Exclusive: Russia says Bagdadi killing faked by US, part of new move against the region by Deep State (updating)

Russian intelligence says US moved Baghdadi to Iraq then faked his death. Is Baghdadi living with Epstein?

…by Gordon Duff, Senior Editor and Nahed al Husaini, VT Bureau Chief Damascus

– First published … October 27, 2019 –

“The Russian Defence Ministry has no reliable information about US servicemen conducting an operation to ‘yet another’ elimination of the former Daesh leader Abu Bark al-Baghdadi in the Turkish-controlled part of the Idlib deescalation zone”, ministry spokesman Maj.Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

Russian intelligence inside Syria reported that their S400 radar systems which cover Idlib saw no American aircraft over the area where the Baghdadi raid was claimed.

The Russians are very disappointed with Trump and say the US is putting Idlib’s huge al Qaeda force under joint command with a newly formed ISIS under American protection in Iraq and newly occupied areas of Syria where American forces just took over even more Syrian oil assets. From a private source:

“America sees its big failure inside Iraq in that when the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia created ISIS, they did so while Syria with the exception of Kurdistan, was united. Now they are fostering a civil war first, then a new ISIS and the Kurdish region of Iraq is under nearly complete Israeli control. Baghdadi is part of this process, using his personal influence in Iraq’s Sunni community.”

Russia has given Trump too much rope. Remember that in May 2018, the US claimed to have killed 300 Russian contractors who were moving with Syrian forces to secure the same oil fields in Deir Ezzor.

Russia allowed the US to move American oil companies into Syria then were blackmailed to look the other way while Syria’s oil was looted, in order to maintain some American cooperation and to limit US operations against Damascus from US, Saudi and Israeli bases in the US occupied zone in Southern Syria, a zone America still holds and still plans to use to keep Damascus under direct threat.

From Russia Today moments ago:

Russia’s Defense Ministry said. The US coalition didn’t even carry out any airstrikes in Idlib recently.



Earlier, Trump made a rare Sunday address from the White House informing the world that al-Baghdadi was eliminated in northwest Syria in a “daring nighttime raid” with the involvement of US special forces, planes, helicopters and drones. The Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) leader met his end “crying and screaming” in the face of the Americans’ might, he said. But the Russian Defense Ministry insisted that “there were legitimate questions and doubts about the very fact [of the US operation] and, especially, its success.” It also rejected Trump’s claims that Russian forces opened up the airspace under its control in Syria to American planes to facilitate the operation against the IS leader. Moscow pointed out that it recorded no US coalition airstrikes in the Idlib area in northwest Syria on Saturday when the raid was held. The ministry questioned the very possibility of al-Baghdadi’s presence in Idlib as the area is held by Al-Qaeda offshoot, Jabhat al-Nusra, who have always been mortal enemies of Islamic State. French Defense Minister Florence Parly also questioned the significance of the claimed US achievement, pointing out that the raid only marked “an early retirement for a terrorist [al-Baghdadi], but not for his organization.”=”Moscow noted that Islamic State was crushed in Syria in early 2018 in a joint effort by the government in Damascus and the Russian forces, meaning that yet another report of al-Baghdadi’s demise “bears no effect on the operational situation in Syria or on the actions of the remaining terrorists in Idlib.'”

We have been told by Moscow, only moments ago, that Baghdadi is alive, healthy and working with the US in Iraq. This information is exclusive, directly from high level intelligence sources who are always right, and VT has proven time and time again.

What we don’t know is whether Trump lied knowingly, something he does continually anyway, or is simply being handled. Now that Trump’s withdrawal from Syria has been reversed and all the troops sent to Iraq have now returned to Syria, 100% of them, just redeployed to Deir Ezzor from Hasakah, his “peace move” is now exposed as a total fake.

More on that in a bit as to why, and what the Deep State has in store for Syria then Iran.

Additionally, our sources inside Syria and Iraq tell us that Baghdadi was moved from Turkish protection, across the Eurphates and is now with US military intelligence inside Iraq. This kind of thing isn’t unusual, as fake terrorist leaders, built up by phony intelligence and in the “infotainment” industry are a valuable commodity. Let’s get the whole story first.

