New York Times Destroys New World Order Ideology

The New York Times, a thoroughly Zionist outlet, has recently decimated the New World Order ideology by admitting that the United States has a history of meddling in foreign elections. This is really interesting:

“Bags of cash delivered to a Rome hotel for favored Italian candidates. Scandalous stories leaked to foreign newspapers to swing an election in Nicaragua. Millions of pamphlets, posters and stickers printed to defeat an incumbent in Serbia.

“The long arm of Vladimir Putin? No, just a small sample of the United States’ history of intervention in foreign elections.”[1]

Now, how is it possible for New World Order agents to even remotely suggest that Russia has to be attacked because they allegedly “hacked” the US election? Should other countries start bombing the US for meddling in their elections as well?

Here again NWO agents need to pick up Kant’s Critique of Practical Reason and read it carefully because that would almost certainly save them some trouble. Somehow US politicians are shocked that Russia “hacked” the 2016 election, but not a single official is shocked that the United States has been hacking other elections since 1947.

Listen to Loch K. Johnson, “the dean of American intelligence scholars, who began his career in the 1970s investigating the C.I.A. as a staff member of the Senate’s Church Committee”:

“We’ve been doing this kind of thing since the C.I.A. was created in 1947. We’ve used posters, pamphlets, mailers, banners — you name it. We’ve planted false information in foreign newspapers. We’ve used what the British call ‘King George’s cavalry’: suitcases of cash.”[2]

Steven L. Hall, “who retired in 2015 after 30 years at the C.I.A., where he was the chief of Russian operations,” declared that he hopes the United States “keep[s] doing it”![3]

One needn’t be an intellectual or logician to realize that the New World Order ideology simply doesn’t make sense at all. Obviously Vladimir Putin is having a good laugh over this mumbo jumbo.

NWO agents need to get serious. They continue to look fooling in the political landscape, and unless they wake up from their diabolical ideology, they will continue to be agents of chaos in the entire world. In that sense, they will continue to be Satanists—people who do not want to submit their will to practical reason.