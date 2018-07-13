US, NATO main sponsors of Taliban, trade of narcotics in Afghanistan: Russia

… from Press TV, Tehran
[ Editor’s Note: The US is showing itself on defense. One of the oldest PR tactics is always to accuse your opponent first of doing anything he can nail you with, as the majority of the public believes the initial accuser.
But the US is pushing a string here on the exploitation of the Afghan drug trade. We have reams of US involvement on that, including a former Bush cabinet Secretary that started a fake dry-cleaning chain of facilities in Afghanistan to import cleaning supplies for it, but which turned out to be the chemicals need to refine opium into heroin.
It was not too long after that even Predator drones were flying heroin out to Balkans bases with high security protection, part of the Bush massive “outsourcing” of security operations at the time. That money has been followed into black ops and a huge array of political campaigns ever since – virtually a heroin Santa Claus.
Zakharova could have been a surgeon, as she can fillet you while you are standing without you feeling a thing … Jim W. Dean ]
Russia has accused the US military of being the chief sponsor of Taliban militants in Afghanistan, saying that during the active presence of US-led NATO forces in the country, the production and distribution of narcotics had drastically surged there.
The accusations were raised on Thursday by Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She was responding to earlier US claims that Russia was collaborating with the Takfiri militants – what the official said was meant to mask America’s own “sponsorship of the Taliban” in Afghanistan.
Zakharova said Russian had limited contacts with the Taliban but said this was meant to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in the country and to support the stalled Afghan national conciliation process.
She said there was already evidence of US sponsorship of Taliban and emphasized that several probes conducted by special committees of the US Congress testified to that. Instances of this, Zakharova said, were reports that acknowledged certain portions of US weapons that had been reported “stolen” or fallen into “wrong hands” had in fact reached the Taliban.
The official recalled a 2016 report by then US defense secretary in which he had revealed that 1.5 million items of American weaponry had disappeared in Afghanistan and Iraq. Zakharova emphasized that armaments written off by the Pentagon as inventory losses could be used to equip “an entire army,” Moscow-based Sputnik International reported.
US sponsorship of terrorism in Afghanistan has also been underlined by the country’s previous president Hamid Karzai, who accused the US last November of collaborating with the Deash terror group in his country.
The terrorist outfit began establishing a notable presence in Afghanistan almost a year after making sweeping land grabs in Iraq and Syria in 2014.
Accusing Washington of allowing Daesh to flourish inside Afghanistan, Karzai stated in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera news network:
“In my view under the full presence, surveillance, military, political, intelligence, Daesh has emerged, and for two years the Afghan people came, cried loud about their suffering, of violations. Nothing was done.”
Karzai further stressed that the administration of US President Donald Trump used Daesh terrorism as an excuse to drop the massive GBU-43 bomb – the largest non-nuclear bomb used by the US military — on Afghanistan in April 2017, pointing out that “the next day, Daesh takes the next district in Afghanistan.”
“That proves to us that there is a hand in it and that hand can be no one else but them [the US] in Afghanistan,” said the former Afghan president who originally rose to power with Washington’s blessings.
The Russian Foreign Ministry official also reiterated that constant US claims against Russia were meant to conceal Washington’s own political-military failures across Afghanistan.
Zakharova emphasized that during the massive invasion of Afghanistan by NATO and American forces under the pretense of ‘war on terror,’ the country had become a focal point for the production and distribution of narcotics while the threat of terrorism was never eliminated in the war-ravaged nation.
A US-led military force invaded Afghanistan in 2001 as a response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist incidents in New York and Washington, vowing to oust the Taliban regime ruling over the country and bringing peace and stability to the nation.
The massive military occupation lasted until December 28, 2014, when the mostly Western military forces withdrew most of its troops and announced the conclusion of the combat mission.
In 2015, the US-led NATO initiated a new mission, code-named “Resolute Support,” which the announced objective of providing training assistance to Afghanistan’s security forces. Nevertheless, the still ongoing mission has failed to bring any sort of peace, security or stability to the Asian country.
This is while the Taliban and its newly-emerging terrorism rival, Daesh – which is gaining growing influence in Afghanistan with thousands of militant forces — continue to control more than half of Afghanistan’s territory, according to official figures.
Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman further blamed the unstable situation across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as a surge in international terrorism on “the NATO member states’ military gambles.”
The whores in Congress are all bought and paid for. We should have legalized and regulated drugs long ago like we did intoxicating liquors in 1933. This simple act would have solved many problems. But obviously these problems were not among those the corrupt powers that be wanted solved. They are making too much easy money selling drugs themselves! The massive problems of the U.S. cannot be solved with the ballot box. .
