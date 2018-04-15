 Censored Deep State Analysis: Syrian Crisis Deepens, Who Wants Nuclear War or World War III?

… by Sajjad Shaukat for Veteran Today

More than 100 missile strikes have been launched against Syria by the US, UK and France on Saturday (April 14, 2018) in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack which killed at least 50 people in Syria’s rebel-held town of Eastern Douma on April 7, this year.

According to the allies, “The strikes destroyed important infrastructure at three sites connected to the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons programme.”

Addressing the nation in a televised statement, the US President Trump said it was a response to the “evil and despicable” chemical attack by the Syrian regime last Saturday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated that the mission’s goal “was attained,” but warned that there could be another attack if France’s “red line is crossed again.”

The Russian military said that Syria shot down 71 out of 103 cruise missiles launched, and that the targeted facilities only suffered minor damage, while no Russian soldier was injured.

In a statement issued by the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “The strike had a destructive influence on the entire system of international relations…An act of aggression against a sovereign state…without a mandate from the UN Security Council and in violation of the UN Charter and international law.”

He reaffirmed Russia’s view that the purported chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma that prompted the strike was a fake and added: “Just as one year ago, when the Shayrat Airbase in Syria came under attack, the US used as a pretext…a staged chemical attack against civilians, this time in Douma…Russian military experts, having visited the place of the alleged incident, did not find any traces of the use of chlorine or other poisonous substances. No local resident confirmed the chemical attack.”

China and Iran also condemned the attack. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the US-led attack a “crime”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that she had authorised British forces to join the US and France in order to conduct precision strikes against Syria to help degrade its chemical weapons capability.

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, called the strikes “legally questionable” and said Mrs May should have sought Parliamentary approval for the attack “not trailed after Donald Trump”.

During the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, called by Moscow, Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations vowed that the United States was ready to launch another strike, if the Syrian government ever uses chemical weapons again, while, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also expressed his support to the strike.

All these statements of the US-led allies show that they can again conduct strike on Syria in the pretext of chemical weapons attack.

On the other side, Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the US, condemned the attack on Syria and said: “The worst apprehensions have come true. Our warnings have been left unheard. A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris.”

In this regard, the Russian ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin had waned on April 10, 2018 that Moscow would shoot down any US missiles fired at Syria and retaliate against launch sites. So, Moscow can take action against the US-led allies on some other way. As the strike did not result into Russian casualties and Assad regime remains intact, hence, President Putin can continue strategic endurance, acting upon the policy of wait and see in case of Syria.

Meanwhile, Moscow indicated that it would consider supplying S-300 missile systems to Syria following the strikes.”

It is notable that in response to the false allegations of America, UK and Britain who had claimed that they had proof regarding the use of chemical weapons attack in Douma, the Russian Defense Ministry presented evidence on April 13, 2018, which showed that Britain had staged the chemical attack in Douma—a group of people, some with video cameras, had run into a hospital in the area and doused patients with water while shouting that there had been a chemical attack. Footage of the ensuing panic formed the evidence of the attack.

Depending upon fabricated proof, Washington, London and Paris had failed in providing any evidence to media or public. Even, prior to any inquiry and before the visit of a team from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to start its investigation about the use of chemical weapons in Douma, the rulers of America, Britain and France, some Western leaders, including their media had started a disinformation-campaign against Russia and Syrian President Assad in relation to the chemical weapons attack.

In this context, while echoing Hobbes and Machiavelli Hans J. Morgenthau opines, “The true nature of the policy is concealed by ideological justifications and rationalization. Therefore, the ideology provides a mask behind which the ulterior motives are concealed…there is a close relationship between interest and ideology…the annexation of the backward states by Great Britain and France as their colonies was described as educating, civilizing and humanitarian mission, a sort of white man’s burden, while the real objective was economic exploitation of the former. Annexation was an act of imperialism. But to disguise it humanitarian ideology was advanced…one of the significant aspects of ideology is that it can be described as a cloak for real foreign policy objective.”

Palmer and Perkins write, “Just as power became the instrument of ambitious nationalism and state’s leaders, it has now become the tool of ideologies…ideologies, in fact, are futile source of international conflict…they can be used to obscure the real facts of a situation or the real motives of ambitious leaders.”

Karl Mannheim also uses ideology in this sense by saying, “In this form the ideas are more or less conscious disguise of the real nature of a situation.”

