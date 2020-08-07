Israel hits Beirut with nuclear missile, Trump and Lebanese Govt. confirm (New infrared images from 2 cameras)

#Breaking #Syria President Assad orders all borders and ports in the country open to #Lebanon, orders caravans of ambulances to head to #Beirut and ferry injured to hospitals in #Damascus, and launches an air bridge of medical and food supplies between the two cities
Absurdity squared: YouTube and Facebook “Fact Checkers,” employed by the people VT claims staged the attack are wiping the evidence from the internet…who would have guessed it.
This is the original video frame, never posted anywhere, that proves everything on Facebook and YouTube which was taken down is real.
Infrared images of the missile itself prior to impact:
Set I
Set II Different camera, different angle
This is the same missile seen from a slightly different angle on impact.
This is an infrared video which shows, at 6 seconds, the missile coming in and hitting…
This infrared video makes much more sense than ammonium nitrate on its own. Yes NH4NO3 is an oxidising agent and explosive under the right conditions, it is also very stable.— Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) August 6, 2020
Judge for yourself. Doctored video? Different location? Or #Beirut attacked?pic.twitter.com/T0LnUqDvoy
This is the video that was removed from Youtube for “violating content”.
” First explosion was caused by Gabriel anti ship missile of Israel. The second explosion was caused by Israeli Delilah missile from F16. Our country is in complete jeopardy with this lazy and corrupt regime.”
This is the radiation signature of the explosion received from a source in Italy, submitted to VT by the International Atomic Energy Agency (UN)
The media in the west claiming that this massive nuclear like explosion is from "fireworks"— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) August 4, 2020
NO THE HELL IT WAS NOT!
My heart is so heavy 💔😔😭
Prayers for Beirut, Lebanon 🇱🇧pic.twitter.com/yAom0z9ZgG
VT: A general in the Lebanese Army reports that Israel dropped a tactical nuclear weapon on the port of Beirut today. He reports that this was done to collapse the current political regime there and revolt against Hezbollah.
Their denial, almost identical to Israel’s supports this hypothesis.
As the lies begin, nothing about this explosion, the mushroom cloud or the strength of the explosion is fireworks, which was the first lie, then ammonium nitrate fertilizer, they say under 3k tons, which was stored for years to use on Lebanon’s golf courses, when they decide to build them. No, nothing about today is funny.
We also add that earlier today, Netanyahu’s statement which we believe is Israel taking credit for the attack. Beirut is still bomb damaged by Israel from 2006. How you take Netanyahu’s statements as outlined in Times of Israel today, is a matter of faith, trust or conjecture.
نتنياهو قال اليوم بأن اسرائيل ستفعل”ما هو ضروري"لحماية نفسها،تهديد لحزب الله- ما يفسر التفجيرات في #بيروت— Reem Al-Harmi ريم الحرمي chez moi 🏠 (@Reem_AlHarmi) August 4, 2020
Netanyahu said “will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves”. An obvious warning to Hezbollah, and this explains the explosions in #Beiruthttps://t.co/8ZVLNBA31A
The destruction in Beirut is far larger than you can ever imagine. The city seems like it has been hit by a small scale nuclear weapon. #beirutexplosion #lebanonpic.twitter.com/JrHv92RKCI— Selami Haktan (Eng) (@slmhktn_eng) August 4, 2020
The weapon was 6 kilotons. That report now:
“Getting reports from Beirut, a tactical miniature nuclear bomb has been used to attack the port, nuclear experts and researchers have randomly pointed out to the reacted particles in the fire ball.
#Beirut blast horror: Mystery explosion 'like a nuclear bomb' tears through city with boom heard as far away as Cyprus https://t.co/ZmSO9Dnj4Y pic.twitter.com/s1xGcoLp76— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 4, 2020
Even if there is going to be a government cover up for peace and political implications in the coming hours, one thing is clear, it is a clandestine operation by some anti-Lebanon foreign agency not by some random terrorist (non-state actor).
Terrorists involved in Urban Warfare in ME do not have access to these highly advance tactical weapons. If they have it now, then someone is equipping them for political gains. Let us wait for the official statements from Lebanon. I hope our friends from Beirut are safe.
As per my latest source of information from Beirut. There is going to be a government cover up. The story about “Nitrate in the containers” is going to be declared as the original cause of the second massive explosion that caused the major damage. This will become the official narrative in the msm.
I Was Bloodied and Dazed. Beirut Strangers Treated Me Like a Friend. https://t.co/gGlZAtlDeb— Barbara Davis (@Natusb2) August 5, 2020
However, what influential and credible sources from Beirut are telling me is this:
“The Beirut explosion is about 100 times the energy than the 2015 Tianjin explosion, or 5.4 kilotons of TNT equivalent (using linear extrapolation from Tianjin, which involved 800 tonnes of ammonium nitrate).
Conventional nukes against Japan had 15 to 21 kilotons. But this explosion is different, it is because of modern tactical nuke that contains up to 10 kilotons of the hybrid material including uranium. It is this reason why we still have acid and radiation in the air. The storage facilities near the grain elevator are NOT marked for hazardous material storage, but are instead marked for general cargo. Therefore, you can guess it, what we will be fed in the coming hours.” – Ghayet Ali
” First explosion was caused by Gabriel anti ship missile of Israel. The second explosion was caused by Israeli Delilah missile from F16. Our country is in complete jeopardy with this lazy and corrupt regime.”
