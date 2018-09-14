Haaretz: Israel Is Giving China the Keys to Its Largest Port – and the U.S. Navy May Abandon Israel

By Jeff Rense for VT
The reports below tell of results from a 40 year courtship between China and Israel few have been aware of. The fruition of this secret pact, turning Haifa over to China and giving them a base in the Mediterranean, may well show that though Trump was to be “their guy,” the US is no longer a player Israel can depend on.
Past this we also find secret negotiations, years in the making, tied to his same revelation, between Iran and Israel.
Reports from Haaretz, YNet News and the Jerusalem Post: Shaul Horev dropped a bombshell, but hardly anyone noticed. Horev, an Israel Defense Forces reservist brigadier general who has served, among other posts, as the navy chief of staff.
Shanghai International Port Group has been awarded the government tender to operate the new port in Haifa for 25 years. The new Haifa Port is expected to commence operations in 2021. SIPG was the only company that bid to operate the new facility.
SIPG, which operates primarily in the Far East, is one of the world’s leading companies in the container cargo field. Among others, the company operates the cargo terminals at the world’s largest port in Shanghai and also at various ports in Europe. In 2014, SIPG-operated cargo terminals handled a total of some 35 million containers. In comparison, Israel’s ports during the same period handled around 2.5 million containers.
In 2014, China Harbor won the tender to build the new Ashdod Port over the coming seven years at a cost of around NIS 3.6 billion. The government is now weighing bids to operate the new private facility in Ashdod from Germany’s Eurogate and from Terminal Investment Limited, the Dutch unit of Switzerland’s Mediterranean Shipping Company.
“This is an historic day for Israel,” said Transportation Minister Israel Katz. “The Chinese group that won the tender will bring competition to the sector.
The new ports will create thousands of new jobs and lead to a drop in the cost of living. It’s an expression of confidence in the State of Israel on the part of a superpower, which has decided to invest billions of shekels in Israel and turn it into an international cargo center for all the world.”
According to Shlomo Breiman, CEO of the Israel Ports Company: “The new ports will operate according to international standards. They will address the needs of the economy and promote vital competition in the ports sector for the benefit of the public, in keeping with the model in place at most ports around the world.”
Over the last few years, former Mossad head Ephraim Halevy has warned of the danger that the growing involvement of Chinese companies in Israel poses to its national security.
Many mocked his warnings, including Transportation and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz, but now it seems that Halevy’s insights may have been prescient after all.
Four MKs led by Ofer Shelach from the Yesh Atid party have requested to address the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee regarding “the entry of Chinese elements to Israel’s strategic spheres.”
The matter is a highly sensitive one: How to navigate Israel’s desire to attract foreign investment, including from China, with the need to protect itself from foreign control of critical infrastructure, national assets, and security and defense systems.
In the last decade, dozens of Chinese companies have entered the Israeli market as sole or sub-contractors or suppliers in major transportation, infrastructure, agriculture and food projects, including the 2014 purchase of a controlling share in Tnuva, the flagship of the Israeli dairy industry.
The Chinese have also been involved in constructing the Mount Carmel tunnels, the Acre-Carmiel railway, Tel Aviv’s light rail transit system, privatized ports in Haifa and Ashdod, the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem railway and possibly the proposed Tel Aviv-Eilat railway, as well as two water desalination sites. The estimated value of all these projects is $25 billion.
Not surprisingly, the Chinese “invasion” is worrisome for many who fear the loss of jobs and businesses. But Shelach, who investigated the phenomenon, says that though he is aware of the economic concerns of some Israeli companies, “my main concern [of such an invasion] is the security and strategic ramifications to our state.” He adds, “We are avoiding a serious public discourse to understand the full scope of the possibility that Chinese companies will eventually control chunks of our economy.”
According to Shelach, Israel needs a “comprehensive policy,” particularly with regard to China, otherwise each ministry “determines its own approach and policy.”
Indeed, the Finance Ministry has blocked attempts by Chinese firms to purchase Clal and Phoenix, two of the nation’s major pension funds. The reason: the fear that hundreds of billions of dollars and the future of a million or more Israelis would be at the mercy of the Chinese government.
The Defense Ministry has also acted of its own accord, preventing Chinese companies from bidding on tenders for the IDF and the intelligence community.
Israel was the first Western nation to provide China with armaments, in the mid- ’70s. But in the ’90s, the Clinton administration used the threat of a fallout to coerce Israel to cancel a major deal that would have provided China with a sophisticated airborne early warning system. Israel had to return the $350 million advance to the Chinese government.
An approach of caution and suspicion toward the Asian giant is shared by several Western nations. After years of oversight, the US formed an inspection body in the Treasury Department known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to monitor foreign investments. The committee has the power to cancel deals with foreign entities, which plan to purchase assets that are designated as important to national security.
The EU, Germany, France and Italy hope to advance similar initiatives. Germany has already passed a bill that enables the government to prevent a foreign company from controlling more than 25 percent in what is defined as “essential infrastructure,” i.e., software, security power stations, energy, water and electrical supplies, hospital and transportation. Similar laws have been adopted by Canada and Australia.