Recall that before the invasion of Iraq in 2003, a deliberate disinformation campaign was launched by the CIA and Jewish-controlled media all over the world that Baghdad had Weapons of Mass Destructions (WMDs). In that respect, on the self-fabricated intelligence report and without mandate of the UN Security Council, American-Anglo forces invaded Iraq where no WMDs or chemical weapons were discovered. The covert aim of America and UK was to remove the government of Saddam Hussein as part of the regime-change policy, because he had challenged the dominance of Israel in the region. Same happened with the Libyan President Col. Muammmar Gaddafi who was captured and killed on October 11, 2011. America, UK and France, including other NATO countries which had funded and armed the rebel groups, conducted aerial strikes on Libya.

However, the mainstream media of the world, which is being controlled by the Jews, manipulated the chemical weapons assault of Douma and held Moscow and the Assad regime responsible in this respect. Instead of showing rational and responsible approach, irrational leaders such as Mr. Trump, Mr. Macron and Mrs. May who want to fulfill the Zionist agenda against the Islamic World and Russia were determined to escalate the tension by acting upon war-mongering strategy, without bothering for dire consequences.

British Prime Minister May who had given the go-ahead for Britain to take part in the US-led military action, had stated: “All indications pointed to Syrian government responsibility for the Douma attack…such a shocking and barbaric act” could not go unchallenged.

Jeremy Corbyn had said that the British government was “waiting for instructions” from the US and “UK military intervention in Syria’s appalling multi-sided war risks escalating an already devastating conflict.”

Taking cognizance of the Syrian crisis, the UN Secretary General António Guterres had already pointed out that he feared events could escalate rapidly into a regional and even global conflict, and urged all states “to act responsibly in these dangerous circumstances…the danger was even greater than during the cold war because the safeguards that existed then to manage such a crisis no longer seem to be present.” He added that there was no military solution to the Syrian conflict.

Besides, Germany which also accused the Assad regime for the use of chemical weapons in Douma, had refused to participate in the US-led strike on Syria. Its Foreign Minister Heiko Maas remarked on April 13, this year: “There will be no peace in Syria without a political solution.” Regarding the strike on Syria, he warned of an escalation spiral.

Nevertheless, by ignoring the warnings of many world leaders and analysts, US, UK and France conducted the strike on Syria. Now, Syrian crisis has been deepened and the question arises as to who wants nuclear war or World War III.

It is mentionable that tensions had already accelerated between Russia and the US-led West on March 26, 2018 when showing solidarity with the UK in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, southern England, more than 20, non-EU and EU member states, including Germany, France and the US expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats with the allegation of spying in the their countries. The US ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian officials and closure of the Seattle consulate, including 12 diplomats at the Russian mission at the UN.

Speaking in the tone of the US President Donald Trump, the US high officials allegedly said that these measures were in response to “a reckless attempt by the Russian government to murder a British citizen and his daughter with a military-grade nerve agent—the measures were also intended as a response to a steady drumbeat of destabilising and aggressive actions by Moscow against the US and the spies at the UN headquarters.”

Despite the repeated denials of Moscow regarding any role in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter and without the completion of investigation, EU leaders gave their full backing to the British Prime Minister May in a summit in Brussels on March 23, 2018 by adopting a statement, declaring that it was highly likely that Russia was “behind the nerve-agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.”

In this connection, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on March 27, this year: “The United States pressured and blackmailed other countries to expel Russian diplomats.”

China had urged the Western countries to discard “a Cold War mentality.” Her, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying stated: “Relevant countries should “avoid taking any actions that would aggravate the conflict.”

In response to the Western countries which expelled Russian diplomats, Russia ordered the expulsion of diplomats from 23 countries on March 30, 2018. Moscow also gave official notice to 60 US diplomats on March 29, to leave the country by April 5, this year. It also announced the closure of the US consulate in St Petersburg.

Speaking recklessly, British Secretary of State Peter Wilson had allegedly remarked that Russia was responsible based on a positive identification of the chemical agents-a history that links Novichok to Russia.

Earlier, without sharing any information with Moscow and provision of any evidence regarding the Skripal’s case, British Prime Minister May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, accusing them as undeclared intelligence officers, and imposed sanctions on Moscow. In response, Russia also expelled 23 diplomats of the Great Britain.