The Deep State is running a 4 pronged attack, beginning in Hong Kong, to pressure China toward making concessions, not on trade but on currency and banking, where China with other non-aligned partners threaten the Rothschild world banking system run through SWIFT with a secondary trade system and new currencies including crypto, challenging the endless fake crypto “pump and dump” that has already poured billions into organized crime coffers.

Planning here is left to Google Corporation and Facebook, the defacto organizational heart of the Deep State and their AI capability. We are fearful for Mark Zuckerberg as due to his recent arrogance before Congress, he has become an embarrassment and may well be in personal danger, something that would break the hearts of any person who loves and admires Deep State toads.

From Hong Kong, the mechanism that formerly organized color revolutions and blamed them on George Soros, began the Indian (Israeli) crackdown on Muslims inside Kashmir and attacks on Pakistan. Pakistan’s border crossings north of Kashmir had been attacked also but this project is a provocation against Imran Khan, trying to weaken his reform movement.

Thousands of Indian troops are being fed into Kashmir where people are dragged out of their homes and beaten in the streets, India’s revenge against hundreds of years of Muslim and British rule. Behind this, however, is an arms race between China and India where Russia continually feeds technology into India, which keeps valuable contracts with China coming to Moscow.

The problem behind this is that Israel has been manufacturing ICBMs in India, installing them in facilities that the US has built inside Israel, ICBMs capable of hitting North America, useless against Iran.

These are missiles that could simulate a nuclear first strike on the US from Russia just like 9/11 simulated an Islamic terrorist attack on the US. This is all a creation of the fruitful mind of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The next step was in Lebanon where very real demonstrations against a weak government are now being taken over, as in Ukraine, with agent provocateurs adding to violence and Saudi paid, and we mean thousands, fake demonstrators trying to retarget anti-government demonstrations against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah’s intelligence services have traced all of this down and will likely retaliate against those involved in the Israeli-Saudi plot. Hezbollah, after years of fighting against the Deep State attempt to overthrow Syria and destroy Iraq and Iran, is now one of the most formidable military forces in the world, trained and armed by Russia and highly experienced.

This is all coordinated with recent moves in Baghdad, riots that have killed nearly 100, that, in reality, should be demonstrating against ISIS-US-KRG-Turkish theft of nearly half of Iraq’s oil revenue since 2014 and nearly $1.5 trillion during the US occupation, which has led to cascading economic disasters and off the scale unemployment for years.

A US backed puppet government still rules Iraq while commercial and economic life within that nation have left it a hollowed out shell with all cash moving to Dubai’s banks while Iraq rots.

The Baghdadi move is coordinated with Lebanon and Baghdad uprisings, now seeded and controlled by the Deep State and the rise of a new ISIS fed by revenue from stolen Syrian and Iraqi oil. See Gordon Duff’s analysis, filmed only hours before the Baghdadi announcement, from this Press TV interview. (Begin at 3:40)

Then, on October 26, 2019, Russia announced that their satellite images confirmed the US operation stealing Syrian oil.

