“Occupied and Defeated America” and the Syrian Air Strike

Editor’s note: The US has made a glaring error, one that exposes more than simple fake terrorism. The alleged “gas attack” in Douma, just outside Damascus was staged assuming that US controlled terror groups were planning on holding out until an American air attack could save them.
Instead, they surrendered hours later and were transported out of the area leaving Russian troops to immediately move in. No gas victims were evacuated with the terrorists, no doctors found, no “White Helmets” and no dead.
None of it even happened, worse yet, it all seem to have been filmed in Idlib, over 200 miles away. Filming locations don’t exist in Douma.
Worse still, the area was immediately opened to the press but nothing was reported. No video was taken, no victims examined, live or dead, but none of this was reported either.
This is living proof there is 100% control of Western media. This is also why Russia is angry enough to risk a full scale war with the US.
We have pushed too far. Where are America’s political and military leaders? I can tell you now that many in DC are going into hiding. Others are terrified of being “accidented” by Trump’s “Black Cube” death squads out of Israel including FBI agents and counter-terrorism investigators from the Pentagon who know the whole thing is fake.
Washington is living under mob terror rule with Mossad hit teams running rampant. The US is truly an occupied and defeated nation… Gordon Duff
*
This is non native English report
Veterans Today, Damascus: Any observer understands by strategy was expecting such a Zionist American aggression on one of the Syrian military sites, especially air, for the following reasons:
1 – The rapid fall of the most important fortifications and military sites fortified for the Pentagon and his fiancees of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel in the eastern Ghouta near the Syrian capital Damascus and the important role played by the Syrian Air Force and the Russian air space forces in the destruction of fortifications and lines of defense for the terrorists of the Rahman Corps and the Nasera NATO agricultural in the eastern Ghouta facilitated the penetration of the ground forces and from several axis at one time to the sites of terrorists and inflict heavy losses. This led to their collapse and surrender and this is repeated with the Army of Islam in Douma.
2 – Western and Israeli media pricing against Syria, Iran and Russia, specifically against Russian President Vladimir Putin personally and the invitation of France and several European countries to the Security Council for the meeting this evening after the vulgar play on the use of the Syrian army for chlorine gas in Duma and achieve victory and progress on all axis and rudeness reached Pimp President Trump in his Twitter on Twitter, which used the words of insulting talk about Mr. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the same foul words that he used before directing the US missile strike on the airport Shaerrat since Counting the play as well as chemotherapy in Khan Shaikhoun …..
According to preliminary data, the missile strike on the airport was carried out by the Zionist enemy and there are several objectives, the most important of which is the mixing of papers and the recent attempt to obstruct the implementation of the Eastern Gauta Agreement in Duma, which will open the way for the Syrian Arab Army and its allies to move south towards Daraa and towards Quneitra and Damascus. Which is openly allied with the Zionist enemy, which will strike a decisive and final blow to the Zionist intervention in the Syrian issue. This also explains the Zionist hysteria and its tailors and servants from the colonial leaders of the West and the deaf ears of the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Emirate of what has happened in the eastern Ghouta in recent weeks.
We must in Syria absorb this blow quietly and without emotion and be dragged behind the instinct and emotions and continue to implement the solution imposed on the terrorists of the Army of Islam in the Duma and the liberation of all the kidnapped and the bodies of the martyrs of them and the transfer of these bastards murderers of the terrorists of the Army of Islam to Grapples and start a large-scale simultaneous military operation to liberate the towns And the Yarmouk camp and the Black Stone from the abomination of terrorists and then the launch to end another important chapter of our national war against terrorist armed groups across the Daraa and Quneitra are finally cleared of these takfiri gangs.
After that, we must think and act by directing a sudden and strong military response by our surface rockets at an Israeli military airport with the Ben-Gurion civilian airport, wounding them and directing salutes towards the Israeli gas platforms in the Mediterranean Sea and towards the Israeli Ammonia tanks in Haifa.
Their injury will have a great impact will be silenced this arrogant enemy and will push his allies to go to the Russian ally to calm the situation and we have crowned our victories in the southern regions of Syria to change the rules of engagement and rules of the game with the Zionist enemy with work for hard to develop air defenses system in coordination and cooperation with our allies and our friends the Russians and Iranians.