As regards the hastily-made decisions of the UK, The Guardian wrote on March 17, 2018: “The Russians may be the prime suspects for the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter…but where is the hard evidence? In February 2017, North Korean dissident Kim Jong-nam was killed by a nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur airport. The poison used was VX, which was developed in the UK during the 1950s. Does this mean that Kim Jong-nam was killed by British agents? That would be nonsense…We need our political leaders to take considered decisions based on facts rather than conjecture and political opportunism…Jeremy Corbyn has come under fire for suggesting that attributing the Skripal attack to Russia requires a careful study of the evidence prior to reaching a definitive conclusion that the attack was state-sponsored…Corbyn’s comments invite the question “Could anyone else have done this”?…There are few things as dangerous as a weak person trying to appear strong. Corbyn is right to be sceptical of May. If she sees this as her Falklands moment–the chance to turn round her deep unpopularity and domestic failures–she could lead us into an abyss. This is a time for cool heads, not knee-jerk reaction and bluster.”

In fact, fake information was supplied by the MI6 and the British government to the House of Commons, the EU, NATO, the UNO and the public as part of the anti-Russian strategy of the US-Israeli led West. While, Zionist-Jewish led mainstream media of Europe and America left no stone unturned in maligning and blaming Moscow for the Segei Skripal incident.

Blindly following the anti-Russia and anti-Muslim strategy of the Israeli-led America, in their irrational approach, the Western allies of the US, especially Europe set aside American President Donald Trump’s policies and moves such as trade wars to impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on all aluminum imports into the USA, and differences over WTO, including other trade issues and tough laws for the immigrants. In their self-created Russian phobia, they also ignored Trump’s political follies and contradictory strategy against Russia and China. They also neglected anti-Muslim rhetoric of Trump and his announcement of last year to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and his plan to move the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to the fiercely contested Holy City of Jerusalem, including Trump’s opposition of the Iranian nuclear deal which was concluded after long negotiations of the major powers of Europe. In showing so-called solidarity with the UK, EU also ignored the complicated Brexit talks with London.

Segei Skripal episode was also manipulated by the Great Britain and the Western leaders to harm the vote bank of President Putin. When, he was reelected as the President of the Russian Federation, it created further political jealousy among the major European countries.

As a matter of fact, the New Cold War accelerated between Russia and the US-led West, when in September 2015, Russian-led coalition of Iran, Iraq, the Syrian army-the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Lebanon-based Hezbollah started breaking the backbone of the ISIS (Also known as Daesh and ISIL) terrorists, Al-Qaeda’s Al-Nusra Front and the rebels in Syria and Iraq. Russian-led alliance thwarted the attempts of the US-led some Western countries who wanted to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government as part of the regime-change policy of the Tel Aviv-led Washington to obtain the aims of a greater Israel. Besides exposing the double game of the US-led West, Russian-led forces had also exposed the smuggling of oil by the European companies from the ISIS-controlled areas, while European government took no action against those companies.

It is noteworthy that frustrated by the successful war-tactics of Moscow under the leadership of President Putin, Israeli intelligence agency Mossad which was already having clandestine contact with the ISIS directed this outfit to plan the November 13 (2015) terror attacks in Paris in connivance with the French home-grown militants. Similarly, when Russian-led forces began retaking many cities from the control of these insurgents, on the other side, agents of Mossad who were in collaboration with the CIA sympathizers and the ISIL militants arranged various sorts of terror assaults in Europe and the US.

Through all these false flag terror attacks which occurred since 2015, the US and Israel wanted to obtain their covert aims against Russia and the Muslims. Mossad had also provided the US President Donald Trump with an opportunity to manipulate various terror assaults of Europe and America to win the US presidential election and to reunite America and Europe, as a rift was created between America and its Western allies, especially Europe on a number of issues, including NATO. And, President Trump had left no stone unturned in implementing anti-Muslim policies, while speaking openly against the Muslims and Syrian immigrants. Trump had started exaggerating the so-called threat of Islamophobia, while, some incidents were not linked to ISIS, but were the result of self-radicalization of the individuals.

When trade war initiated between America and Europe, as part of the double game, Mossad again used ISIS in conducting three terror assaults in France on March 23, 2018, which killed four individuals, including Lt. Col. Arnaud Betrame who died in a hospital.