From Sputnike News:“Russia, citing satellite imagery, says the United States has been smuggling Syrian oil to other countries under the protection of its troops before and after the defeat of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region.Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday that “the space intelligence images showed that oil was actively extracted and massively exported for processing outside Syria, under the reliable protection of US troops, before and after the defeat of the Daesh terrorists.”Konashenkov stressed that the convoys were guarded by US private military companies and special operations forces.”And then this: “Russia Concerned Over US Military Returning to Northern Syria Commenting on Esper’s statement that some US troops will remain in north-eastern Syria, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the statement did not come as a surprise. “WHAT WASHINGTON DOES NOW – THE CAPTURE AND HOLDING UNDER ITS ARMED CONTROL OF OIL FIELDS IN EASTERN SYRIA IS, SIMPLY SPEAKING, INTERNATIONAL STATE BANDITISM,” HE STRESSED, ADDING THAT SYRIAN OIL RESERVES AND OTHER MINERAL RESOURCES BELONG SOLELY TO THE SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC, NOT TO DAESH OR TO “AMERICAN PROTECTORS FROM DAESH TERRORISTS”. He also said that “neither international law, nor the American legislation itself can justify the US troops’ goal to guard Syrian hydrocarbon reserves from Syria itself and its people.” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov suggested that the fresh contradictory signals the US has sent regarding Syria may indicate Washington’s desire to maintain conditions that allow for continued pressure on Damascus. “WE ARE VERY DEFINITELY WORRIED THAT THE SIGNALS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE MAY REFLECT THE SAME ATTITUDE: TO PRESERVE THE CONDITIONS FOR CONTINUING MULTI-COMPONENT PRESSURE ON THE LEGITIMATE AUTHORITIES IN DAMASCUS”, HE POINTED OUT, ADDING THAT “THIS IS THE MOMENT WE DON’T AGREE AND WE CAN’T AGREE WITH THE UNITED STATES ON THE SITUATION.” What we are actually seeing is something far more sinister. You see, when Iraq is pushed to a civil war, and this is what is being done right now, orchestrated out of Israeli controlled Northern Syria or as it is called, the Kurdish Regional Government in Erbil, coordinated with US forces inside Iraq and Syria, a new ISIS is being built to justify more American troops inside Iraq. To do this successfully, a new and more controlled US backed government must be installed over the current puppet regime and Iranian influence erased, through another fake “color revolution” as is being attempted right now. From there, of course, a war on Iran can be staged, Iraqi oil revenue can be stolen to finance it and ISIS can be reconstituted as the US moves ISIS leaders that it had been keeping in training camps in Kurdish regions of Syria that recently “escaped” into the new US controlled zone on the Syrian Iraq’i border. Then of course, Mosul will be retaken, joined with Erbil, the MEK terror group will return to partner with ISIS and a new decade of war will ensue. Addendum I Bin Laden and the Deep State, Published in Russia Bin Laden’s Last Words