Hasn’t the time arrived long ago to call a spade a spade and crime a crime? Does interpretation/translation of words or the name changing of tribal groups divert criminal activities into political correctness? It surely does in today’s world. Every individual country’s first amendment has to be based on “Truth and nothing but the truth” while all following other amendments, laws and living guidelines are solely based on amendment one. Though this might collapse all card houses of fake global realities instantly and criminalise the current political “good doers for humanity”.
Unfortunately and to no avail is a “calibration system” of the billions of individual and diverted inbuilt BS detectors of humanity that have been “trained” so well to defend “their own learned Truth experience until their last breath”.
IF the UN (one day) is cleansed from its suppressing filth, Maria Zakharova should have a leading permanent position there to validate UNITED NATIONS for the first time in history and to keep truth save from further attacks of fairy tales and crime. Russia’s political truth does need no fists Andrew. You got Maria Zakharova.
Zakharova made only 1 mistake in her statement: conflating the Taliban with Daesh.
If you look at a toptopographical map of Afghanistan you will conclude that the logistics of a land based rat line bringing the current volume of drugs out Aghanistan by land is impossible. You need an air lift. Are the Russians flying in and out every day their version of the C-130s? No but the Chemicals Importation Agency is doing just that through Air America. It is done to bring democracy around the world on the backs of American addicts. How patriotic!
Let’s expound a little . . . American “addicts” wouldn’t be if the didn’t take a pain pill every time they stubbed their toes. The street drug pushers aren’t banding together as a collective to corner the market. Big Pharma is.
They are the capitalist swine that create these wars . . . because diplomacy and setting up a business dialogue is for idiots with student loans graduating from Harvard. The real money is the hostile takeover . . . sending in U.S. troops on false pretenses and commandeering the crop. And that is Big Pharma.
The U.S. is 5% of the world population, and yet . . . it consumes 80% of the opiod based med’sins. Those “addicts” are created by the evil medical / legal cabals . . . the AMA and the ABA.
What we HORDE we then sell out to other white, Westernized nations . . . using pain for fun and profit!
What really bothers me, and has for years, is that with the U.S. HORDING the supply of pain med’sin . . . pricing fixing, RICO, racketing done by those who want that HORDE, not to mention billing insurance for money which is inflated artificially on the supply (U.S. has it all) and the demand . . . a poor woman in, oh, I don’t know, a small village in India is suffering from cancer, and she can’t: a) afford the medication to ease her suffering/pain, b) her country doesn’t even have the supply necessary, and what they do have will go to someone wealthier, and in the higher “caste.”
This is a wicked world . . .
MOAB… you are right about the opioid epedimic. However, i think they both feed off of each other.
When I was in the Emirates, I had to use a steroid eye drop. It cost me $12 a vile. When I was leaving for vacation, a friend mentioned that I should get my doctor in the Emirates to provide me with a supply enough for the duration. He said you will pay 10x the price in the US. Sure enough it cost for the same exact drug $135 @ Walmart plus the local Dr’s visit.
There is also a law that prohibits you from bying pharmaceuticals from Canada with a US approved prescription for personal use.
How does Germany, France, Canada, Japan, Emirates and the whole world keep the price drugs down? They allow competition. Remember $12 overseas (and subsidized by the tax payer) vs. $135 out of the noze of the tax payer. The issue is always about deception and exploitation to creat misery around the planet. Competition is prohibited. Where are the anti-trust laws? Just like the insurance industry, big Pharma is exempt from global competition.
Ms Zakharova called terrorism a military gamble by NATO. Of course some of the biggest supporters of terrorism do not belong to NATO. It seems the Russians always play the game well. Getting everyone involved to behave seems more and more like hearding cats.
This report verifies itself, as who can argue with what is front of their eye’s in every city and rural area in this country and others. Laundry has been associated with “cleaning money” for eon’s and that is why they call it laundering. The shirt off our backs, the missing sock, one pant leg at a time, hidden up the skirt, stuffed into the bra, and the list goes on and on,…
The longest war in American history is a laundering operation, drug producing scheme, and REE confiscation for the future. Just tip over a few statues, slap a couple young girls, and claim they are out to kill your god.
I am here to defend God and freedom, where would you like me ? Go guard that poppy field.
The motto of the evangelicals, “God has a plan to use the wicked to help the chosen”. okeedokee
If the deer are crossing at the Deer Crossing sign, you must deduce that the Deer can read the sign.
It was well-known many years ago, but now it is the political non-gentlemen time to say loud about it from the tribune. How we all gonna fix it up?
Greeting AB … it is happening already. The Truth never dies.
But the truth must have fists. Words mean nothing in the mouths of Western politics.