A continued wave of package-explosion in the US is also part of the same scheme, as Mossad and some CIA operatives who were behind terror attacks in America are arranging these assaults.

It is worth-mentioning that in the recent past, on the pushing of America, a UN report allegedly said that Assad government carried out unlawful chemical weapon attacks in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta.

The Syrian government had denied using chemical weapons, saying it surrendered its stockpiles after signing the global ban in 2013. In fact, ISIS and the insurgents groups who were committing war crimes, including deadly attacks on the civilians in Syria and were using them as human shield, used these banned weapons.

Last year, tensions had increased between Moscow and Washington with the order of the American President Donald Trump, when on April 7, 2017, using the pretext of chemical weapons attacks and blaming the Assad regime in that regard, the US warships fired 60 cruise missiles at the Shayrat Airfield controlled by the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces. This was supposedly in response to the deadly chemical weapons attack which killed at least 100 people and injured 400 individuals on April 4, 2017 in Khan Sheikhoun town, located in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, controlled by a rebel alliance which also included a former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Such an action had put both the nuclear powers US and Russia into a risky stand-off.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem had categorically dismissed any accusations that the Syrian Army deployed and used chemical weapons in Idlib. He elaborated, “An impartial investigation into the Khan Sheikhoun incident should be conducted on the ground and be controlled by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons…We are against a remote investigation that would be conducted by collecting information, provided by the so-called white helmets who have discredited themselves by producing staged videos for achieving political goals.”

Russian diplomat stressed, “We are also against using reports by the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights to make any accusations.”

Both Russia and Syria had condemned aerial strikes in Syria as violation of the international law and the UN charter.

Russia’s defense ministry had clarified by saying: “Syrian airstrike hit a chemical stockpile controlled by the armed opposition…Syrian jets are conducting legitimate strikes, while the US strikes are illegitimate. The Kremlin pointed out in a statement on April 7, 2017 that “Syrian government doesn’t have any chemical weapons stored”—the “campaign” was revenge for military gains by the Assad regime and aimed to “justify hostile resolutions it expects to be adopted at the Brussels conference.”

Notably, America and its allies such as UK, Germany and France who were determined to oust President Assad appreciated the US missile strikes. Some Muslim countries who support the CIA-Mossad rebels groups and ISIS terrorists also welcomed the missiles attack. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Syrian rebel groups and ISIL outfit also appreciated Trump for aerial attack.

While, Russian-led forces which re-occupied various regions in Syria and Iraq, had also recovered huge quantity of weapons and explosives, including chemical weapons from the areas which were in occupation of the rebels and ISIL.

Likewise, in 2013, there was danger of nuclear war between America and Russia when the then US Secretary of State John Kerry accused Syrian President Assad of using chemical weapons in relation to the Syrian civil war. In order to protect the interests of Tel Aviv, in the pretext, America was determined to attack Syria. But, Russian President Putin warned Western powers against any airstrike. For face-saving, John Kerry withdrew from American stand, as he could not prove it.

Here, contradictions of the President Trump need attention. President Barack Obama had drawn a famous “red line” in Syria in 2012, warning Assad against the alleged use of chemical weapons. Trump was not among those criticizing Obama at the time. Instead, he warned Obama not to take military action, even when chemical weapons had been used.

Similarly, when President Obama hosted the fourth Nuclear Security Summit in Washington on March 31, 2016 to check the spread of nuclear weapons, showing concerns about the ambitions of terrorist groups such as ISIL in acquiring a nuclear weapon or radioactive material, Donald Trump had taken a different stand in his interview with the CNN by stating, “More nuclear weapons could make the world safer…US can no longer afford to bankroll the defense of its allies in Europe, Asia and the Middle East…Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia may need arsenals to confront threats in their region on their own.”

As regards India, with the acceleration of the Kashmiri intifada, Indian security forces have used chemical weapons against the Kashmiri civilians in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), in July, last year.

On July 6, 2017, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakariya called for an international probe into reports that India used chemical munitions in held Kashmir against civilians. He explained, “We call upon the international community, particularly, relevant international organisations to initiate investigations into reports about Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, using ammunition containing chemical agents and precursors to kill Kashmiri youth and destroy Kashmiris’ properties…use of chemicals constitute a serious violation of international norms and India’s international obligations under Chemical Weapons Convention.”

