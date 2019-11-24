Vital: Russo-Japanese War – financed by Jacob Schiff

by Ian Greenhalgh

In his latest intel drop, Gordon briefly covered the machinations of the Rothschild’s via their agent Jacob Schiff which lead to their control of the Far East and two world wars.

I have quoted the entire section from Gordon’s article below, but I intend to focus on one key statement (emphasis added by me):

“You see, when Japan began to modernize under the Meiji Restoration, it turned to what it thought was Britain, but ended up in the hands of the Rothschilds, who used Schiff to militarize Japan against Russia.

Part of the reason was to take down the Czars and bring about a Bolshevik Empire run by Zionists.“

The take down Gordon refers to came in the form of the Russo-Japanese war of 1905, a war which the Japanese won, thanks to being armed with the latest Western weapons and technology and having been trained by British, American and German advisors. The Japanese Army was organised and trained after the German pattern, by German advisors, handsomely equipped with German artillery, rifles and machine guns.

The Japanese Navy was closely modeled after the Royal Navy, with British advisors training them and British shipyards providing their steel battleships – the famous Mikasa, flagship of Admiral Tojo, was built in a dock less than 10 miles from where I am currently sitting and writing, from iron ore mined a mile from my house.

On land, the Japanese took Port Arthur after a bloody siege, in the process managing to sink the Russian fleet in the harbour, they also defeated the Russian field armies and conquered a huge swathe of territory.

At sea, the Russians sailed their entire Baltic Fleet halfway around the world to replace the lost Asiatic squadrons sunk at Port Arthur, which lead to the climatic Battle of Tsushiuma where the Japanese, thanks to their British ships, British guns and British training, utterly smashed the Russians and sank almost their entire fleet.

This was the first time a European imperial power had been defeated by a supposedly inferior, non-white race and the repercussions were felt in many places in the Western world, but most of all, in Russia, where a revolution took place.

This 1905 revolution has been largely forgotten due to being overshadowed by the 1917 event that finally ended the rule of the Tsars and ushered in the awful, murderous rule of the Bolsheviks. However, the 1905 attempt almost succeeded, eventually the Tsarist troops were able to put it down, but the Tsar was forced into making a number of major reforms and his regime was starting to look more than a little unstable.

It should be noted that it was at this time that the Tsarist police uncovered the notorious document known as ‘The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion’ and the revolutionary events of 1905 and 1917 must be framed in the context of the Protocols as the forces stirring up revolution were following the same agenda as the authors of the Protocols.

Here is the complete extract from Gordon’s article:

“A minute ago, I did a Press TV on Russia and Japan. They don’t know, nobody knows, the history here.

Everyone thinks it began in 1945 over the Kuril Islands, taken by Russia and kept, not to be given back because Japan would allow the US to build a sub base there, right at Russia’s back door.

In truth, it all comes from Rothschild’er, Jacob Schiff, the man who really underwrote the robber barons of the 19th and 20th century. The Harriman/Morgan cash was all Rothschild, and Schiff had a plan.

With full control of Washington, particularly under Teddy Roosevelt and later Wilson, the US could be pushed to bring about conflict in the far east.

Rothschilds got the Far East, they financed and militarized Japan; they took over Russia; they put a central bank in the US and began the “debt slide” here and built the basis for two world wars.

You see, when Japan began to modernize under the Meiji Restoration, it turned to what it thought was Britain, but ended up in the hands of the Rothschilds, who used Schiff to militarize Japan against Russia.

Part of the reason was to take down the Czars and bring about a Bolshevik Empire run by Zionists.

Part was to control the Far East and continue looting China under the Soong family, the Rothschilds’ partners there, with two Soong daughters married to Chang Kai Shek and Sun Yat Sen.

This fake socialist revolution was to build a China tied to Bolshevik Moscow to be bled dry. Mao was to bring an end to their plans, which put him at odds with Russia and, at times, closer to Franklin Roosevelt, who was NOT a great lover of the Rothschild family despite his supposed close relationship with stooge Churchill.

Misinterpreting Roosevelt and Kennedy, the man who killed the Federal Reserve in June of 1963, is the job of fake historians and TV, smearing anyone who stood against Rothschild ownership and control of the world.”

The key figure in the plot that Gordon explained is Jacob Schiff, a notorious Jewish high financier and agent of the Rothschild family. Schiff was tasked with destroying Tsarist Russia and enslaving it under the Jewish criminals posing as revolutionary politicians and calling themselves the Bolsheviks.

As Gordon outlined, Schiff financed the militarisation of Japan in the late 19th century in order to create a weapon to use against Russia; the weapon was used in 1905 to defeat Russia in a war that saw Japan conquer substantial territories on the Asian mainland and begin it’s meteoric rise to regional hegemon that would come to such an abrupt and deadly end at Hiroshima and Nagasaki a generation later.

Schiff financed the Japanese victory, this is not conjecture or conspiracy, but recorded factual history and something the Jewish community is proud of as they were sold on the lie that Tsarist Russia was their mortal enemy and hell-bent on destroying Jewry within it’s borders.