…by Gordon Duff and New Eastern Outlook, Moscow – First published 23 May 2018 – On September 24, 2001, a dying Osama bin Laden released his last statement to the world. It is published below, the full CIA transcript with no redactions or editing. In this now declassified but heavily suppressed document, bin Laden describes the role of the Deep State in 9/11: “President Bush or any other US President, they cannot bring Israel to justice for its human rights abuses or to hold it accountable for such crimes. What is this? Is it not that there exists a government within the government in the United States? That secret government must be asked as to who made the attacks.” Bin Laden’s words – and we assert these are his last words – mean much more today than they did even while the ruins in New York and Washington were still smoldering. One might note that the “jet fuel” fires in New York burned for months, billions of BTU’s melting boots well into 2002. Bin Laden will explain the world today and tell the truths that warned the world of what was to come. His words are riveting. In March 2007, during an interview with Amy Goodman, former NATO commander, General Wesley Clark told of plans drafted by White House advisor and admitted architect of the Iraq War, Paul Wolfowitz, to invade 7 Middle Eastern nations including, not just Iraq, but Syria and Iran. The election of Barack Obama may have offset their timetable, but in light of Clark’s revelation made 11 years ago and “buried”, and bin Laden’s transcript, published below, events today are able to be seen in a different and perhaps “Hitleresque” light. From Salon, October 12, 2007: “In A Time to Lead: For Duty, Honor and Country, published by Palgrave Macmillan last month, the former four-star general recalls two visits to the Pentagon following the terrorist attacks of September 2001. On the first visit, less than two weeks after Sept. 11, he writes, a “senior general” told him, “We’re going to attack Iraq. The decision has basically been made.” Six weeks later, Clark returned to Washington to see the same general and inquired whether the plan to strike Iraq was still under consideration. The general’s response was stunning: “‘Oh, it’s worse than that,’ he said, holding up a memo on his desk. ‘Here’s the paper from the Office of the Secretary of Defense [then Donald Rumsfeld] outlining the strategy. We’re going to take out seven countries in five years.’ And he named them, starting with Iraq and Syria and ending with Iran.” While Clark doesn’t name the other four countries, he has mentioned in televised interviews that the hit list included Lebanon, Libya, Somalia and Sudan. Indeed, he has described this same conversation on a few occasions over the past year, including in a speech at the University of Alabama in October 2006, in an appearance on Amy Goodman’s “Democracy Now” broadcast last March, and most recently in an interview with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.” On “Democracy Now” he spoke about the meetings and the memo in slightly greater detail, saying that he had made the first Pentagon visit ‘on or about Sept. 20.’” The Death that was not a Death The world has never been told the truth about Osama bin Laden and 9/11. On December 11, 2001, the Pakistan Observer published an article announcing bin Laden’s death. They are generally a respected news source; and news agencies around the world, including Fox News and others in the US, reported the same. Moreover, in 2009 I was given direct access to documents at the headquarters of Pakistan’s intelligence and information agencies, the ISPR and ISI, where I met with directors of both agencies. We reviewed their files, along with other intelligence, and then had a roundtable discussion with their top analysts in a secure location in Rawalpindi. They said bin Laden was dead, that they had captured and interrogated witnesses, as grim pictures raced through my mind, but they were clear. Thus, when bin Laden showed up years later only to be “buried at sea” and his killers, a Navy SEAL team to suffer a catastrophic helicopter crash only days later, it became clear that the entire bin Laden story is a hoax. Bin Laden was kept alive as a “deception and cover” operation by the intelligence agencies of the US, Britain and Israel in order to justify a broad war intended to reshape the world map. The real architects of 911 saw how events, Sarajevo and Pearl Harbor could be used to create a world, not safe for democracy, but safe for banking, arms sales, and big oil. Background On May 1, 2014, a Federal Judge in New York ordered the Islamic State of Iran to pay $6bn in damages to the victims of 9/11. The case against Iran is unclear, and the process for suing Iran is equally obscure. In doing so, however, a door has been opened. Iran has decided to fight back, much as Russia has when accused of complicity in the use of deadly poison gas in both Britain and Syria. In both cases, Iran’s and Russia’s, nations believe their sacred honor has been violated by charges so heinous, perhaps even ridiculous, that reality itself is strained. In Russia’s case, they openly told the US that pushing such bizarre and unfounded accusations, much less using retaliatory force in response to “utter fiction,” violated all “unspoken rules of statecraft,” to paraphrase Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. What neither Russia nor Syria and Iran know, is that the Federal gag orders imposed by a secret grand jury in Houston, Texas – a grand jury impaneled not to investigate 9/11, but to administer the coverup – are to expire this year. Why This is Vital Less than two weeks after 9/11, the only proven statement on 9/11 made by Osama bin Laden was intercepted by the CIA station in Doha, Qatar. The date was September 24, 2001. Bin Laden had issued a statement, in Arabic, broadcast on an Al Jazeera channel, made to the people of Pakistan. I mention Arabic while I add the fact that bin Laden, according to former White House Intelligence Advisor Lee Emil Wanta, spoke perfect English. I have spoken with Wanta on this several times, where he has outlined meetings with bin Laden in Peshawar, Pakistan, Ontario, California and in Washington DC, at the Metropolitan Club. Those meetings began during the 1980s when bin Laden worked for the CIA supplying weapons to the Mujahedeen; and the last meetings were far later than anyone would guess, with Wanta alleging bin Laden was receiving medical care at Bethesda Naval Medical Center in Maryland, while the US was searching for him in Sudan and elsewhere. True or not, details on meetings, which include discussions that included Oliver North and General Secord among others, will be available as testimony at some point if Iran seeks to fight the US in an international court. First, however, it is important to supply the first, last and only bin Laden statement. Once one reads this, it will become abundantly clear not only that bin Laden died in 2001 but that those who submitted all subsequent statements did so to obscure the truth. Of note, all alleged bin Laden videos and audio recordings received after September 24, 2001 came from one source, an Israeli intelligence officer born in Iraq named Rita Katz. Her “organization” was called SITE Intelligence and it had only one purpose at that time, to deceive the world about bin Laden and lead investigators away from one obvious suspect, Israel. The CIA memo, received by Veterans Today in 2010 through the Freedom of Information Act: “CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOREIGN BROADCASTING INTERNATIONAL SERVICE: FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY WEBSITE OF DOHA AL-JAZIRAH SATELLITE CHANNEL TELEVISION IN ARABIC [FBIS REPORT] WEBSITE OF DOHA AL-JAZIRAH SATELLITE CHANNEL TELEVISION IN ARABIC,INDEPENDENT TELEVISION STATION FINANCED BY THE QATARI GOVERNMENT, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSEDAT URL: HTTP://WWW.ALJAZEERA.NET, CARRIES AT 2011 GMT ON 24 SEPTEMBER THE TEXT OF THE FOLLOWING LETTER BY USAMA BIN LADIN “TO THE PAKISTANI PEOPLE.” “We hope that these brothers would be the first martyrs in Islam’s battle in this age against the new Jewish crusade that is being led by the biggest crusader, Bush, under the banner of the cross. This battle is one of Islam’s immortal battles.”

