approve of their president,” reported the Guardian in 2015.[4] Putin’s approval rating was again quite high at the end of 2016.[5]

But some media outlets prefaced their remarks by saying, “Putin’s Approval Rating Rises to 86% Despite Slumping Economy.”[6] The implication is that Russians are really stupid and don’t know whether they are living under a “new Hitler.” The Washington Post published an article in 2014 titled: “Sorry, Putin. Russia’s economy is doomed.”[7]

In other words, the Washington Post already started with the assumption that Russia’s economy was doomed to fail and then tried to find some crazy and incoherent statements to support the vacuous assumption. It is really a perverse way of formulating a serious argument.

Ask yourself this question: when was the last time that any American president got an approval rating of 86%? And who was that president? Donald Trump? Barrack Obama? George W. Bush? Bill Clinton? George H. W. Bush? Ronald Reagan?

And why do New World Order agents and the Zionist media perpetuate the silly claim that Russians are living under an oppressive regime? How does Masha Gessen get away with book titles like, The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia?[8] (Even the Economist faulted Gessen for such a brazenly ridiculous title.[9]) Do these people think they can still fool the vast majority of people on this planet?

As John O’Sullivan of the Wall Street Journal himself pointed out, Gessen is against Putin because her definition of “liberty” means “sexual liberation,”[10] which is totally against what Vladimir Putin stands for. That obviously explained why Gessen would support subversive groups such as The Pussy Riot.[11]

Gessen never forgave Russia for passing a law which implicitly challenges same-sex couples to raise adopted children.[12] But there is more to Gessen than meets the eye and ear.

We all know what happened to Harvey Weinstein and the entire Hollywood superstructure last year. What did Gessen say about similar issues? Listen: “We seem to be spending significantly more time discussing the sexual misbehavior of a growing number of prominent men than talking about North Korea or climate change.”[13]

In other words, North Korea, Vladimir Putin, and climate change are more important than talking about Harvey Weinstein and the Hollywood tribe that have been corrupting America and much of the world for more than half a century. The irony is that Gessen, in the same article, talked about former Oklahoma state senator Ralph Shortey, who got caught with child trafficking!

Masha doesn’t want to talk about Weinstein and Hollywood, but she wants to discuss how evil and wicked Shortey really is. Why? Well, obviously, according to Gessen, Shortey “is thirty-five, married, and politically very conservative…”[14]

In other words, Shortey represents patriarchy, and whenever these people get caught in sex crime, Gessen has the duty to expose them. But whenever people like Weinstein and the entire tribe get caught in doing almost the same thing, Gessen changes the subject to North Korea, Putin, and climate change. This is the kind of moral and intellectual perversity and insanity we are dealing with here.