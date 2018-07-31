TRUTH JIHAD: Zaid Hamid: “9/11 truther Imran Khan wins in Pakistan”; Peter Koenig on “Trump the deglobalizer”

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:00 — 53.1MB) | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS
First half hour: Zaid Hamid of the Pakistani strategic think tank BrassTacks takes a guardedly optimistic view of the recent election of Imran Khan as Pakistan’s new President. Imran Khan is on board with the Veterans Today team, meaning he is aware that 9/11 launched a war on Islam for Israel—and that using false flag terror to turn Pakistan into a failed state (and then taking away its nuclear weapons) is a major objective of the neocon-Zionist team that staged the 9/11 coup d’état. But is Imran Khan sophisticated and experienced enough to wage an effective counter-neocon campaign? Or at least to listen to experienced advisors? Zaid Hamid prays that such is the case.
Listen to one of Imran Khan’s biggest influences and closest advisors, the late Gen. Hamid Gul, on Truth Jihad Radio (recorded in June 2011).
Second half hour: Whistleblowing former World Bank economist Peter Koenig is not sure Trump knows what he’s doing. But Peter hopes that Trump’s actions—chaotic and poorly-thought-out as many of them seem to be—are paving the way for a deglobalization that will help ordinary people regain power usurped from them by predatory elites. So is Alex Jones right that Trump is a warrior against the New World Order? Listen and make up your own mind.
ISrael will be eradicated , not by Iran, Russia, china and all of them combined, but merely these smelly Zionists Jews will run into nirvana by heavenly intervention, ask a rabbi , he will tell you that Jews were prohibited to return to holy land and so the terrible punishment !
When 911 occurred I was hosting a German exchange student. She told me instantly that her Daddy told her that it was a false flag and that all of Germany believed the same.
Alex Jones is pimping for Trump to prop up his operation. Trump is somewhat owned by the Zionists but it’s obvious where he’s weak because he can’t do anything about Hillary. That’s not a campaign promise he should have made.
Yes, “crooked hillary.” Brilliant. A saying made up by liars and it is now your chief concern without any idea what she is supposed to be crooked about.
No wonder we are where we are.
Gordon,
As you know, Hillary, like Trump, had/has her own circle of Israel lobby billionaires.
If Iran fails to obey them…
— Trump’s #1 Israel lobby billionaire, Sheldon Adelson, openly advocates nuking Iran.
— Hillary’s #1 Israel lobby billionaire, (“I’m a one-issue guy – Israel”) Haim Saban, merely wants to “bomb the living daylights out of the sons of bitches.”
— [ https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/24182/media-mogul-haim-saban-bomb-living-daylights-iran/ ]