“We beseech God to grant him victory against the forces of infidelity and arrogance, and to crush the new crusader-Jewish campaign on the land of Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

“I have already said that I am not involved in the 11 September attacks in the United States.”

“Neither I had any knowledge of these attacks nor I consider the killing of innocent women, children, and other humans as an appreciable act. Islam strictly forbids causing harm to innocent women, children, and other people. Such a practice is forbidden ever in the course of a battle.”

“All that is going on in Palestine for the last 11 months is sufficient to call the wrath of God upon the United States and Israel.”

“Whoever committed the act of 11 September are not the friends of the American people. I have already said that we are against the American system, not against its people, whereas in these attacks, the common American people have been killed. According to my information, the death toll is much higher than what the US Government has stated.

“The United States should try to trace the perpetrators of these attacks within itself; the people who are a part of the US system, but are dissenting against it. Or those who are working for some other system; persons who want to make the present century as a century of conflict between Islam and Christianity so that their own civilization, nation, country, or ideology could survive.”

“They can be any one, from Russia to Israel and from India to Serbia.”

“Then you cannot forget the American Jews, who are annoyed with President Bush ever since the elections in Florida and want to avenge him.”

“Then there are intelligence agencies in the US, which require billions of dollars worth of funds from the Congress and the government every year. This [funding issue] was not a big problem till the existence of the former Soviet Union but after that the budget of these (FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY 180) agencies has been in danger. They needed an enemy. So, they first started propaganda against Usama and Taliban and then this incident happened.”

“Drug smugglers from all over the world are in contact with the US secret agencies. These agencies do not want to eradicate narcotics cultivation and trafficking because their importance will be diminished. The people in the US Drug Enforcement Department are encouraging drug trade so that they could show performance and get millions of dollars worth of budget. General Noriega was made a drug baron by the CIA and, in need, he was made a scapegoat.”

“President Bush or any other US President, they cannot bring Israel to justice for its human rights abuses or to hold it accountable for such crimes. What is this? Is it not that there exists a government within the government in the United States? That secret government must be asked as to who made the attacks.”

“Supporting the US act is the need of some Muslim countries and the compulsion of others. However, they should think as to what will remain of their religious and moral position if they support the attack of the Christians and the Jews on a Muslim country like Afghanistan.”

“I have already said that we are not hostile to the United States. We are against the system, which makes other nations slaves of the United States, or forces them to mortgage their political and economic freedom.”

“This system is totally in control of the American Jews, whose first priority is Israel, not the United States. It is simply that the American people are themselves the slaves of the Jews and are forced to live according to the principles and laws laid by them. So, the punishment should reach Israel.”

“The Western media is unleashing such a baseless propaganda, which make us surprise but it reflects on what is in their hearts and gradually they themselves become captive of this propaganda. They become afraid of it and begin to cause harm to themselves.”

“Terror is the most dreaded weapon in modern age and the Western media is mercilessly using it against its own people. It can add fear and helplessness in the psyche of the people of Europe and the United States. It means that what the enemies of the United States cannot do, its media is doing that. You can understand as to what will be the performance of the nation in a war, which suffers from fear and helplessness.” FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY END OF OFFICIAL TRANSCRIPT” The world long ago accepted that the Iraq invasion of 2003 was an illegal act of aggression and that both Bush and Blair, in a “perfect world,” should be hanged as war criminals. As noted from proof provided here, bin Laden never admitted complicity in 9/11, though audio tapes provided time and time again by Israeli intelligence asserted as much. Were those tapes an admission by Israel, if seen in light of what we know of “fake news” today, of their role in 9/11? Was 9/11 staged to bring down, as General Clark may well be asserting, a way of pushing forward a master plan to take down Iraq, Syria, Iran and four other nations? Has America, now that Israeli policy and neocon politics are predominant, moved back to the same direction, to conquest of Israel’s neighbors? How do bin Laden’s words play so long after what we assert was the date of his real death? In light of his September 24, 2001 statement, is it perhaps obvious why a fake bin Laden, vilified by the equally fake media, was needed to push the wars that never seem to end? Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War that has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades and consulted with governments challenged by security issues. He’s a senior editor and chairman of the board of Veterans Today, especially for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”