Hezbollah, we are told, is expected to retaliate against Israel and they say there is no way for Syria not to be brought in.
Jeff Smith of the IAEA confirms this is a nuclear explosion. The lies about fireworks in ships and fertilizer are what we always get. You don’t store either one downtown in a major city like Beirut under any circumstances. Not much farming in Beirut and they don’t celebrate the 4th of July there.
The smoke could well be missile fuel which may mean a missile storage facility was hit by Israel. We have confirmation from Israel that they were planning to attack Beirut 5 days ago in retaliation for Hezbollah’s military attacks on Golan, which were not reported anywhere.
We are told Lebanon asked for nuclear investigators from Russia but there is no attempt to protect the site which, even if this were a modern clean weapon, still be radioactive.
New video shows nature of the blast a bit better. We will keep updating.
Beirut Governor Calls Explosion a ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima’
“A fire brigade of 10 people arrived at the scene. What happened is very similar to what happened in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They drove to the scene and disappeared. This is a national disaster for Lebanon. We do not know how we are going to deal with this”, Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud said. (Sputnik/Moscow)
Please remember #Beirut, Lebanon in your prayers and thoughts. Many are dead and lots are injured 😔 pic.twitter.com/oD2UnQPLdF— Noni Brown (@chinonsoenemuo4) August 4, 2020
“Israel has nothing to do with the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on 4 August, the country’s parliamentary TV channel has announced. A similar statement was made by an anonymous Israeli official in an interview with Reuters, while the country’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi alleged that the blast was likely an accident caused by a fire.” (Sputnik/Moscow)
Earlier/VT: Two explosions in Beirut, one a conventional guided bomb followed by a small nuclear weapon. The target is now confirmed to be a Hezbollah missile storage facility.
One hospital in Beirut has said it is treating more than 500 injures and is unable to receive any more patients. Tens of the people injured will need surgery and the hospital is appealing for blood donations.— SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 4, 2020
Follow the latest here: https://t.co/R2Lh904JkC pic.twitter.com/xn85sUgs7q
This is the second explosion, that looks like the plasma ball of a nuclear explosion to me, note the white colour indicating extremely high temperatures – no conventional explosion burns so hot. Also note the great height of the plasma ball – it is taller than the grain silo. I am very strongly reminded of the nuking of Tianjin a few years ago.The warehouse to the east he speaks of is the black building shown in the video stills above.
A large explosion has been heard in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Security sources said a number of people were injured during the widespread destruction across the city, with residents reporting windows being blown out and ceilings collapsing— SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 4, 2020
Read more: https://t.co/27zh8LaW5n pic.twitter.com/SZ82gxAA7Z
This smells like a cover story, I very much doubt there were any fireworks involved, the small explosions seen in the videos were more likely to have been munitions cooking off due to fires started by the first explosion.
RT has just covered the explosions and quotes a Lebanese govt. minister:
https://www.rt.com/news/497080-beirut-explosion-lebanon-videos/
Health Minister Hamad Hassan told local media that a ship carrying fireworks exploded in the port. Video footage lends weight to his explanation, as it shows a small explosion followed by the crackling of fireworks, before a second and massively destructive blast.
Local residents have shared images showing extensive damage to property. The office of the Daily Star newspaper was smashed by the blast, with windows blown out and furniture flung to the ground. France24 correspondent Leila Molana-Allen said that her apartment was “blown apart,” adding that she thinks the blast was caused by a “missile from a jet.”
It looks very much like the Lebanese have invented the ship full of fireworks story to cover the truth. Molana-Allen is almost certainly correct – that it was some kind of missile or guided bomb dropped by a jet fighter-bomber.
Or are they going with the one we have heard so many times before when tactical nukes have been used – that it was a store of explosives that went up:Of course they would deny it was an attack, no-one ever admits a nuke went off, it’s terribly bad for public opinion.
Sodium nitrate, basically a big fertiliser bomb, nope, not buying that at all, this is the cover story they appear to be going with.
Please pray for #Beirut , Lebanon.— SECRETARY♠️ACE™ (@SecretaryAce) August 4, 2020
Reports are that it felt like a nuclear explosion. pic.twitter.com/4xRoEpQNdj
This local lady describes a feeling of melting, that sounds like radiation hitting her – being hit by radiation feels like heat, it burns you.
Awareness— Women_Advocate🧕🧕🧕 (@hauwa_farouk) August 4, 2020
People in Beirut,Lebanon needs to stay indoors due to the recent Firewooks/nuclear explosion that happened in Beirut. The smoke is filled with nitric acid (Red/pink/purple smoke) which is toxic and can form an acidic rain.#BeirutBlast #Beirut pic.twitter.com/eyKYSiVJZ0
I don’t agree with the assessment that it was a fine particulate explosion, that wouldn’t explain the white hot plasma ball, only a nuke can explain that.
The media in the west claiming that this massive nuclear like explosion is from "fireworks"— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) August 4, 2020
NO THE HELL IT WAS NOT!
