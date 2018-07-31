TRUTH JIHAD: Zaid Hamid: “9/11 truther Imran Khan wins in Pakistan”; Peter Koenig on “Trump the deglobalizer”

First half hour: Zaid Hamid of the Pakistani strategic think tank BrassTacks takes a guardedly optimistic view of the recent election of Imran Khan as Pakistan’s new President. Imran Khan is on board with the Veterans Today team, meaning he is aware that 9/11 launched a war on Islam for Israel—and that using false flag terror to turn Pakistan into a failed state (and then taking away its nuclear weapons) is a major objective of the neocon-Zionist team that staged the 9/11 coup d’état. But is Imran Khan sophisticated and experienced enough to wage an effective counter-neocon campaign? Or at least to listen to experienced advisors? Zaid Hamid prays that such is the case.

Second half hour: Whistleblowing former World Bank economist Peter Koenig is not sure Trump knows what he’s doing. But Peter hopes that Trump’s actions—chaotic and poorly-thought-out as many of them seem to be—are paving the way for a deglobalization that will help ordinary people regain power usurped from them by predatory elites. So is Alex Jones right that Trump is a warrior against the New World Order? Listen and make up your own mind.