Chinese efforts to penetrate Israel need to be understood in a global context.
“The Beijing regime aspires to position China as the leading world power,” says Dr. Harel Menashri, head of the cyber department at the Holon Institute of Technology and a former official in the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). “[It is] taking advantage of the void created by the ‘disappearance’ of the US leadership in the world.”
According to Menashri, China’s actions are motivated mainly by economic and commercial needs by manipulating weaknesses in world markets and states.
“Israeli leaders have to understand that there is no real private sector in China,” he says. “Though many companies defined themselves as ‘private,’ practically all of them are directly or indirectly controlled by the centralized government, which is ruled by the Communist Party. All Chinese businessmen, investors and companies play along the party lines and its prevailing spirit.”
There is an even more delicate issue when it comes to China: espionage activities, carried out mainly by cyber warfare, and exercised by an army of hundreds of thousands of hackers run by the army intelligence.
The aim is to steal information, know-how and technologies from Western governments, corporations and research institutes, Israel included, for the interests of China’s government, economy and businesses.
“The method of the Chinese intelligence organ is known in the West as a ‘vacuum cleaner’ – to suck everything and then to sort it out,” says Menashri. “Israel is part of this Chinese global effort because of its advanced hi-tech industry and intimate relations with the US and EU.”
Chinese intelligence is interested in obtaining Israeli political, military, scientific and economic data. Despite its sophisticated state-of-the art cyber defense, Israel has not been immune to Chinese hacking.
It was reported that Chinese hackers penetrated Israeli defense manufacturers and stole secrets from its most advanced weaponry systems, including the Arrow 3 and Iron Dome anti-rocket and missile defense systems.
In an interview with The Jerusalem Report, Halevy emphasizes that he favors the entry of Chinese companies into the Israeli market but “they should not be allowed to operate or have access to the security realm or areas close to it, as well as vital sectors to the economy, such as insurance and banking.”
Halevy and Menashri both highlight another problematic aspect of China’s foreign and economic policy, which potentially poses a threat to Israel’s security interests: its close relationship with Iran.
Unfortunately, Menashri says, Israeli leaders are either not aware or turn a blind eye to the danger that China could control and influence large sectors of the Israeli economy, which would not necessarily benefit Israeli society.
Halevy suggests that Israel pass laws similar to those in other Western nations that limit the involvement of foreign companies in vital domestic areas.
In the past, the Israeli government has intervened to prevent majority control by foreign investors in national assets, such as El Al airlines or Bezeq telecommunications, and dubious Russian oligarchs suspected of involvement in criminal activity. There is no reason it will not do so again regarding China. And indeed, the Justice Ministry and the security establishment are contemplating the adoption of a policy that will identify and define vital assets – state or private – that will be off limits to foreign, especially Chinese, interests.
They want the railhead of the Silk Road to be in Israel.
The Lighter Side — Well, these latest developments seem to be the pay off for the hard work, concerted efforts, dedication and determination of decades and decades of Jews eating Chinese on Christmas.
The Tin Hat Side — ALL ABOARD! The Dystopia train leaves at high noon.
The Tip Side — I opened some of the articles linked, not all. The ones that have yellow journal’jizzed all over themselves have the same date of publication 19 July this year. They promote this development. That seems to suggest, at least to me, that this story was meant to make the rounds and be read. Business deals go on everyday, or greater and lesser import. Why this one? Because it’s the Humpty Trumpty approach to all things . . . promote, promote, promote. Pairs nicely with . . . deny, deny, deny.
The ones that have Russia and Israhell sidling up are dated earlier, from 2015. This was a KODAK MOMENT:
https://observer.com/2015/01/borscht-belt-will-israel-spurn-america-for-russia/
It looks as if Putin and Satanyahoo are in deep discussion, with their heads tilted toward each other, great body language to denote . . . two heads are better than one?
Reality is, Putin doesn’t speak Hebrew, and Satanyahoo doesn’t speak Russian, so they ain’t talking about SHIT in that photo op.
*of greater or lesser import
This seems to suggest that Russia was courted earlier and said NYET.
This seems to suggest that Israhell was trying to palm this off this deal earlier.
So good luck China. You got sloppy seconds . . .
One thing I notice is some weird looking guy that keeps showing up in quite a lot of linked articles (Jack Ma) Israhell is trying to make him the next Chinese “brain” trust in the middle east. He’s got a head on him . . . haven’t seen one that oddly shaped since watching, “So, I Married An Axe Murderer”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-OCjvbV2Z4
This is what his wife said about him: “Zhang Ying, the wife of Alibaba founder Jack Ma; “Ma Yun is not a handsome man, but I fell for him because he can do a lot of things handsome men cannot do”
I just opened my Chinese Fortune Cookie. It reads: Rich people say really weird things.
Ali Baba . . . and the 40 thieves.
Ginsu Knives for All.