The article below lays out how Schiff created and financed the Russo-Japanese War that traumatised Russia and so nearly toppled the Tsars; it is written by a Jewish scholar and therefore closely adheres to the orthodox historical narrative, but it is the details of how Schiff operated, how the machinations that created the war were set in motion, that is significant.

We have seen the same strategy employed countless times since to create innumerable conflicts and wars from small-scale African bush wars to the global catastrophe of the two world wars that killed tens of millions and redrew the world order. Ian

Russo-Japanese War – financed by Jacob Schiff

Without lifting a gun, Jacob H. Schiff crushed the Czarist army and plunged its finest battleships down to a watery grave! Schiff, a direct descendant of the Maharam Schiff, was born in Frankfurt in 5607/1847. Although he studied at Rav Samson Raphael Hirsch’s religious school, it can hardly be said that he kept to his alma mater’s standards once he had left for the US at the age of eighteen. Instead, he devoted his energies to high finance and became managing director of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., one of the two most influential private international banking houses of the Western Hemisphere.

At the turn of the last century, he wielded his powerful influence against Czar Nicholas II after the eruption of the Russo-Japanese War in 5664/1904. It was largely thanks to Schiff’s efforts that the struggle ended in a crushing defeat over Russia, leading Russia’s Minister of Finance to declare in 5671/1911, “Our government will never forgive or forget what the Jew Schiff did to us… He was one of the most dangerous men we had against us abroad.”

BLACKMAIL

Schiff had an iron scruple when it came to lending money. He could not tolerate Czarist Russia’s inhuman persecution of its Jewish subjects and believed that no Jew should lend the Czar a cent. He harbored a withering contempt for the world of Jewish finance that lent Russia money during the 5650s/1890s with no strings attached. Jewish finance should have demanded better conditions for Russia’s Jews, he criticized. “But, instead, [it] closed its eye to make a despicable profit, and rendered service to the Russian government, selling her Jewish subjects for a few pieces of silver.”

Then came the opportunity of a lifetime. In February 5664/1904, Schiff invited a number of Jewish communal leaders to a meeting in his home. “Within 72 hours, war will break out between Japan and Russia,” he informed the gathering. “The question has been presented to me of undertaking a loan to Japan. I would like to get your views as to what effect my undertaking of this would have upon the Jewish people in Russia.” Whatever they told him, Schiff left the meeting convinced that his best course was to threaten Russia with financial blackmail. He would convince Russia that mistreating Jews came at disastrous cost. Through his widespread influence, he made it difficult for Russia to raise loans in the US at even three to four times the normal profit.

Desperate, Russia’s anti-Semitic Minister of the Interior, Vyacheslav von Plehve, let it be known via proxy that he was willing to confer with Schiff and formulate some kind of deal.

Schiff wrote back: “June 21, 1904… I must repeat… that the unwillingness of American money markets to take up Russian financing… are due purely to the disgust that is felt here against a system of government which permits such things as the recent Kishinev episode [a major pogrom] and the legal discrimination which is the order of the day in Russia…

“If his Excellency von Plehve really wants me to come… he must not say… that he is prepared to see me; he must say that he wishes to see me – and the invitation must be addressed to me directly. The only condition which I must lay down is this: I cannot enter a country which admits me only by special consideration and which is closed to all members of the Jewish faith except by special dispensation. If I am to come to Russia, the existing restriction against the issuing of passports for foreign Jews must first be abolished…”

The meeting never took place. When Russian Jews objected to Schiff’s strategy, well cognizant of the fact that it might backfire onto their heads, Schiff brushed their objections aside with a spurious argument: “It is simply one more case of the experience which Moses had in Egypt when he intervened for the Children of Israel and tried to stir them up, ‘but they hearkened not unto him, for anguish of spirit and for bondage (Shemos 6:9).’” Schiff also helped organize the distribution of revolutionary literature to Russian POWs held in Japan.

JAPANESE DESPERATION

Besides stymieing Russia’s finances, Schiff actively supported the Japanese cause. Baron Korekiyo Takahashi, the Japanese official in charge of selling war bonds, was desperate. New York bankers showed no interest in investing in Japan’s war and even in Britain, Japan’s official ally, the pickings were minimal.

In his diary, Takahashi complains how the fantastically wealthy Rothschild House refused to contribute a penny:

“The House of Rothschild cannot come in openly during the war. If they did, it will be known… to St. Petersburg. They cannot do anything that might inflict oppression on the Jews by the Russian Government.”

Then Takahashi struck gold at a London dinner. Who was sitting next to him but Jacob H. Schiff! Takahashi poured out his heart to the powerful financier, informing him that Japan needed at least five million pounds sterling (thirty million dollars) to continue her life-and-death struggle. And much more would be needed later on.

His appeal fell on willing ears. Only a few weeks earlier, Schiff had written to Rothschild claiming that the only hope for Russian Jews was for Russia to suffer an upheaval resulting from the Russo- Japanese War. Here, at last, was his golden opportunity to make this happen.