My heart is so heavy 💔😔😭
Prayers for Beirut, Lebanon 🇱🇧pic.twitter.com/yAom0z9ZgG
Windows blown out 7km away indicates a huge blast, again, suggesting this was indeed a nuke.
The phones going down is probably due to the EM pulse that nukes produce.
Another view of the Beirut explosion from (another) boat. pic.twitter.com/xHvDZxExfP— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020
Dramatic images coming from Beirut. My thoughts are with everyone affected x https://t.co/BG7lU0Gt73— Joshua Smith (@SmithJournalist) August 4, 2020
BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/RxWOpDAW0f— Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) August 4, 2020
Close to ground zero in this video of the explosion in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/cjgZQ4NBG7— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020
There are a lot of casualties, probably mostly due to flying glass and debris.
مشاهد لبعض جرحى التفجير في مرفأ #بيروت pic.twitter.com/8hGJTufIyF— حسين مرتضى (@HoseinMortada) August 4, 2020
Aftermath of massive explosions that ripped through Lebanese capital of Beirut#BeirutExplosion #LebanonExplosion #Lebanon #Beirut— RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2020
MORE: https://t.co/k001zUvFum pic.twitter.com/bitqUREHHN
The level of destruction looks insane!#BeirutExplosion #LebanonExplosion #Lebanon #Beirut— RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2020
MORE: https://t.co/k001zUvFum pic.twitter.com/cmbGcRfl23
*
no doubt on the infrared photo, you can cleanly see that this is a “Rods of God” that have been use to provoque this enormous blast as by the chines chemical manufacture few years ago, letting a big crater behind after, and this “Rods of God” are space weapon and not radioactif, they use the light speed and impact as a meteorite with their neutron charge.
Please regard that the radiation measured in Sicilia peaked 4 hours before the nuke in Beirut exploded. Interesting measurement, because it was really high, but obviously different story. The stations in Hadera and Eilat, much closer, displayed nothing worth to be mentioned. You should be looking for private monitoring in Beirut itself.
Hey VT not posted in some time, but this one has pulled me from the cave. The Satt pics show a massive crater, one we usually see with a certain type of explosive. In my opinion the explosive device involved in this one has me in complete agreement with Gordon, top to bottom. At first I had thoughts of the device being planted, say on one of the small vessels, boats docked near the epicenter. But the latest videos posted here has me in the missile camp 100%
Sad how they think they can get by with this…..what a world this has become.
Raptor
Just as 911 was whitewashed, without repercussion, this will be too. There will be no retaliation, nothing. The ammonia nitrate story was put out faster than you can say Osama bin Laden, and that’s that.
“No conventional explosive can blow through rock at all, not downward like that.” – Gordon Duff
If conventional explosives on the surface could fracture rock to any significant depth, quarries and other surface mining operations would save a lot of money by not having to drill holes in rock to put blasting explosives in.
Good point, but the issue is what became of the rock at the blast site? Was the rock turned to dust or vaporized? There is huge difference in energy output between dustification/vaporization compared to the energy used through dynamite or similar conventional explosives used to blow up rock when building a railroad tunnel through a mountain.
I am not a scientific or technical expert so I do not know how the energy going downward plays into it. If there was alleged ammonium nitrate that blew up per the official Lebanese gov./western media narrative, it’s hard to understand how a powerful energy blast would go downward creating that crater and blowing that rock out. It appears at this point that VT’s analysis best fits the available evidence. It’s much simpler than the complex rube goldberg evolving official story trumpeted by the Lebanese government and its fellow travelers.
rock simply blows up, metal vaporizes…
thus far, 40 feet deep at center of crater
We are working on the official investigation…which may not be made public…but we can say, for sure, that the ICC and Sec Gen. have been notified officially of an ‘attack’ and ‘war crime’
It’s 60/40 here——School boy chemistry force’d into shaped by the Pentagon—–
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DsZ98MGWwAApzGK.jpg
Article
Initiation of some energetic materials by microwave heating
Abstract
Microwave heating of ammonium nitrate (AN), tetryl, PETN, RDX, HMX, TNT, emulsion explosive, Composition C‐4, and ammonium perchlorate (AP) was carried out at the frequency of 2450 + 50 MHz. The energetic materials were confined in sodalime glass tubes with teflon and silicon rubber plugs. The order of increasing initiation delay time was AN, tetryl, PETN, RDX, HMX, and TNT. Also, the order of the initiation energy of energetic materials was the same when the anode currents of microwave power source were 1.1 A and 0.8 A. The initiation processes of energetic materials were recorded on videotapes which showed that the energetic materials gencrally melted before initiation. The temperatures of energetic materials were measured by K‐type (chromel‐alumel) thermocouples and an infrared thermometer. The temperature of each energetic material started to rise rapidly when the temperature neared the melting point. Initiation occurred near the ignition temperature with a delay varying from 6 to 109 seconds.
No doubt about it. Films taken from the sea show what looks like a lightening strike just prior to the huge explosion.
Israel is just fighting terrorism as they have from the beginning. If Israel were a terrorist state the U.N. would have identified it as such. Israelis are innocent victims of Arab aggression. They are making the desert bloom. Oh! and by the way I am the Monkey’s Uncle.
