EXCLUSIVE: Assad Drops Bomb on Putin/Trump Confab

By Gordon Duff and Nahed al Husaini

President Assad has issued a secret order to fire on any American units or aircraft that approach the Syrian Arab Army. Since that order was issued, a small-scale war is underway between Syria and the US, with American dead unreported, killed aiding terrorist units, ISIS and al Qaeda inside Syria.

Assad is doing this, we are told, to put Russian President Vladimir Putin “on the spot” when he meets with Trump in 6 days. Putin will either have to stand by Syria against the US and Israel or back down and admit that Russia, despite rising oil prices, will have to bend to the will of Washington and the weight of sanctions.

US special operations troops operating west of the Euphrates River, well inside Syria, well away from any quasi-recognized American zone of interest, fired on units of the Syria Arab Army last week.

None of this was reported.

This wasn’t the first time. Americans illegally inside Syria have long recognized the de facto policy of the Assad government not to respond/retaliate against Israeli and American attacks. That policy is over, Assad told his closes advisors last week, one of whom told us.

Things have changed. ISIS is gone, and Israel is going to be watching the Syrian Arab army crush the remaining ISIS pocket that Israel has been protecting adjacent to the Golan Heights – occupied Syrian territory.

Nothing Israel can do will make a difference.

Israel underestimated Syria and underestimated President Assad, believing he was going to be civil and statesmanlike in the face of mindless belligerence from Tel Aviv.

The Syrian Arab Army is far more powerful than any time in its history, battle proven but also bolstered with tens of thousands of former “moderate resistance” fighters who have seen the writing on the wall. America and Israel can’t protect them, they can’t win and betting on Syrian reforms and staying alive is far better than being hunted down.

Despite the fact such acts are increasingly obvious and useless, US-backed terrorists, aided by Reuters news agency and the Clooney White Helmets, have been observed stockpiling chemical weapons for renewed false flag attacks which Trump, Netanyahu and Pompeo will blame on Assad.

This time, however, it is quite likely that one of the “sitting duck” American ships in the Mediterranean or elsewhere will likely catch missiles and torpedoes.

This scenario is what Putin and Trump face; and Trump is inexorably heading toward a showdown that should well see the United States back down, just like the US did with North Korea.