“A system of government… capable of such cruelties and outrages at home as well in foreign relations must be overhauled from the foundations up in the interests of the oppressed race, the Russian people, and the world at large… and taught an object lesson,” he told the Japanese statesman.

Schiff agreed to set US financial machinery in motion and raise the required funds. “[It was not] so much [because of] my father’s interest in Japan,” his daughter, Frieda, explained later, “but, rather, his hatred of Imperial Russia and its anti-Semitic policies that prompted him to take this great financial risk.” He would show Russia that the dollar was mightier than the sword.

JAPANESE WAR BONDS

As good as his word, Schiff proceeded to spur major US banks and insurance companies into action. After subscriptions to the Japanese bonds opened at 10:00am, May 12, 5664/1904, the bonds sold like wildfire, and even more so after Japan began overwhelming the Russian army on land and at sea.

People were almost breaking down doors to get their hands on Japanese bonds. The New York Times of March 1, 5665/1905, describes scenes of market madness.

“When the office force arrived for work, the lower corridor outside the doors of the banking house was jammed with people so that it was hardly possible to reach the elevators. Outside the portal, there was a double line of people extending across William Street and two or three doors up Pine Street.”

“An employee reported: ‘They fairly tore us to pieces… Until 11 or 12 o’clock, we had not time to breathe.’”

Altogether, of the total of 410 million dollars raised by Japan to win its war, 180 million dollars was raised in the US. After Japan’s victory in 5665/1905, Schiff was granted diplomatic honors in Britain and Japan. The British king, Edward VII, invited him for a luncheon at Buckingham Palace. Then he was invited by the Japanese emperor to personally receive one of Japan’s highest honors, the Second Order of the Sacred Treasure.

“It is the first time the Emperor has invited a foreign private citizen to have a repast at the palace; heretofore, only foreign princes having been thus honored,” he boasted.

Schiff and a large entourage of relatives, friends and servants set off in four private rail coaches to San Francisco and sailed off to Japan by liner, pausing briefly en route to visit Queen Liliuokalani of Honolulu. Later, during a festive lunch at the Japanese Imperial Palace, Schiff surprised his royal hosts by lifting his glass in a toast, “To the Emperor, first in war, first in peace, first in the hearts of his countrymen.” In Japan, toasts were unknown.

He made a second mistake by casually remarking to Baron Takahashi’s fifteenyear- old daughter, Wakiko, “You must come and visit us in New York some time.” The Japanese baron understood that his daughter had been invited to stay with the Schiffs for three years! Schiff’s wife was less than delighted.

“Mother believes it somewhat of a responsibility we are undertaking in assuming charge of the responsibility of the girl and her education,” Schiff recorded at the time, “but we have decided to assume the responsibility.”

IN RETROSPECT

In retrospect, Schiff’s personal duel with the Czar of Russia probably caused more harm than good. The Jews were targeted as scapegoats for his defeat and suffered a series of violent pogroms. In addition, Schiff’s powerful influence reinforced the “Jewish International Conspiracy” myth, portrayed in the infamous “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” that the Czar’s secret police had disseminated in 5663/1903.

Although Schiff’s efforts during the Japanese war and later during World War I helped precipitate the Russian Revolution, this only led to a repression far worse than anything the Jews ever suffered under the Czars.

Years later, it seemed that Schiff’s private war might have a positive spinoff after all. During the 5690s/1930s, when Germany began deporting tens of thousands of Jews, the Japanese remembered the great power the Jew Schiff had wielded during their war and considered that it might be a good idea to have people like him living in Japan. This gave rise to the Fugu Plan that might have saved hundreds of thousands of Jews.

The Fugu (Puffer Fish) is regarded as a rare delicacy in Japan. The only problem is that its flesh contains deadly poison that has to be carefully prepared by an expert, leaving only enough poison to provide a pleasant tingling sensation; inexpertly prepared Fugu fish paralyzes and kills. In the same vein, the Japanese believed that although the Jews were a valuable asset, like the delicious Fugu fish, they needed to be watched carefully in order to keep them from putting their “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” plots into action. Plans were made to create autonomous Jewish settlements in the Far East. For various reasons, the Fugu Plan collapsed. In summation, there is little doubt that Schiff’s strong-arm tactics were an irresponsible, risky gamble in contravention to the navi’s advice in times of adversary: “Go, My nation, come into your rooms and close your doors after you. Hide for a little moment until anger passes” (Yeshayahu 26:20).

(Sources: 1) Best, Gary Dean. “Financing a Foreign War: Jacob H. Schiff and Japan, 1904-05.” American Jewish Historical Review no. 61 1971/72; 2) Birmingham, Stephen. Our Crowd: The Great Jewish Families of New York. New York: Harper & Row, 1967; 3) Cohen, Naomi Wiener. Jacob H. Schiff: a Study in American Jewish Leadership. Hanover, N.H.: Brandeis University Press, 1999; 4) Adler, Cyrus. Jacob H. Schiff. Philadelphia: Jewish Publication Society, 1947.)