Mike
You are murdering us with irony. (ok, ‘ironicalness’)
btw Gordon Duff, the Avalon Project at Yale is entirely different to the “projectavalon” referred to above. I#ve just read some of the latter. Interesting ….. apart from David Icke!
Remote Viewers Predicted The Beirut Blast
https://youtu.be/qvE4N2J4x-0
Just prior to the main explosion, the right hand side of the cloud of smoke flashes white. Could the cloud of smoke be capturing a directed energy beam? Watch the slow motion version of this film from Syria and you’ll see what I mean. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BP3y6iYf7M
Was Judy Wood in the area?
Do watch for comments from Kirakis (and a couple of others), a Hasbara troll. They get paid per comment, so we are set to take them down. If we don’t get to it quickly enough, qualified real posters can jump in. Thanks g
“curlyhum62” perhaps?
Earlier report from Lebanon mentioned a ship loaded with Amonium Nitrate shipped in by some Russian.
Why it was parked there is strange. But suppose that ship was really a cover story to cover a missile hit on the ship to start a fire, followed by another missile to finish the job.
Gordon, I am a long time reader/follower of yours, and a first time commenter:
I have seen all footage circulating around on social media. I am an Lebanese American, I do speak the language, and I am very familiar with the area there. I have never commented in the past on any thing but today I feel compelled to, so…
first off, the image listed in the article above is taken from a video, the same video you have posted in here. If you look carefully, you can see birds flying around. this is highly likely to be the bird flying side to side, and may have looked like a shell when that frame was frozen. however, I am not shrugging off the idea that it was a missile. I very much agree with your analogy, but here’s why:
aside from all that you had mentioned about the plasma ball, the heat/melting feeling, the earthquake feel miles away from there, and other evidences, one important piece I noticed that caught my ears (and I urge you to highlight it in your articles) is that … I have noticed in many videos just seconds before the second blast happened that the people behind the camera ask out loud something along the lines of “what is that sound?” and they all sounded horrified when they did so even before the blast took place. I kept thinking about that a lot for the past couple days until it hit me:
having lived in Lebanon during my childhood and having witnessed multiple wars, including the 2006 war and when Israel was shelling Beirut and Baalbek with nuclear bombs, I remembered the sounds of those shells as they were approaching the ground moments before it hits which sounded more like a fighter jet passing by me so loud, and I remember how horrifying it sounded. that was when I went back and replayed the videos from yesterday, and noticed that it is indeed a sound like a shell approaching. so I was convinced it is a shell, and very much a mini-nuke like those used in 2006.
Another key point I’d like to point out is that if you replay any video, even the one you have posted in here, try to freeze the video just a moment before the blast, and focus your sight right above the building then play it. repeat it several times, you will be able to see the flash of light from the sky moving down to the building, which is another indicator that something did hit the building from the top before it exploded.
let me know if I can be of help…
The videos off youtube are at very reduced frame rates. The one we got was right off the camera, not from online. Still…we aren’t depending on this video still. It seems to be ‘too good to be true’ like the plane photos from 9/11.
The best evidence now is the crater. Then comes the story about the world’s largest fertilizer bomb being stored in the middle of a major city, I like that one as well. Back when I sold fertilizer, first for Saudi Arabia, then Russia/Ukraine, you learned how vital these fertilizers were and how they were NEVER stored anywhere. Putting ammonium nitrate on a ship was considered nearly crazy. But, as soon as they landed, they were trucked off and distributed, entire shiploads had been sold seasons in advance. Even Trump knew this.
related to your comment about ammonium nitrite, I was listening to the interview on Almayadeen channel with one of the photographers/videographers that first made it to the site, and he had seen loads of fuse (typically used for detonating bombs as you know). they were even showing that stuff on TV. it was on the ground in plain sight. so if the story about the Russian ship/confiscation of the fertilizer is true, why on earth would there be bomb fuse with it too? that’s why I don’t buy that story of theirs…
Fertilizer warehouses are not put next to business/residential districts, but rather away from as many people as possible while still being located conveniently, such as the Mosaic warehouse in Pekin, IL (40.5903132°N, 89.6616607° W) that I did some engineering work for. Other than a power plant, it is at least 0.8 miles from everything.
Yes, I have commented on the white/bright yellow flash too. For your benefit here is what looks like a directed energy beam detonating a vehicle bomb in Syria. You can see it more clearly in the slow motion version. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BP3y6iYf7M
Real investigation is required but no one in the Middle East will risk being murdered by Israel. Thus far…only probabilities, a surface to surface missile, probably ship launched, over 30 feet long, single stage, warhead fission type, output between 4 and 10 kilotons. However, do check my record for making good guesses.
Israel could not have done this! Everyone knows they have nothing but love in their hearts for all their neighbors.
Yes, we had no idea what we had done in accusing them based on overwhelming evidence. We won’t do it again.
Nuked ? by Bibinuts ? or the other stooge Grantz ? Ok… I buy it… BUT… why don’t we see sparkings in the videos produced by radiation hitting the camera’s CCD pixel captors ?
