Kushner Unfit – Period

Jared Kushner, the son of law of President Donald Trump is a graduate of Harvard Law School, a rich man who made his money in real estate and in public housing, and of course in marrying the favorite daughter of the president.
All of this is fine, but it does not qualify him to be the person responsible for Middle East policy, with its long term impact for many generations yet to come.
We fully understand his qualification as a businessman, but to task Kushner with shaping the destiny of tens of millions of people amounts to a crime that is unforgivable for the President or the US.
Kushner’s only “qualifications” as the lead on the Middle East are that he is an Orthodox Jew, a Zionist and a financial contributor to criminal trespassing settlers and thieves.
Well, his qualification fits well with the idea of Eretz Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates; and it fits well with the new Israeli nationality laws, which formally establish Israel as an Apartheid State with the rights of citizenship defined by religion – not that I buy the idea of the “Jewish Race”.
The new Israeli nationality law is no different from Germany’s idea of a pure Aryan race. With some minor exceptions in certain Arab-Muslim countries that do not grant nationality to Christians, I am unaware of any country in the world that makes “faith” or religion the prime criteria for nationality.
Can you imagine if President Trump with his Republican allies in Congress were to pass an American nationality law that made White Evangelical Christians as the only group of people who could qualify for full citizenship? Would this be accepted by his “Jewish daughter” or his Jewish son-in-law, or by the many Jewish Zionist billionaires who are major contributors, or by the majority of his cabinet? I doubt it.
Not that the US was ever so fair or so honest in its Middle East policies that appointing a person such as Kushner should be a surprise. Since Lyndon Johnson, who, under the toxic influence of certain persons, became a truly committed Zionist that, as a Commander in Chief, dismissed the cries for a formal Naval Board of Inquiry into Israel’s deliberate assassination and attempted assassination of hundreds of members of our US Navy on the USS Liberty.
As it happens with few exceptions, the US has always appointed Jewish Zionists as special envoys to the Middle East. US Special envoys always came from the Israel-First crowd – from the Israeli Fifth Column in the US – and all without exception bear the blame for the death of hundreds of thousands of people in the Middle East, and bear full responsibility for the destruction and chaos in many countries in the Middle East due to covert regime-change strategies.
But for the US’ dishonesty and deliberately belligerent attitude toward the people of the region, we would not have the conflicts we have in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, or even Iran. The people in the driver’s seats in all the decisions that instigated wars and conflicts in the Middle East have been Zionists and Israel-Firsters.
Somehow no other groups or individuals are fit or qualified to be special envoys to the Middle East but for a select group of Israel-Firsters, such as Kushner. But for these people, Israel and the Palestinians and the entire region could be at peace.
Kushner, so far in his illegal term in American politics has made many shekels. Isn’t that what life USA stands for? The American dream to become rich quick and no matter how it happens. I, by no means can see that Kushner is “unfit”. It is rather the populace of the United States that are unfit to be citizens of their not so great country.
Eduardo, this is so true. A quote from a meeting of former national laboratory directors, “In response to a question on their fears for the future, the directors mentioned hybrid warfare, defending the country’s way of life, where artificial intelligence will be, and the mass illiteracy in the country.”
(ladailypost[dot]com/content/wallace-and-five-former-lanl-directors-participate-panel-wrap-75th-anniversary-celebration)
A quick look into the past shows how the jew lobbyists pushed for Open Immigration and refugee placement in 1965. The old laws were almost perfect – a decent quota, vetted immigrants and the American dream – possible for all. Now, the US is overpopulated with 80 million more unvetted people from all over the world. These Zionists plans and many more have been in the making for over a century , as Ian’s Chapters show and their plans have worked – soooo far.
People like Trump and Kushner look to “get money”, not “earn money”.
Garry, while what you write may be true, we need to acknowledge the ~30 million uneducated, dumber than dirt American-born-and-educated people, such as butt-baring Jason Spencer, who was an elected legislator for 4 terms.
The entire tRump administration is unfit. Not just jue boi jared.
Every day that passes shows Israel lover liar con artist, draft dodger, bully…Trump’s contempt, arrogance, hypocrisy and insolence toward most of the good citizens of America and the world. He was obviously rubbing our faces in horse manure when he appointed this worthless piece of garbage to allegedly “solve” the Palestinian problem. What a total joke now and then. Anyone with a functioning brain could see the hand writing on the wall. Trump is a pathological liar plain and simple. Nothing he says can be believed. Americans are ignorant fools and while many don’t like him, others do and we are stuck with this so and so. Even alternatives look dismal. Now he wants war with Iran for the selfish benefit of his crooked friends and gangsters in Israel.
Trump is a traitor like most of the four stars on 9/11 who didn’t lift a finger when Israel attacked but blamed it on Muslim. America is gone folks. It is only a matter of time now.
He hired a billionaire that never worked in education to run our education dept. He installed Earth rapers who believe in Armageddon to run the EPA. He hired an out racist to run the DOJ, who wants to jail all brown people and farm out their children. I have to say, maybe the Oil executive he hired to run our state dept may have been his best pick.
And he hired a Jewish developer of real estate to oversee the Israeli real estate development negotiation.
All he needs now is to put a Mad Dog in charge of our military who considers civilians “pussies”. !!