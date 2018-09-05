Breaking: NEO, Armageddon in Idlib

By Gordon Duff and New Eastern Outlook, Moscow
A showdown between the US and Russia is coming over Syria. Our sources inside Syria tell us that Russia began building up capabilities to support the Syrian Arab Army’s retaking of Idlib Province as early as June 2018. Included with new T90 tanks and advanced missile-based artillery are new air defense capabilities as well, along with ECM or electronic counter measures capabilities.
Russia is arming the Syrian Arab Army to fight not just al Qaeda and ISIS, the primary occupiers of Idlib, but the US, Britain and France as well.
The real war is between Russia and the US. America has no real ability to defend Idlib other than through the use of advisors, generally private military contractors, and supplying high technology armaments directly to organizations officially deemed terrorist by the US government.
The “dark horse” here, of course, is Turkey. Her military has jointly occupied much of Idlib with the nearly extinct Free Syrian Army, in its latest guise Turkish Army reservists in civilian dress.
This has been a problem with Turkey for some time, one that nearly destroyed Pakistan some years ago. I had a chance to go over this with Imran Khan one evening. We discussed the situation Pakistan faces, continual pressure from the US to fight terrorism while America itself is the one actually fostering the terrorism.
With Pakistan, it began during the 70s with Russia’s military intervention in Afghanistan. Pakistan became the route for American military support for the Taliban, then called the Mujahedeen. In the end, the war spilled over into Pakistan while Afghanistan became a narco-state under nominal US control and Pakistan ended up paying with a crushed economy and tens of thousands dead.
Now the same fate faces Turkey. America has built an army of Kurds on Turkey’s border while the US uses Turkey as a logistics base to build an army to threaten, now wait for it, Turkey.
Now Turkey is there, partially occupying Syria’s Idlib Province along with US supported terrorists that Russia and Syria are, quite inexorably, going to crush. It was America that put Turkey there, between two superpowers, each of which are capable of economic damage to Turkey which is more than consequential.
Turkey is then left to turn south to Israel and/or Saudi Arabia, the two least trustworthy friends imaginable, both of whom have been dancing with the devil for years, playing Washington and Moscow against each other to stay afloat.
We might also mention that both, and we are talking Israel and Saudi Arabia, are among the most corrupt nations on earth with records of human rights violations that are unparalleled.
The real test will be a military one. America, and in particular, President Trump and his national security advisor, John Bolton, have placed their standing and prestige on their ability to:
- Get Russia to back away from supporting Syria in Idlib Province
- Get Turkey to openly oppose Syria and Russia through military force, something beyond “unlikely”
- Adequately arm terrorists to resist the organized military might of Russia, Iran, Syria, Hezbollah and possibly Kurdish forces as well
- Successfully stage a White Helmets’ gas attack on civilians and blame President Assad despite weeks of warnings of US intentions to do so
- Destroy enough of Syria’s military capability with an air assault without Russia retaliating in some way
Perhaps we should examine how successful air assaults actually are. The US currently has, according to count, 358 cruise missiles on station to use in an attack on Syria. Each one equals a single 1000-pound bomb unless nuclear weapons are used.
We must note that the US used the equivalent of 15 million cruise type missiles during the conflict in Vietnam, one I observed personally. There is a mathematical ratio that properly expressed the differentiation here. (2.333e-5) For those unschooled in notational expressions, simply recognize that the decimal point needs to move 5 points to the left.
America lost Vietnam, lost big. Since assuming the presidency, Trump has tripled the rate of US bombing of Afghanistan with even less success.
The problem is simple, since Vietnam, America is terrified of having pilots marched as captives through foreign streets. In meetings with Syrian officials, including Justice Minister Najm Hamad al Ahmad, it was “intimated” that Saudi, Israeli and Qatari officers, including Israeli pilots, had been captured by the Damascus government but repatriated after secret negotiations that had yielded millions in reparations.
Similarly, as early as 2012, the US had arranged with Damascus to repatriate pilots shot down over Syria and to suppress news reports and recover aircraft wreckage. Sources within the highest levels of Syria’s security apparatus say that reports of American helicopters retrieving ISIS commanders are, in some cases, saving downed pilots or advisor/observers who were attached to commands that by US law are deemed “terrorist.”
This blurring of lines, as it were, hides behind the new proxy/asymmetrical warfare the “Perfumed Princes of the Pentagon” now tout to their casualty wary political bosses.
However, this is the deal; America can only bring missiles down on soft targets in Syria, stage fake gas attacks and hit Syria and Russia with a barrage of lies. America’s missiles aren’t going to stop the defeat of the Idlib terrorists.
The wild card is Turkey, stuck in the middle, no matter what happens, Turkey loses. They didn’t pay attention to Pakistan’s fate.