The picture of the fireball (with the silos to the left and smoke plume from the anti-ship missile to o the right) posted on Ian G’s article has areas on the surface that appear bright white, indicating overloading off the CCD pixels by ionizing radiation.
You are confusing the explosion hotspot flash with what I’m talking about. Nuke radiation will make the video sparkle everywhere in the video and not concentrate on the explosion hotspot.
Valid point. Jeff says not necessary. I will hit him for an explanation. Term is ‘scintillation’
I know a little about scintillation as I am a nuclear med. tech and those ‘sparks’ should show up on the ‘smart’ phone cameras as we have been lead to believe from VT. I does not matter if it is day or night. The ‘photo multiplier’ should be overwhelmed by those scintillation’s and be seen as white light.
This picture shows CCD overload both at the center hot spot and around the fringe of the fireball.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/yemen_nuclear_bomb_explosion_pixelated_picture.jpg
No ! the picture you provide is the first one in here : https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2015/05/28/nuclear-war-has-begun-in-yemen/
The ring pattern of tiny bright spots looks continuous in their ring expansion implying they only are molten hot matters that are so hot they are almost white. This is NOT scintillation.
The second picture under it IS scintillation because of its “random” appearance in the video/picture. “Randomness” is the keyword for nuclear CCD overload scintillation, not the expanding ring particles that only points to molten matter.
it can look like mo sad clowns but there is a case to be made for the Lebanese failed government to blow their own shit up. Since they cannot control their failed economy and are probably scared of their angry citizens. This covid warzone bs is the 1% trying to keep control over the 99%. They are all part of the same brotherhood at the top. morons!
Aren’t we swamped with hasbara clowns today? Who opened the door to the funny farm?
Oui, Margo, n’est-ce pas la tribu suprémaciste qui a inventé l’expression, “By way of deception thou shalt do war.”
Not sure why you are calling me Margo Emma but yes.. except the tribu n’a jamais rien inventé.
À faire pleurer Margot …. mdr
If this nuke had detonated in the air instead on the ground, like those tested in the 1950’s, in all likelyhood the entire city of Beirut would have been destroyed. It also would have displayed the usual signature mushroom cloud.
Nuclear weapons experts all disagree. However, if you know what you know because you saw it on TV, and everything on TV was right, then you might be right.
Suffice it to say, the smallest admitted nuke in the US arsenal is the dial-a-nuke which has a yield of 10 tons of TNT. If you think ten tons of TNT will flatten Beirut, good luck with that.
Approximately 88 thousand “blockbuster” bombs were dropped on Germany during WW2, each having between 1 and 6 tons of conventional explosive, yet no cities were completely leveled.
Drop 88 thousand Fat Man’s (20 KT equivalent) over 3 years on the Earth, and the only life possibly left would be some microorganisms living in deep sea vents.
Rod Of Ion’s——
As it happens I just read Peter Hounam’s and Steve McQuillan’s ‘The Mini-Nuke Conspiracy’. Peter Hounam wrote the most informative book about the murderous Israeli attack on the USS Liberty that exists, ‘Operation Cyanide’, so he is not to be dismissed out of hand, to put it mildly.
Basically, Apartheid South Africa built many mini-nukes, using Red Mercury (Russia developed the system, and it was sold to South Africa). Israel initially bought Red Mercury through South Africa, but then started making it itself, thanks to Russian emigrant scientists.
I am certainly not an expert, but when I saw the pictures of the explosion I immediately thought it looked like a nuke explosion. Mini-nukes were used by both sides in Angola, according to Hounam and McQuillan. They are also suspected of being used more recently in Yemen, and indeed, on 9/11.
Also, if it was a mini-nuke launched (or set off, it could have been a ‘suitcase-nuke’ in a car boot) by Israel, it could be part of a long pre-planned Israeli provocation against Iran. The following I cannot corroborate, but it rings true: ‘The Anglo-Saxon Mission: the Third World War and the Inheritance of the New World’ February 2010
http://projectavalon.net/lang/en/anglo_saxon_mission_en.html
‘The Anglo-Saxon Mission: Bill Ryan’s Presentation transcript’:
http://projectavalon.net/lang/en/anglo_saxon_mission_presentation_transcript_en.html
We do not have this information. Curious.
The Avalon Project at Yale is one of the most comprehensive and remarkably informative websites available dealing with Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and Turkey Gordon Duff !!
If those articles were written in 2010 they are creepy in terms of how they align to some events.
Just like when Kennedy was killed in broad daylight, as a warning to future presidents, this mini nuke strike by Israel was a warning to anyone, don’t mess with us. (Samson option)
Wasn’t it Gen M Dyan who said Israel must be like a rabid dog, that no one will approach.
The world governments are complicit in ‘the rogue criminal satanic Judaic state’. Governments, military, ‘Spooks’ and the Media around the world are aware and engaged in these horrific events on this globe. The $1,000 Trillion question is do the Peoples of the world have any more significance or say in the elitist power-plays around us? Or are we all so-called Goya-em?