Besides, Indian nuclear weapons and their related-material are unprotected, as various cases of smuggling and theft have verified.

So far as Israel is concerned, many authors, writers, officials, doctors, experts and reports have proved with evidence that from the very beginning, Israel have not only stockpiled the WMDs, but used them on various occasions (Wars)—against the neighboring Arab countries.

During various phases of the Palestinian Intifada, Israel used these fatal weapons against the unarmed Palestinians. In this regard, a number of investigative reports, after lab-verification, have indicated severe convulsions, the burning sensation, the difficulty to breathe, the vomiting and pain found in relation to the victims—mostly women and children.

In March 2003, BBC presented the documentary, investigating Tel Aviv’s development of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons.

In 2006, during the war against Lebanon, Israel used banned chemical weapons like phosphorous bombs in Lebanon and Gaza, which killed 286 Palestinians and injured 4,200.

In this connection, American leading media suppressed the real details of the 2009 United Nations fact-finding report which disclosed as to how Israel’s military used chemical weapons against Palestinians.

Here question arises as to why the US, Great Britain and France do not take military action against Israel and India like Syria-type strike.

In fact, brushing aside the dangers, covertly, America and its related-industries which are mostly under the control of Zionist Jews have supplied Tel Aviv WMDs. Concealing these fatal weapons, Tel Aviv had flatly refused to sign the NPT, and to ratify the CWC which obligates states to submit to international oversight and destroy chemical agents in their possession. While in 2013, Damascus ratified the CWC. As regards Israeli nuclear arsenal, it contains variety of atomic bombs. It also possesses small nuclear weapons

It is of particular attention that since the fundamentalist party BJP led by the Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi came to power in India, it has been implementing anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan agenda. Encouraged by the BJP, assaults on Muslims, Christians and other minorities by the Hindu extremist parties might be cited as instance. India which has strategic partnership with Israel and America has perennially been exploiting the double game of the US-led West, especially Europe regarding world phenomena of terrorism in connection with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In wake of Modi’s aggressive diplomacy, India has continued shelling in Pakistani side of Kashmir (Across the Line of Control) which remains a nuclear flashpoint between both the neighbouring countries.

Emboldened by the extremist President Trump, both Tel Aviv and New Delhi have been equating the ‘wars of liberation’ in Palestine and Kashmir with terrorism. Their main purpose is

to manipulate the New Cold War between the US and Russia so as to divert the attention of the West from their own state terrorism which continues unabated on the occupying territories of Kashmir and Palestine.

Although these lethal poisons (WMDs) seem to be mysterious, yet still could be within the reach of some Hindu terrorists with the help of RAW which might have got these destructive weapons from Mossad. Such chemical and radiological materials could have also been smuggled inside India by the Hindu fundamentalists with the covert assistance of RAW.

Frustrated in isolating Islamabad, RAW in connivance with Mossad might have prepared a most dangerous plan to use chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or dirty nuclear bomb inside the US homeland or any major European country to implicate Pakistan for having allegedly used these weapons through some Taliban militants.

Particularly, RAW-Mossad may also employ these fatal weapons against NATO forces in Afghanistan, as India and Israel want to prolong the stay of the US-led NATO troops in Afghanistan which have become the center of their covert activities against Pakistan, Russia, China and Iran. ISIS terrorists which are strategic assets of the CIA may be used by RAW and Mossad for employment of these unconventional weapons. While, India, Israel and the US are also playing double game against one another, hence, by utilizing the vicious circle of terrorism, New Delhi can alone use these weapons through Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS which are also being backed by RAW, CIA and Mossad and have claimed responsibility for several terror assaults inside Pakistan and Afghanistan, including the recent ones. So, RAW’s sole aim will be to provoke Americans and its allies against Islamabad which is challenging Indian hegemony in the region. Thus, Indian RAW could create a dangerous misunderstanding, and the US could use small nuclear weapons against Pakistan.

In the meantime, ambivalent policy of President Trump could also be assessed in relation to North Korea. Throughout the first year of his presidency, President Trump’s rhetoric regarding nuclear North Korea has been uncompromising. But, it abruptly changed. With the backing of Trump, North Korea joined with South Korea in the Olympics. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited China on March 28, this year and met Chinese President Xi Jinping who is playing a key role in the upcoming meeting between Kim Jong Un and Trump who is now ready to talk with the North Korean ruler.

