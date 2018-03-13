What is Gina Haspel?

By Gordon Duff, Senior Editor
Little is known about new CIA director Gina Haspel other than that the German government wants her arrested for war crimes. She is said to be architect of the Bush/Cheney kidnapping and torture regime that murdered thousands of innocent “terror suspects” in order to bolster Bush regime claims of a non-existent threat against America.
The real threat, played out on 9/11, came from Israel, Saudi Arabia and criminal elements within the “Kosher-Nostra” and neo Nazi American right as represented by Tea Party and Neocon factions and their Israeli handlers and Adelson paymaster.
Haspel joined the CIA at a time when the agency was under full White House control and the most criminal regime in America’s history. When Reagan took over, the Cold War went back burner and the CIA involvement in the drug trade became the business of the day.
Iran Contra was drugs, massive theft of defense funds, profiting on illegal missile sales to Iran and Hezbollah, brokered through Israel of all things. On Haspel:
A non-profit human rights group announced Wednesday it handed information to German authorities Tuesday documenting CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel’s role in torturing detainees in 2002 at a covert facility in Thailand and asked the German Federal Public Prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant in her name.
The European Center For Constitutional And Human Rights (ECCHR) argued in the submitted dossier that Haspel, who was appointed to the post by President Donald Trump in February, oversaw the torture instead of stopping it.
“Those who commit, order or allow torture should be brought before a court – this is especially true for senior officials from powerful nations,” said ECCHR’s General Secretary Wolfgang Kaleck on the group’s website. “The prosecutor must, under the principle of universal jurisdiction, open investigations, secure evidence and seek an arrest warrant. If the deputy director travels to Germany or Europe, she must be arrested.”
Time to start worrying.
Maybe that’s why she was chosen to run the CIA( Child Immolators of America). So what does the CIA have planned now? Are black sites to be dispensed with and soon to be in plain view? What does she have planned in that ugly, evil, twisted little brain of hers?
America is nearing the bottom of the stairs into the dank cellar of a dictatorship and Trumps want to be president/dictator for life.
Brennan was just as bad as Pompeo, the both of them are lying dirtbags. These white men speak with forked tongues. May they cleave to the roofs of their mouths.
If you thought Shitcago’s black sites were bad, just you wait …..maybe we all had better run.
Soon, every county in America will have its very own little torture site. Close to that anyway as America’s jails are run by brain damaged psychopaths.
America, the land of fiefdom.
It is Ugo Cerletti, meets computerized model attended to by a crazy bag lady. One thing, Obama announced and funded was research into the Brain. It was going to be a top priority. They know there is information inside the coconut, but the issue of how to get it out is ever debated. Water boarding is so passe, and brutal in the eyes of the public, let’s opt for a more humane method of extraction. We have to Do unsavory things to deal with unsavory characters was the mantra. If only Ugo could see how far it has all come. It is no longer the will of the interrogated that decides what is known. Who would like to go first ?
Did she push her shopping cart into the office?
no, Walternet did
fingerprint:
WaPo 2013:
CIA selects new head of clandestine service, passing over female officer
By Greg Miller, Published: May 7, 2013
A CIA officer who was the first woman to lead the agency’s clandestine service, but was also directly involved in its controversial interrogation program, will not get to keep that job as part of a management shake-up announced Tuesday by CIA Director John O. Brennan.
The officer, who is undercover, served as director of the National Clandestine Service on an interim basis over the past two months, and many considered her a front-runner to keep the post, which involves overseeing the CIA’s spying operations worldwide.
But she faced opposition because of her extensive role in an interrogation program that critics have said relied on torture to get information from al-Qaeda captives after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. She had run a secret prison in Thailand where two detainees were subjected to waterboarding and other harsh techniques. She later helped order the destruction of videotapes of those interrogation sessions.
Instead, Brennan has given the job to a 57-year-old longtime officer who served tours in Pakistan and Africa and was recently in charge of the agency’s Latin America division, according to public records and former officials. He is also undercover, U.S. officials said.
The CIA confirmed the appointment in a statement Tuesday but disputed that the female officer’s ties to the interrogation program were a factor.
“The assertion she was not chosen because of her affiliation with the CT mission is absolutely not true,” said CIA spokeswoman Jennifer Youngblood, using an abbreviation for counter terrorism.
Youngblood described the new head of the spy service as a “talented and effective intelligence officer” who “is known for his collaborative and inclusive leadership style.” She noted that women will fill two other senior CIA jobs.
The moves mark the resolution of an early quandary for Brennan, who faced a bruising confirmation fight over his own ties to the interrogation program. He had taken the unusual step of forming a panel of retired CIA officers to evaluate candidates for the clandestine service position.
The female officer, who is in her 50s, had support within the agency and had served as deputy director of the clandestine service. But her background posed political problems at a time when the controversy over the agency’s treatment of detainees has reemerged.
https://tinyurl.com/yaqutm2x
Gina Haspel:
Torture master? Who is Gina Haspel, 1st woman to head CIA https://tinyurl.com/yb2lqqp8 ; https://tinyurl.com/ycmtxvj6