So Actually The real question is, if sub-Atomic particles can be so powerful and devastating as that ‘fertilizer mishap’, can we as individual complex Humans not join alliances and defeat this ‘satanic’ evil? As clownish and weak as we appear the untapped and disorganized power of the people can rise above the corruption. If the masses are aware and united, great and good power will prevail. This was maybe one last warning shot for the peoples of the world to connect.
“Site 1 “”~!
the target is in plaine site!
it was the grain Silos !!
not’ much logis in tossing a nuke on a ISO Maritime Compliant Wharehouse – that was just flattened & burning.
Don’t forget to make a donation to VT. They need our support more than ever.
VT, please stay on top of this. I’m letting everyone I know what really went down in Lebanon! The radiation monitoring chart is compelling.
These sons-of-bitches want us all to cry them a river about the holocaust from 75 years ago, while they are goddamned nuking human beings! I have no words for that!
VT has dominated the story worldwide, even Trump is following. Trump was called by his friends in Saudi intelligence who are very powerful in Lebanon, they told him the truth.
Now we have an opening, the Israeli’s are now willing to dump Trump, since he is in trouble, and have had their nameless stooges in the Pentagon go after him.
We are waiting for some word from Russian nuclear investigators who will be very careful to say nothing…and try to blackmail Israel and/or the US with the proof. None of this is fun.
Our thanks to Syria for helping and our heartfelt wishes to the people of Beirut in their hour of need.
Mmmm, this is amazing. An Israeli premonition?
At a meeting several months ago Netanyahu indicated, amongt other potential sites, the location of the warehouse where the explosion occurred and said that there are weapons in this area. Whilst not actually pointing at it in the linked picture, it was Site 1 that blew up yesterday. Is this a coincidence? Or was it a threat that has now been implemented?
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EeqZHQHXsAEFrFr?format=png&name=900×900
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EeqZIlGX0AU1Jq7?format=png&name=900×900
From the background it looks like it was his speech at the UN.
Ian,
Has anyone considered it came from the water?
https://youtu.be/gy6-ZKWCoH0
Best video of the event I have seen so far is in this link.
Looks like something set off an ammo warehouse, all the small flashes don’t look like fireworks to me, then either one of its exploding munitions or something else set off the up to 2700 tons (minus ‘sales’ since 2013) of fertiliser in the next door warehouse.
https://twitter.com/mhijazi/status/1290675030561566720
Sorry, just realised that my link was the source of the Mailonline video above. My comment stands tho’.
Its roughly a 70M crater
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EeqK8h3WAAEvW7g?format=png&name=large
Lip to lip, on google earth came to 500 first time, then 593 second time. Settle on 450. Beirut is built on rock. No conventional explosive can blow through rock at all, not downward like that.
Forget any notion of nitrates, that is the cover story. Yes, a warehouse of munitions blew up, a Hezbollah warehouse containing Iranian made ballistic missiles. It blew up because the Israelis dropped a nuke on it.
It is not the diameter of the crater but the depth. Explosive going off on the ground, especially on concrete are reflected up. Jeff Smith told us that truck bombs do not leave huge craters, and is always a sign that mini nukes were being field tested. Our Russian friend Kalazov was in a group that traveled around to get samples from sites like this as the soil testing in the slam dunk test, but you have never read about such testing ever being done in mass media. Why not? Was no one curious?
So now, not only the world gets hit with Corona virus, but Israel Nukes Lebanon – 0n a day with gematria of 33.
Reminds me of August moon at Hiroshima
If the is-raelis cannot learn to live with others, they must become ostracized. Aggressive killing of people and destroying of property is no longer tolerated in a civilized human world. The is-raeli military regime must be shut down. IMO.
now it’s time to stop zionists to stay at home, leave the idea of greater israHELL and overall put them at home with no way to make evil things to the whole world.
Also leaving the money to the several serialkillers billionaires to hurt in all ways others.
Then also Palestine was brought to them for one only reason and if they show they don’t deserve at all the territories given to them are a right thing, there must be the possibility to leave them these territories and coming back in khazarian lands (if there are not other people present.
Desert of Gobi could be a good place for them………, or part of sahara could be a good place where not hurt other people.
Jesus Christ. Who will stop this madness
You gave the answer to your question.
watching the footage posted on this very site, here,
https://twitter.com/i/status/1290745494264786948
looks like the declared “delilah” could be a single bird that is clearly seen flying by moments before the blast…
could it be a thermobaric bomb?! i mean the second blast.
seems impossible to me hide nuclear fallout and radiation levels, even by the corrupt media…
I agree that it looks like a nuclear explosion. What would I say to someone that says it can’t be a nuclear explosion because people would be dying from radiation within an hour? What would the radiation effects be for something like this?
Modern nukes are very different to what people know from the old 50s newsreels. They are ‘clean’ because they use only small amounts of plutonium or uranium and most of the fuel for the blast comes from other metals such as thorium and lithium which have a short half life. This means no fallout and any radiation is down to safe levels within about 72hrs.
Great investigative journalism Ladies and Gentlemen – who goes to help Beruit ? – Syria . Those photos are true Horror ! Of Terrorism.