At the same time, President Trump has chosen a hardliner John Bolton as his new national security adviser. Bolton who is the former US ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush had advised for a strike on North Korea. He has been a harsh critic of the Iran nuclear deal, and supported invasion of Iraq.

President Trump also ousted the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, replacing him with CIA director Mike Pompeo who is more compromising with Trump’s extremist foreign policy.

And a new nuclear policy, issued by the Trump administration on February 2, 2018 which vows to counter the Russians is based less on numbers of weapons and more on novel tactics and technologies is opposite to the treaty committing Washington and Moscow to keep their long-range nuclear arsenals at the lowest levels.

Besides, Trump’s strong backing of the NATO-like alliance by the Saudi Arabia—the Sunni-countries against Iran and accusing Tehran of promoting terrorism, while motivating religious extremism among the Muslims and Christians, Jews and Hindus show his clear links with Tel Aviv and New Delhi.

It is also of particular attention during the heightened days of the Cold War, many crises arose in Suez Canal, Korea, Cuba and Vietnam when the US and the former Soviet Union were willing to use atomic weapons, but they stopped because of the fear of nuclear war which could eliminate both the super powers. Therefore, the two rivals preferred to resolve their differences through diplomacy.

Political strategists agree that in nuclear deterrence—popularly called balance of terror, weapons are less usable, as their threat is enough in deterring an enemy who intends to use its armed might.

Nonetheless, the theory of nuclear deterrence or balance of terror cannot be applied to the present phenomena of the world in wake of the new tensions which have reached the dangerous point after the latest strike on Syria by the US-led UK and France. These European countries, including some other EU and Western states are also following war-like diplomacy which is being led by the emotional and fanatic President Trump who is in collaboration with the Indian fundamentalist Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu so as to continue collective covert strategies against Russians, Kashmiris, Pakistanis, Palestinians, Iranians and Syrians.

In this backdrop, even, a conventional war between Russia and the US-led Western countries, between China and India, between Pakistan and India, between America and North Korea may drag the whole world into nuclear wars or World War III, which are likely to eliminate the entire international community.

While, America’s faulty policy has weakened her position, as she has not only entangled in a prolonged war in Afghanistan, but also enveloped other NATO countries there. Particularly, US-led endless war in Afghanistan and fake global war on terror have rapidly increased the cost of these useless conflicts which have brought about multifaceted crises inside the United States, including other NATO countries or Europe.

America and her Western allies, especially Europe must know that if they want to divert the attention of their public from endless war in Afghanistan and phony global war on terror at the cost of their own peoples, they will badly failed, as religiously-motivated fanatic rulers-Trump, Modi and Netanyahu have been manipulating these conflicts, while dividing the world on religious lines.

Instead of testing the strategic endurance of Russia and targeting Syria to fulfill the dream of Henry Kissinger for a greater Israel, responsible statesmen of the Trans-Atlantic alliance must take cognizance of the dangerous developments in world. They should also know that with the tactical support of CIA, Mossad and RAW are playing a key role in terror attacks which has continued in Afghanistan, Pakistan, US, Europe, Middle East and elsewhere in the world.

At present, fanatic leaders are in power in the US, India and Israel, their collaboration may also culminate into ‘clash of civilizations’, particularly between the Muslim and the Christians worlds. Israel will prefer a nuclear war between Russia and the US-led West to avoid the two-state settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian issue. Atomic war could also erupt between Pakistan and India, as New Delhi also avoids the solution of the Kashmir issue.

Therefore, at this critical juncture, instead of acting upon confrontational strategy with Russia, Western countries, especially EU major states such as Great Britain, France, Germany and their leaders must show rational approach to prevent ‘clash of civilizations or any nuclear war. Instead of implementing the Zionist-led New World Order, they should join Russian war against the terrorist groups like ISIL and Al Qaeda, including their linked militant outfits.

At this critical moment, particularly dangers of the nuclear war or World War III between the American-led Western powers and Russia are hovering on the world like clouds. Hence, peace-loving Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Jews and Buddhists must check the extremist policies of President Donald Trump and those Western leaders who are completing the fanatic agenda of Israel and India, resulting into more recruitment in the militant outfits, especially in the ISIS group, while inspiring the extremist Muslims for more terrorism-related attacks. Instead of engaging themselves in controversial debate on the social media, these peace-loving persons must better make efforts for global peace.

