New York Times Destroys New World Order Ideology

…by Jonas E. Alexis
The New York Times, a thoroughly Zionist outlet, has recently decimated the New World Order ideology by admitting that the United States has a history of meddling in foreign elections. This is really interesting:
“Bags of cash delivered to a Rome hotel for favored Italian candidates. Scandalous stories leaked to foreign newspapers to swing an election in Nicaragua. Millions of pamphlets, posters and stickers printed to defeat an incumbent in Serbia.
“The long arm of Vladimir Putin? No, just a small sample of the United States’ history of intervention in foreign elections.”[1]
Now, how is it possible for New World Order agents to even remotely suggest that Russia has to be attacked because they allegedly “hacked” the US election? Should other countries start bombing the US for meddling in their elections as well?
Here again NWO agents need to pick up Kant’s Critique of Practical Reason and read it carefully because that would almost certainly save them some trouble. Somehow US politicians are shocked that Russia “hacked” the 2016 election, but not a single official is shocked that the United States has been hacking other elections since 1947.
Listen to Loch K. Johnson, “the dean of American intelligence scholars, who began his career in the 1970s investigating the C.I.A. as a staff member of the Senate’s Church Committee”:
“We’ve been doing this kind of thing since the C.I.A. was created in 1947. We’ve used posters, pamphlets, mailers, banners — you name it. We’ve planted false information in foreign newspapers. We’ve used what the British call ‘King George’s cavalry’: suitcases of cash.”[2]
Steven L. Hall, “who retired in 2015 after 30 years at the C.I.A., where he was the chief of Russian operations,” declared that he hopes the United States “keep[s] doing it”![3]
One needn’t be an intellectual or logician to realize that the New World Order ideology simply doesn’t make sense at all. Obviously Vladimir Putin is having a good laugh over this mumbo jumbo.
NWO agents need to get serious. They continue to look fooling in the political landscape, and unless they wake up from their diabolical ideology, they will continue to be agents of chaos in the entire world. In that sense, they will continue to be Satanists—people who do not want to submit their will to practical reason.
- [1] Scott Shane, “Russia Isn’t the Only One Meddling in Elections. We Do It, Too,” NY Times, February 17, 2018.
- [2] Ibid.
- [3] Ibid.
Just because the medium that I call “The Jew Pork Pies” prints some truth, it does so in the fashion of a Limited Hangout. As one of the East Coast ‘Papers of Record’, along with “The Dirtywashingtown Preposterous” (a.k.a. “The Big Whopper”), then they have to be able to say that a certain fact was “Reported”. However, the one or two lines of Not-Fake-News is surrounded by blazing and misleading headlines and careful un-eye-catching placement at the bottom left hand side of an inside page. The main Auckland paper in New Zealand received detailed instructions from “overseas” on a minute by minute basis with regard to content as well as placement. The average American Citizen reads through the detail and catches the Dominant Fake News.
And especially slyly articulated, carefully written and abundant, deceptively couched misinformation and surrounding material designed to leave the wrong impression. Not even subtle really, just repetitive recasting of the usual themes and memes about the “Russians are coming, or here” and the same plots and themes recast for decades. Pure Edward Bernays. As Bernay’s attentive student Joseph Goebbels said: “if you tell the Big Lie often enough, people will believe it”. Especially coming from Authority or Uniformed Figures. A bit like the Modern USA really.
This is an article meant to “ease the blow” for Israel.
The spotlight will HAVE to be put on Israel eventually, if we are going to talk about meddling in US elections. They are #1 in that respect.
This article seems like it is trying to desensitize the public to the issue…”everybody does it, especially the USA…”
I’m just guessing, but it sure seems odd the NYTimes would come out with an article like this. The first angle I look at is, “how does this help cover Zionist tuchus?”
Haldane, nice post.
“Control the funding of UNIVERSITY chairs and completely monopolise the writing and the teaching of their own time.”
This is exactly what J.D. Rockefeller did in America. He had more money than the US GOVT at the time. He probably could have afforded to build a private military and conquer the USA…
Eustace Mullins pointed out that Andrew Carnegie donated to many Universities also, BUT NEGLECTED to fill the board. Rockefeller cut outs immediately seized positions and control, with Carnegie money.
They conquered America from the inside out. It was cheaper, easier, and almost undetectable compared to direct military confrontation. Almost.
The US Government should make Treason a Crime Again. Firstly maybe Hang Lucky Larry Silverstein just to get the ball rolling.
That’s why the US pushes “Democracy” on everyone — they’re good at manipulating democracies.
There’s a lot interesting stuff online about £300 million of British “foreign aid” to manipulate the 2013 Pakistan elections. If they’re doing it hen the US is doing it.