Picture with missile
Description below photo with alleged missile:
Israeli Delilah missile carrying 6 kiloton (6000 tons of TNT equivalent) nuclear missile (unretouched photo via VT Damascus)…
Sky news video show it is rather a bird (you have it linked in the same report)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=56&v=oKFupx9x0-k&feature=emb_logo
see about 0:50-0:55
Naturally, it does not contradicts a nucrear missile claims.
Hey VT what gives…past articles about supposed mini-nukes in Syria etc touted a sort of “sparkly” effect of high energy particles hitting the CCD cameras in cell phones as evidence. I don’t see any sparkly effect like that and you’ve not mentioned it. Thoughts?
That thing in ‘the red’ circle is a bird.
I just received an extremely horrible video of people who were out and about enjoying their day before the blast. Absolutely horrific.
Twitter or Utube
Replying Gordon
I see
I thought nuclear warheads were much heavier
Thanks
For this small a nuke, reflectors gas, H2 and H3..deuterium and tritium, beryllium and a trigger…which on new nukes may be laser. VT has an article on the history of nuclear weapons. look it up..use Yandex.ru if google is blocking it. Questions can go to Jeff Smith.
From a relative who was there – US Army Special Forces had man-portable SADMs (a version of the W54 warhead used on the Davy Crockett) in Europe 60 years ago.
They sure did, Jim Hanke of VT used to jump out of airplanes with one of those SADMs strapped to his back, training to use them should the Soviets come west.
This is making me really sad and extremely angry, it’s my country of birth where everyone is now use to the cowardly attacks from that Terrorist State Israel. Friends tell me the blast was heard from Cypress. I’m hope this will be answered 10 fold.
Thank you for the reporting and quick updates Mr Duff and Team VT, it’s really appreciated.
VT has many friends in Lebanon.
Strange method, just like the Bali bombing, a smaller explosion followed by a mini nuke, to turn Aussies minds around re invading Iraq.
If there is no response to this, Israel will keep destroying the rest of the Middle East, bit by bit.
Every nation that has been attacked by Israel would be justified in a coordinated launch of every missile they have at Israel, followed by a ground invasion. Time for the “shitty little state to end” – hey, didn’t Heinz Kissinger say Israel would end in 2020?
How can the delilah missile carry 6 kiloton? When i read about it says it has a 30kg warhead
I don’t get it
A 6kt nuke weighs around 60 pounds. Not sure what that is in KG but the missile may have carried a bottle of scotch and some Camel lights as well
Now much does glass weigh?
700 ml bottle
Typical glass has a specific gravity of about 2.5.
Tit for tat. Tat for tit.
Who can find a way to peace after this?
All the combatants think war is the answer!
This was a ruthless act.
I wonder if it will solve the matter?
Close up
https://twitter.com/IntelCrab/status/1290782284686266372?s=20
This is a silly fake photo from a hoaxter working for Israeli intelligence.
Hi guys, i´m very sorry, but the suspected rocket is really a bird, you can see it exactly in the video frame by frame. greets Dussel
Photo analysis already done and the photo is real and this is a missile. We published the data.
A high frame rate video camera would be needed to provide a continuous image of the missile’s flight, but is not needed to capture images of the missile – even a still camera used at the right moment could get an image of a supersonic missile.
Retaliation? Seems like never. Ever. We just suck it up and suffer. Just like the COVID19. Justice? Ha!
This cannot stand, and must not be covered up! These Zionist psychopaths are a menace to the civilized world.
“Trump confirms this was a bombing, not an accident and is immediately scourged by pro-Israel press…starting with the Daily Beast.” This reminds me of how he almost spilled the beans about 9/11…
“During the Donald Trump September 11 interview, he gives specific details for how the planes that crashed into the World Trade Center buildings were able to penetrate the stalwart steel cage of the buildings’ exterior, saying there had to have been bombs planted that exploded on impact, otherwise it would have been almost impossible for them to cause such damage.”
https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-september-11-interview-214134740.html
He quickly came around to following the “official” narrative, though. Most likely he will do the same with the Beirut bombing.
Fireworks shoot up into the air and are usually quite clearly fireworks.
This was one going up in Columbia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuN4xirvhHY
Incredible: Fireworks factory explosion caught on camera in Colombia
Another explosion at the Mexican Market involving fireworks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qX2AGo8-1KI
Watch: Raw video of Mexico fireworks explosion
The secondaries going off in the original fire in Beirut did not seem to have the sparkly thingy and were contained within the plume.
Nobody believes it was fireworks. first of all, the fireworks have to exist.
Any chance this could be a false flag Casus belli, in order to provoke a false flag response, such as a sinking of a US carrier in the Persian Gulf?
Thank you Ian for covering this with such clarity and understanding. I am stunned beyond all knowing. Beirut is my birthplace
Question. Do you think this is the beginning of the nuclear war that Israel has been frothing at the bit to have?
What is Russia’s position?
What is USA (Intelligence) position?
Is everyone poised to engage in seeing the end of (1) Lebanon (2) The Middle East (3) The World.
ARE WE LOOKING AT THE END OF HUMANITY?
My money would be on a nuke as well, but can we safely rule out a FAB at this time?
I noticed a video that was taken approx. 2-300 meters from blast center without any distortions or grain for about 5 seconds after the detonation when it was cut off. No EM Pulse?