” Once we squeeze everything out of the United States it can dry up and blow away”
Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu.
We don’t need Israhell. We are a very self-contained nation. They can dry up and blow away . . .
Meanwhile Americans marines conduct exercises with terrorists in ilegal Al-Tanf base in occupied Syrian territory to protect the zionist entitty interests….
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-usa-rebels/us-marines-conduct-big-drills-with-rebels-in-southern-syria-idUSKCN1LT2V5
Curious what the apartheid supremacist racist Chosen ones plan to do with the Chinese Goyim, once they build the massive shipping Port facilities, and don’t intend to leave. Will the Chinese gradually build up a Naval presence? This could be a good thing, or a bad thing. Either way, the USA will be still throwing billions in the hole, for this painful BFF foreign alliance.
The criminal state does not sign treaties, only making agreements that can be broken whenever they choose to switch victims.
Is it lack of US leadership, or is opportunism driving the timid toward superior technology. After all, there have been demonstrations.
What we’re witnessing lends considerable credence to the theory that the so-called “Jews” are actually Khazars, a Turko-Mongolian people, ultimately from central Asia. It also lends credence to the Lamsa translation of Ezekiel 38, “against China, and against the land of Mongolia” (Ezekiel 38:2, Lamsa translation).
In reality, Ezekiel 38:2 is a prophecy against this very Chinese and Khazar (“Jews”) alliance.
In many ways, VT is better since Facebook dumped you. This Jeff Rense article is an example of how it’s better. Some of Jeff’s links are pretty good too. My opinion is that Israel would be much better off being cozy with Russia rather than China. There is no such thing as a private Chinese company, as they will find out. Russia is geographically closer, too.
Let China suffer Israel too. One world, one love, eh!
““The method of the Chinese intelligence organ is known in the West as a ‘vacuum cleaner’ – to suck everything and then to sort it out,” says Menashri. “Israel is part of this Chinese global effort because of its advanced hi-tech industry and intimate relations with the US and EU.””
That Raw Metadata the USA’s DHS turns over UNFILTERED to Israel, is going to be sold to the Chinese in bulk now. Going from bushels to shipping containers.
Just splendid.
China with ambitions to be the new military superpower, yuan looking like the next global currency, and Israel cozying up to China.
Let me guess, Jews are marrying Chinese, and the Rothschilds have a contract to run China’s Central Banking System.
The USA better wear a bulletproof vest with extra stab defense reinforcement in the back.
It’s comin’…
Does anyone believe this deal was not approved by the U.S. and its Israel lover liar Trump? Israel loves free money while they continue to get away with fomenting murder and chaos in the world. They did 9/11/01 and all the perps should be prosecuted:
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
These people would sell out their grandmothers to make a buck.
wjabbe you are only saying that because its true !
Thanks VT Sr Editors for slipping one in to present alternate possibilities. Do read this article from the links provided in the article above. With particular attention to the para where is Putin stated:
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/55179/how-russian-jews-helped-shape-life-worlds-most-powerful-leaders-jewish-world/amp/
That article is EXTREMELY unsettling. Putin sounds a lot like a Christian Zionist.
Explains a lot, though.
Excellent and resource filled article. This info is worth the time to build with it a mind map that may be useful in the future in understand connections.
I bet we the American tax payers will pay for the port, suckers.
Yep that’s what we do. Though Pakistan cant use US money to pay China. We live in an Orwellian Society. Neither Russia, nor China are any better than the USA & the West. If anything, they are the inheritors of the Russian & Chinese Empires, that have stayed intact. Thyey have continued denying self-determination to minorities while exploiting their resources from which their respective oligarchs benefit. No good guys except the rest of us working stiffs (retired in my case) that get duped continuously. No need to choose sides based upon who is on a higher moral plain. Third World countries have to base it on who suits their interests best. Similarly, the global oligarchs, arrayed behind each of the world powers they have chosen to further their interests, are pitted against each other. Once again, we choose the one that serves our needs best. In my case, with all it’s faults, it’s the USA: guns for self-defence, legalized marijuana & Medi/Medi healthcare (in California).
Alright Chief, I’m all for ghosts and dope…nobody’s bigger…but we must try not to sound too Eric Rudolph-y. 😁
On a serious note, I agree with your sentiments. Isn’t it a PITA to have Legalized Cannabis, Gun Rights, and Access to Medical Care CONSTANTLY under assault?
Sure would be NICE to have issues most important to us settled and FINALIZED, so we don’t worry about waking up tomorrow and suddenly being reclassified from “law-abiding” to “criminals”, wouldn’t it? I tend to favor a stable, rather than precarious existence.
Have you noticed how Media, Hollywood, Banks, and Global Corporations don’t seem to care about providing people what they want, to attain maximum profits anymore?
They all appear to promote political agendas more than they “aim to please”…
It’s like a few conglomerates bought everything up, and aren’t afraid of competition because there are NO alternatives.
It’s not just price-fixing, they are overtly IDEOLOGY-fixing, now.