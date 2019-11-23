27 million Muslims killed due to US war on terror

Some twenty seven million Muslims have been killed due to US wars following the September 11, 2001 false flag attacks in the United States, says Dr. Kevin Barrett, an American academic who has been studying the events of 9/11 since late 2003.
Dr. Barrett, a founding member of the Scientific Panel for the Investigation of 9/11, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Thursday following the release of a study conducted by Watson Institute of International Public Affairs at the United States’ Brown University.
The US war on terror has led to over 800,000 direct war deaths in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Middle East, according to the study.
US federal spending on post-9/11 wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere around the world stands at $6.5 trillion through fiscal year 2020, according to the study.
“Actually it’s a gross underestimate of the truth. In fact Brown University and whoever was responsible for the study should all be charged with holocaust denial for this because the real number of people killed in the 9/11 wars is vastly beyond that 800,000 figure,” Dr. Barrett said.
“In fact according to Dr Gideon Polya – he is one of the world’s leading avoidable mortality experts; he’s a science professor from Australia – there’s been a 27-million Muslim holocaust due to these wars – 27 million people have been killed, and another five million people who would have been born have not been born because the people who would have been their parents were killed, meaning 32 million people are gone from the world who should be there because of these wars,” he added.
“Additionally the cost is much higher than the supposed six trillion figure cited by the Brown University. So it’s really almost impossible to exaggerate the level of horrific catastrophe that has happened due to the American and Israeli authorities deciding to go ahead and do their false flag operation, blowing up the World Trade Center, which was slated for demolition for years. New York City was desperate to take it down,” he noted.
The September, 11, 2001 attacks, also known as the 9/11 attacks, were a series of strikes in the US which killed nearly 3,000 people and caused about $10 billion worth of property and infrastructure damage.
US officials assert that the attacks were carried out by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists but many experts have raised questions about the official account.
They believe that rogue elements within the US government, such as former Vice President Dick Cheney, orchestrated or at least encouraged the 9/11 attacks in order to accelerate the US war machine and advance the Zionist agenda.
AQ is iran and russias excuse to bomb Muslims.
iran and russia are officially part of this murder even before 911, the 1979 Revolution has become strictly sectarian, and the leading cause of Muslim Martydom today.
iran is corruption from the Truth, sectarianism against Innocent Sunnis, assabiya nationalism that merely grows stooges no better than zionists, and biddah innovation such as charging fees instead of interest on loans. These four layers of falsehood are trumped by corruption of wilayat al fiqhi that has splintered from Imam Khomeini(rh)s Revolution just like how isis splintered from Sheik Osama Bin Laden(rh) who agreed with Imam Khomeini(rh)s Revolution.
The four star generals are given virtually unlimited money and resources to anticipate any and every possible attack on America. They have blanket authority to proceed against any attack even without orders from a president. Did you observe any effort by the four star generals to defend this country on 9/11/01? Answer: No. They did nothing. They did not do anything about Lucky Larry when he purchased the buildings full of asbestos and allowed access by criminals to place explosives in them which they had to have know in advance. They sent no planes to intercept the planes observed attacking the buildings which they would have known about. They did nothing to arrest a number of Israelis caught after the crimes were executed. In short they stood down and watch while the towers blew up. They are now retired on lavish pensions. But they should be sitting in jail for life or be executed by a firing squad as is customary with traitors. This country is a shameful disgrace to itself and the world. Again they had virtually unlimited money and power to anticipate and prevent this attack. They did nothing. The conclusion is they knew about it in advance but deliberately stood down. Therefore they are the enemy to the United States. Shame on them. Virtually the entire country observed them do NOTHING on TV if not in person in NY that day. Americans are the biggest fools on planet Earth.
I totally agree. All Americans saw “our” multi-trillion dollar “defense” do absolutely nothing to defend the “homeland”. Worse many of them assisted the perpetrators and covered up crimes. Yet all we got was a myth a totally ridiculous fairy tale that was appropriately released in comic book aka graphic novel form.