Weird idea: The vessel Mero Star, moored near the center of the explosion, cargo hold converted into an airtight aerosol storage facility, could have also launched the initial fireworks with delayed action devices.
Just food for thought folks, i’m certainly not an expert in explosions.
It is pretty certain that the Russians in Syria will have radar records of all air-movements in the area, all the time, so if it was launched/dropped by an Israeli aircraft it should be pretty clear who dunnit. I suppose a sub-launched missile is a possibility which might be harder to trace but if it’s radioactive it’s clear enough who dunnit anyway!
The way that the Israelis usually carry out airstrikes against Syria is to fly out to sea, then turn back inland, fly over Lebanon, over the mountains, crossing into Syria, getting close enough to Damascus to release their bombs with a technique known as toss bombing where you pull up into a steep climb, releasing the bomb as you climb so it follows a ballistic trajectory (parabolic arc) to the target, like an artillery shell. Then the aircraft turn and burn for home as fast as they can to avoid being shot down by the air defence missiles protecting Damascus. So I expect they used a similar mission profile this time – flew out to sea, turned inland, tossed their bombs and skedaddled back to Israel before anyone could do anything about it. They have both F-16s and F-35s that ca be used for such a mission. Then again, Israel also has large numbers of ballistic missiles of several types, so it might have been one of those, I don’t know, we may know more as time passes.
On point. In operations like this, you’d like to have very few traces leading back to you as possible if any.
Simple and efficient.
The public is fooled easily enough, but i doubt that the Israeli high brass would look forward to see Russia showing their radar logs to Iran.
Speaking of the devil, sorry Ian, but toss (or LOFT as i know it) bombing is a catastrophic way of alerting the enemy as those bombs travel real slow and high, so they show up on every system.
And apologies to you foolisholdman, but i could not reply to Ian directly so i used this reply. I owe you one!
Hi Madic, thanks for pointing that out.
I only mentioned toss bombing because the Israelis have been using that method in Syria for years. Since I wrote that comment however, we have more info. First explosion was an Israeli Gabriel anti-ship missile, I think it hit a ship moored behind the grain silo. Second big bang was about 6kt, an Israeli Delilah cruise missile fired from an F-16.
Weren´t there 2 fighter jets to be seen in one of the videos short before the impact took place ? Must search for it again
Whatever else, the explosion was NOT caused by Sodium nitrate. Sodium nitrate is an oxydant, i.e. mixed with other things, e.g. diesel oil, or flour or sugar or aluminium dust or glycerine or almost anything that will burn in air it will make an explosive mixture. By itself, however, it does not explode.
When they were clutching at straws for a cover story, they were probably thinking of the 1947 Texas City disaster when a load of ammonium nitrate went up and levelled the city.
At the time of writing, I, like everybody else, has absolutely no idea what this explosion was.
However, I certainly doubt that the facility was an ‘Iranian/Hezbollah missile storage facility’, judging by the location.
Who in their right mind would have such a warehouse there?
Actually Jimmy, Al-Arabiya TV have now confirmed it was a Hezbollah weapons storage facility.
Al-Arabiya is a Saudi propaganda network, even less credible than other MSM.
This was well over 50 years ago:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHiihPD7bLM&fbclid=IwAR3idYf2XGaNijBrIA8R6mJ98SSEOFZ6NWTMDOObQs5ioRBnOqHQaIuS4PQ
It certainly looks like the fire ignited something, and that red smoke is probably the best clue.
The red smoke is from burning rocket fuel, warehouse full of Iranian/Hezbollah ballistic missiles, Israel did it in retaliation against Hezbollah.
This doesn’t look like a nuke. The shimmering thing on the camera CCDs isn’t there from multiple camera shots, and the plasma ball doesn’t linger. There really isn’t a plasma ball. It’s an incredible explosion, though. Definitely shenanigans happening there.
Yes there is a plasma ball, a ten storey plasma ball, a white hot plasma ball, only a nuke or a star burn that hot.
Ian: Admittedly, I only watched a couple of videos from regular media. They were short. The water burst from the explosion was epic. I’ll watch closer tonight after I get off work.
I assumed a nuke initially until I watched the explosion. Will watch more as more has probably came out since this morning.
As more info comes in, it’s becoming more and more obvious it was a nuke, seismographs in Jordan measured a 4.5, mushroom cloud visible from Syria, people in the mountains blown off their feet. Reporters in Beirut say they have never seen devastation like it before.
They’re always nukes
No doubt about it, Ian!
A ‘Davey Crockett” Nuclear Weapon projectile?? We had them from ‘1956 to 1971’ in the US. Army Arsenal! The Zionists have inherited that stuff, even after they done this, to our Navy in 1967! http://www.holocaustonthehighseas.com go read and WEEP, what they, the Zionist Devils are doing to US? ‘9/11’ anyone???
Maybe but lots of other weapons have probably been developed by the US and secretly given to Israel by Richard Clarke and Tom Countryman since
Occorre ricordare a questi signori che esiste una legge di causa ed effetto chiamata Karma , ineluttabile e non c’è nessun satana che la possa eluderne le conseguenze .
In ogni caso ora mi fanno maggiormente schifo .
Puoi dirlo forte