Idlib won’t be the end of the war. With Idlib conquered, and the American mid-term elections coming up, and this is guesswork mind you, Trump may want to announce a pullout from Syria.
However, as the US is ramping up military action inside Iraq, making wild claims of Iranian missile factories and threats against Israel, can America function to re-occupy Iraq with Syria entirely free of occupation? The answer is “yes.”
Behind this all is Turkey, reeling economically under US pressure and hoping for a “quick fix” from Russia and the EU to support their currency woes. Giving in to America, keeping the terror pipeline open to support the dying remains of ISIS or the now growing al Qaeda threat, is no longer something the world is willing to ignore.
Behind that, America’s Kurdish juggernaut on Turkey’s southern border and the threat of a second US backed coup against President Erdogan. There are no easy solutions for Turkey.
As for America, one thing has become clear, the American people are increasingly aware of Israel’s control over Trump policies and how those policies in no way serve America’s interests. This is new territory for Israel, facing real scrutiny for the first time.
As forces build for the upcoming assault, we wait and watch it play out.
Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War that has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades and consulted with governments challenged by security issues. He’s a senior editor and chairman of the board of Veterans Today, especially for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”
https://journal-neo.org/2018/09/05/armageddon-in-idlib/
The worst-case scenario for everyone is that Turkey is cajoled to allow all Idlib ghoul-gypsy-gunners to retreat over their border only to be redeployed in a ramped-up move to infiltrate these same ghoul-gypsy-gunners into Iraq as a staging ploy against Iran. Will Russia be prepared to defend Tehran with the same gusto it committed to Syria? Does Erdogan imagine by doing the US this obligement, as my Scottish friend would say, he will stave off further sanctions and put an end to the ones already in place? I was going to ask a question about the Kurds but that will only complicate things … further. To my way of thinking Turkey is damned if it does and equally damned if it doesn’t. What to do? Trust to Putin, unequivocally.
America will most likely go through with the FF gas attack. Unless, Gordy is correct in his estimate that we, the greater public, are awake to the fact that aside from oil Israel’s greater goal is pushing this wagon.
We should simultaneously, end the armistice and war with NK, pull out of Afghanistan and Syria and Iraq.
Shock the world in a good way for a change.
All these games are redirecting the attention from Hellaviv, unless the Mafia HQ in Hellaviv is left in peace to plan and execute heinous war crime against humanity, there will be no real war decision in no front !
Has any body thought about what it must have felt like for the Nam Vets to be told by their captors “We tried to send you back, but your country does not want you back.”
The Arabic word for Human being is “insan” which comes from forgetful. Add an “e” it becomes “insane”, a “forgetful lunatic” is about right.
I don’t think the POWs knew what was happening to their fate. Let’s hope they didn’t realize how they weren’t worth a plug nickle to the men in Washington, in charge at that time. I have often thought about that, and hope, for their sake, they didn’t know.
I have a neighbor who has a POW flag in her backyard. I’ve never asked her about it, but I’m reminded of those men on a daily basis when I see her flag.
The best thing that could happen would be for Hizb Allah to let loose a few hundred missiles on Hifa and Pipiyahoo’s house in the confusion. Let the world see what these big bad zionists are all about. I witnessed it on Yum Kipur. They had the better weapons, the training, they cut and ran weeping like a sentimental little old lady. An ass whipping is the only thing pissrahell understands and will always bring a measure of peace so they can have enough time to disinfect their rear ends. This is what needs to happen if you want peace around the world. Just like humans, therefore are vicious animals that need to feel pain once in a while to keep from hurting others.
“No matter what happens, Turkey loses!”
That will be the only “showdown” that is coming. US, ISrael and Russia are in bed together while pretending a “war of roses” for the intellectual herd. Should ISrael ever be excluded from the dirty threesome there would be real chances of talks and negotiations for world peace.
“….the American people are increasingly aware of Israel’s control….”
Hmmm…. I have my doubts, that would be sight to see, God grant…
Excellent article, Gordon. I think, as you do, that this is going to be a “big one”. We can only hope for a definitive and humiliating defeat, with as little damage as possible. If Syria/Russia are successful in shooting down +95% of incoming missiles, that will be enough to show the US and the world the defensive capability of Russia is not worth trying to fight it. May as well pack up and go home. If any Russians are hurt, though, we may just have a new artificial reef in the Mediterranean.
So the big question is “will the Russians help Syria shoot down US missiles this time?” with more advanced weapons than those Syria possesses. Remember, shooting down a US missile is not the same as an attack on US troops. Shooting down a missile is a defensive act, not an agressive one.