Dr.. Bassam Habib Barakat
Academic and Esterategic Researcher
Scorched Earth
I do not like to say this but that is the whole point of NBC weapons from the perspective of other worlders.
Using weapons of mass destruction on population centers only depopulate the Earth and benefits the manipulators.
Gordon, you nailed it with your comment about timing. I was really surprised that there was no ‘event’ after the Russians said there would be and once the terrorists and their advisors realised just how fast the SyAA was making inroads into their enclave. To then do it at the last moment when their enemy was at their door, so to speak, and negotiations were already underway for a surrender was a surprise. Do you have any confirmation re it being filmed in Idlib?
However looking at the slavish reaction around the world the US may still get away with it.
It was the only feasible possibility that we saw available, with the experienced people to do it, and quickly.
isreal trying to start WW3, so that they can then rid themselves of the Palestinians thru the fog of war.
well said
yes, the f*cking joo’s are already training and celebrating….
https://youtu.be/nsPv8oSiZ4M
Israel wants to confiscate parts of and destroy Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran, possibly retake Sinai? That is a certain road to selfdestruction, it would compare to USA trying to confiscate and destroy Canada and Mexico without getting burned. Religious or non-religious, the territorial logic never answers to religion, it answers to animalism, wolfpacks etc. Territorialism Dioceseism no matter how spiritual they perceive themselves the territory game on Earth will always resemble animals.
Also a part of Turkey and a part of Hijaz (Saudi).
No VT has been the ONLY ‘Western’ media that has been HONEST, FLAT FACT, Scientific Evidence, Brutal Truth Proof of EVERYTHING they have printed and shared with us. Unlike the MEASNSTREAM MEDIA which is controlled by the Imperialist Zionists in power of the Deep State of the US.
If Syria, Russia, Iran, China, and their allies do NOT stand up and knock ANY attacker down; then the Nazi-Zionists will over-run Syria or obliterate it. If Trump himself was sitting in one of those bunkers the DOD illegally set up INSIDE Syria; this would be a whole different story. He SHOULD be thinking about what he said on campaign trail, to get OUT of Syria.
don’t forget voltairenet.org/en
Gordon, what happened with massive blast informed in T4 air base after joo’s missiles impact ?? was a tactical nuke ?? rocket fuel deposits ?? explosives mass storage ??
There couldn’t be tactical nuke. Otherwise Russians would see it and report.
Now we have top alert in Syria and prepare to meet massive strike. And strike back. The white house need the spirit of Kennedy to stop this madness. There are also a french and a german battleships. Armada from Norfolk departed. Hope this will end by muscles play and nothing more.
Andrew_Bukanov, an Ukrainian minister is saying that Russia put his forces in maximun combat alert and it’s moving 11 battalions what are 70,000 soldiers and massive military equipment to his western borders…. maybe are fake news or maybe not.
We don’t have evidence yet. Russia has ignored tactical nuke attacks before and may well use them as well…on the US.
Today after job i was in the market. Buying bread. There was a military air-space man. My father was USSR pursuit-pilot (mig-25). I know the labels on military uniform. So, he was in the line before me, but there was a call to him and he left the quenee. I asked where he was in a hurry. He told: alarm 1! We have to be on duty 24 hours a day. Go and get a rifle. Everything is possible.
Adrian, Ukrainian minister of Defence once said that Russia concentrates large troops (!!! notice) at south-northern direction. Adrian, have you ever heard about such direction in geography? I didn’t too.
We do not listen to their tirada, because it is often stupid, has no sense or has no grain in it. All they want is, being a harlot by essence, to climb on a Holliwood podium in the projectors of fame and attention.
We may have 70, 100k of troops for inner drills. It is our inner business. But it doesn’t scare Mongolia or Afghanistan. It frightens Ukraine mostly. But they are our brothers, tied by history, mixed by marriages – how can we attack Ukraine? I, personally, can not imagine that. Really.
40 spoiled 9 year olds with weapons acting out with such blatant defiance boggles the mind, but then we are certainly dealing with children who are used to getting their way.
There’s always rock creek Kentucky, and the Daniel Boone forest, head for the hills !
Gordon slow down. Your passion is appreciated, even applauded but, in this instance I just found you hard to follow.