But what if America launches an all out attack on Syria with its full force? Would that in any way serve to help DT get the Congress majority he needs this fall?
kaho, an attack on ILLEGAL US troops ON syrian soil would be a defensive act and not an agressive one. Do not flip the reality of the situation.
“Behind that, America’s Kurdish juggernaut on Turkey’s southern border and the threat of a second US backed coup against President Erdogan. There are no easy solutions for Turkey.”
Yeah, since the first US backed “coup” went so well, let’s have a sequel. That’s hilarious.
America’s Kurdish juggernaut . . . I don’t understand what that’s supposed to me. Are you saying that the CIA has been juggernauting the Kurds? Setting the Kurds up ?? Goosing them along? And I bet Turkey doesn’t know about any of this either. {rolling eyes}
No one has to feel sorry for Turkey . . . they’re just witnessing CIA masterbasters trying to make a nice Kurd stuffing, with their reduction sauce.
Kurds need to be a little more “national” in their approach. Turkey isn’t as worried as you seem to think.
There are things you say here, that are difficult to answer. But without doubt the question “Quo vadis Turcia?” is a very valid one. ( Lat. Turcia = turCIA )
“Juggernaut” is just a name of the god Vishnu. And thus the term “America’s Kurdish juggernaut” would be America’s Kurdish Vishnu. It clearly indicates that the Kurdish Vishnu – i.e. the Kurds’ full power – now belongs to America. Who is then the stronger of the two? (Turkey or the Kurds?) And what role will America assign to itself?
The best solution ought to be for the Kurds to join Syria, and then every one make peace.
Look at the history of the Kurds. They aren’t little angels fighting impression, they have their moments.
Correction: fighting oppression.
Juggernaut is a noun, and is defined as: a huge, powerful, and overwhelming force or institution.
So with that definition in mind, I was wondering why the U.S. had one in the Kurdish area of Syria.
I didn’t know about the Vishnu. Isn’t Vishnu kinda like the equalizer between Brahma and Shiva? The creator and destroyer?
Khalid, exactly.
Someone must stand up to the coward bully criminals in the U.S. under Israeli control. Syria is theoretically a small skirmish. But it could explode beyond control and start WWIII. Hopefully Russia will have world allies like China and N. Korea and other enemies of the U.S. to help with a first strike which will send terror into the U.S. population which has never seen war on their lands. Imagine NY and about 5 other major metropolitan areas and Israel in ashes. Trump is insane and has no concept of what he is stepping into. The four star generals don’t have a clue. Look at how they “defended” America on 9/11/01 when attacked by Israel: https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
Don’t you think Putin is smart enough and has been around long enough to also know the Mafia dictum: “You might as well cooperate because we are going to kill you anyway.” He is not going to allow the U.S. to win this one period. He will strike first if necessary to win. That is the key to “winning” this fight if there are to be any true winners when and the nuclear fallout settles. Israel lover Trump better think twice about this one because it ain’t going to be good for the old “economy” is it? It might even destroy is tower. Does he have war coverage?
The situation in Idlib is this . . . they are in an area with the remnants of the ISIS gang. The Syrians, and other nations affected by them, would like them dead. They realize that, and are hiding out in the civilian population. It’s like an open-air hostage situation. Come after them they’ll use “gas” and blame Assad, who the Western media has been maligning, demonizing and marginalizing for over 7 years.
The Western media does this because they are controlled opposition, working for Zion. It’s the Zio-NAZIS at it again.
Israhell wants to control the narrative and have the cornered ISIS mercenaries outsmart justice, but the sword of Damocles awaits.
I say put a bounty on each of there heads a’la Old West Justice: Dead or Alive
But better alive, so that they can to to trial and tell the world who they work for, how they were recruited, and who paid them . . . then make ’em dead. I have a zero tolerance stance when it comes to mercenaries doing Israhell’s bidding. And I wouldn’t give a shit what the western media thinks about it. Have they even seen the destruction in Syria, in Iraq from ISIS. No mercy.
Scrutiny of Israel must come from inside the worldwide Jewish population because the ZIO-Nazis in control inside Israel have no concern for what others think. Buying or blackmailing politicians around the world has gotten us to where we are now. Bringing light to this can only help. Constantly repeating these dangerous but limited confrontations only serves to maintain the status quo which plays into the Zionist’s hands and allows them to continue slaughter in Gaza, ethnic cleaning the Occupied Palestinian territory, and encroaching Syrian territory in the Golan. Sadness for Turkey must be tempered by the historical record of their crimes. In the long history of Russian – Turkish relations one Tsar’s advice should guide all parties – Never trust a Turk.
We need a real Jewish anti-Zionist opposition to Israel, and not what Gilad Atzmon terms “ant-Zionist-Zionists”.